H.S. Results 2/15: Mounce scores 2,000th career point

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 56, Hughes 45: B: Ollis 22.

Botkins 64, New Knoxville 28: B: Steinke 11, Topp 10.

Coldwater 46, Celina 36: Co: Blockberger 17, Kunk 12.

Convoy Crestview 66, Delphos St. John’s 61, OT: DSJ: Elwer 23, Elwer 16.

Emmanuel Christian 52, Greenon 51: G: Bowman 25, Goodbar 11, Henry 10. EC: Carrier 13, Ferryman 10.

Franklin Monroe 58, Houston 33

Lakota West 61, St. Xavier 56, 2OT: LW: Tyson 29, Curry 12, Meade-Moss 10.

Lehman Catholic 57, Bradford 41: B: Canan 21, Wirrig 10.

Mechanicsburg 62, Grove City Christian 56

National Trail 53, Milton-Union 46, OT

New Richmond 55, Clinton-Massie 47

Northridge 86, Meadowdale 49: N: Smith 25, Smith 22, Martin 21.

Russia 55, Marion Local 29

Spencerville 61, Parkway 24

St. Henry 48, St. Marys 38

Tri-Village 71, Fort Recovery 36

Twin Valley South 48, Tri-County North 45

Friday’s Results

Alter 72, McNicholas 64: A: Greer 22, Conner 17, Bakos 10.

Ansonia 61, Tri-County North 52

Bellbrook 67, Franklin 53: F: Cook 27.

Botkins 67, Houston 34: B: Doseck 20, Pleiman 10, Pitts 10.

Bradford 75, Twin Valley South 61: B: Canan 25, Chowning 21, Wirrig 15.

Carlisle 63, Valley View 62: C: Rowe 20, Lawson 19, Rust 15.

Chaminade Julienne 38, Badin 33: CJ: Lowery 12. B: Ollis 18.

Coldwater 61, New Bremen 49: C: Blockberger 25, Welsch 13.

Dayton Christian 57, Yellow Springs 34: DC: Kidd 20.

Delphos St. John’s 81, Fort Recovery 43: DSJ: Elwer 41.

Dixie 38, Mississinawa Valley 36

Elida 56, St. Marys 43

Fairmont 77, Miamisburg 50: M: Hoerner 21, Osmanski 10.

Fenwick 48, Carroll 46: F: Kreke 15.

Franklin Monroe 58, National Trail 31

Goshen 78, Clinton-Massie 48

Greeneview 54, Greenon 34: Gn: Bowman 14. Gv: Climie 13, Horney 12, Giannoble 11.

Jackson Center 49, Fairlawn 25

Lakota East 52, Colerain 32: LE: Perry 29.

Lakota West 54, Mason 41: LW: Green 14, Curry 14, Meade-Moss 11, Tyson 10.

Lebanon 51, Loveland 44

Marion Local 59, Minster 51: ML: Niekamp 23. Mi: Richard 16.

Middletown 69, Hamilton 57: M: Landers 29, Showes 13. H: Johnson-Perdomo 16, Malone 11, Mills 10.

Northmont 56, Wayne 49: N: Hatcher 23, Drummond 15.

Oak Hills 32, Sycamore 28

Parkway 60, New Knoxville 48

Princeton 66, Fairfield 41

Ross 63, Edgewood 46: R: Voegele 18, Schaefer 12, Hendricks 10, Fuersich 10.

Russia 50, Fort Loramie 38: R: Borchers 27.

Seven Hills 67, Cin. Christian 49

Springfield Shawnee 49, Indian Lake 35: IL: Reisinger 23.

Tippecanoe 51, Butler 47: T: Bailey 18, Zumwalt 16, Turner 10.

Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 43: PS: Robinette 19.

Troy 48, Piqua 30: T: Burns 23, Haught 10.

Troy Christian 51, Bethel 42: TC: Barnishin 17.

Versailles 60, St. Henry 46: V: Ahrens 21, Watren 19, Wilker 12. SH: Schwartz 12, Heath 12.

Waynesville 63, Middletown Madison 37

West Carrollton 72, Stebbins 63

Western Brown 66, Wilmington 62, OT

Xenia 71, Fairborn 35

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division III

Butler 60, West Carrollton 32

Chaminade Julienne 84, Ponitz 10

Ross 53, Edgewood 21

Wilmington 45, Mt. Healthy 19

Division IV

Greenon 62, Dunbar 50

Indian Lake 38, Kenton Ridge 22

Oakwood 69, Graham 58

Urbana 64, Thurgood Marshall 22: U: Mounce 27, Dixon 12, Hegyi 10.

Division V

Anna 58, Northeastern 7

Brookville 59, Miami East 41: B: Gudorf 15, Gardner 12, Luebke 12, Kummer 10.

Greeneview 62, Northwestern 31

Tri-Village 66, Meadowdale 25

Waynesville 78, Springfield Shawnee 34: SS: Reese 14, Wilson 12.

Division VI

Arcanum 63, Dayton Christian 22: DC: Ventura 10. A: Long 16, Gibbons 10.

Fort Recovery 48, Triad 19: FR: Muhlenkamp 22, Niekamp 18.

Houston 53, Preble Shawnee 20

Marion Local 50, New Bremen 22: ML: Unrast 15.

National Trail 28, Tri-County North 24: NT: House 10.

Spencerville 39, Parkway 33, OT

St. Henry 71, Lima Central Catholic 15: SH: Homan 14, Baumer 12.

West Liberty-Salem 50, Fairlawn 33

Division VII

Cedarville 55, Newton 49: N: Hess 17, Harbour 13.

Covington 55, Calvary Christian 3

Fort Loramie 55, Franklin Monroe 10: FL: Brandewie 18, Mescher 12.

Jackson Center 36, Ansonia 26

Legacy Christian 55, Catholic Central 18

Middletown Christian 52, Felicity Franklin 7

Mississinawa Valley 71, Emmanuel Christian 17

New Knoxville 52, Hardin Northern 50: NK: Albers 15.

Russia 67, Miami Valley 18

Southeastern 73, Lehman Catholic 39

Troy Christian 41, Botkins 38

Twin Valley South 42, Riverside 36: TVS: Ritchie 17.

Friday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 86, Xenia 18

Tippecanoe 62, Franklin 27: T: Sessions 15, Turner 10.

REGULAR SEASON

Saturday’s Results

Springboro 52, Olmsted Falls 35: S: Martin 20.

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

At Community Lanes

Qualifying Teams: Coldwater 4515; New Bremen 4056; Van Wert 4052; St. Henry 3887.

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Miamisburg 2572, Tippecanoe 1985: M: Parker 459 series, Chapman 436 series.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division II

At HP Lanes

Qualifying Teams: Mechanicsburg 3290; River Valley 3173; Lakewood 2938; North Union 2907; Africentric 2907; Northmor 2849; Pleasant 2845; Fredericktown 2829; Fairbanks 2812; Madison-Plains 2691; Worthington Christian 2676; Cardington-Lincoln 2658.

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2632, Mechanicsburg 2503: M: Picklesimer 428 series, Waller 397 series.

Miamisburg 2227, Tippecanoe 1568: M: Blom 245, Chapman 235.

Boys Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Greater Western Ohio Conference Meet

Team Results: Springboro 228; Fairmont 176; Centerville 115.5; Northmont 98.5; Beavercreek 94; Miamisburg 92; Springfield 38; Wayne 37.

Greater Miami Conference Meet

Team Results: Lakota East 203.5; Hamilton 139; Lakota West 138; Oak Hills 137; Mason 124.5; Middletown 120; Fairfield 79.5; Colerain 68; Princeton 49; Sycamore 34.5.

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Meet

Team Results: Alter 241; Carroll 167.5; McNicholas 123.5; Chaminade Julienne 123; Badin 103; Fenwick 84.5.

Central Buckeye Conference Meet

Team Results: Graham 295.5; Jonathan Alder 196.5; Indian Lake 193.5; Ben Logan 169; Tecumseh 96.5; London 80.5; North Union 62; Bellefontaine 61.5; Springfield Shawnee 57.5; Kenton Ridge 57; Northwestern 56.5; Urbana 56.5.

Southwestern Buckeye League Meet

Team Results: Franklin 219.5; Brookville 216.5; Edgewood 147.5; Waynesville 144.5; Eaton 129.5; Monroe 99.5; Ross 95.5; Bellbrook 90; Carlisle 85; Oakwood 74.5; Valley View 68; Middletown Madison 40.

Western Ohio Athletic Conference Meet

Team Results: Preble Shawnee 158; National Trail 95.5; Dixie 75; Twin Valley South 72.5; Arcanum 45; Tri-County North 38.

Three Rivers Conference Meet

Team Results: Miami East 205; Covington 191.5; Bethel 158.5; Milton-Union 147.5; Northridge 49.5; Troy Christian 28.5; Lehman Catholic 26.

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Meet

Team Results: Clinton-Massie 172.5; Williamsburg 110.5; Wilmington 101.5; New Richmond 83.5; Clermont Northeastern 81; Goshen 79; Blanchester 77.5; Western Brown 62; Bethel-Tate 52; East Clinton 46; Batavia 42.5.

REPORTING RESULTS

