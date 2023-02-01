H.S. Results 1/31

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Aiken 76, CHCA 71
Badin 60, Northwest 46: B: Wissman 19, Lindesmith 15, Goldberg 13, Wright 11.
Bethel 53, Milton-Union 44: MU: Yates 13, Brown 10.
Botkins 61, Newton 46: N: Peters 19, Oburn 13.
Brookville 65, Tri-County North 38: B: Wood 32, Smart 11.
Carroll 67, Wilmington 39: C: McKitrick 21, Kaiser 10. W: Brown 11.
Cedarville 64, Greeneview 56
Chaminade Julienne 71, La Salle 65
Dayton Christian 56, Miami Valley 43
Fairbanks 52, Northeastern 39: F: Green 18, Crowe 14, Maine 12.
Fenwick 70, Monroe 61
Graham 71, Northwestern 62
Indian Lake 77, Ben Logan 35: BL: Neeley 11. IL: Morrison 13, Tucci 12, Tuttle 11, Murphy 10.
Jonathan Alder 63, Bellefontaine 38
Kenton Ridge 55, London 47
Lehman Catholic 61, Covington 52: LC: Chapman 24, Pride 19. C: Miller 17, Angle 16.
Madison Plains 63, Greenon 26: G: Pacura 12. MP: Long 15, Dennehy 14, Williams 11.
Mason 71, Lakota East 68: LE: Perry 20, Mitchell 16, Jackson 11, Smyers 10.
McNicholas 51, Purcell Marian 46
Miami East 69, Riverside 57
Middletown 52, Fairfield 48: F: Crim 19. M: Day 19, Landers 18.
Oak Hills 38, Colerain 29
Piqua 59, Stebbins 46
Princeton 65, Lakota West 60: LW: Dudukovich 30, Lavender 13.
Seven Hills 53, Norwood 26
Springboro 80, Belmont 55: S: Grevey 19, Yates 17, Butler 16, White 11, Gutmann 10.
Sycamore 51, Hamilton 42: H: Matthews 25.
Tecumseh 61, Springfield Shawnee 45
Tippecanoe 64, Fairborn 49
Trotwood 82, Springfield 54: T: Carpenter 22. S: Fletcher 12.
Troy 77, Sidney 58
Troy Christian 45, Northridge 35: TC: Penrod 12, Rupnik 11.
Urbana 55, North Union 39
Wayne 63, Meadowdale 36
West Carrollton 52, Butler 42
West Jefferson 53, Triad 50: WJ: Buescher 22.
Xenia 72, Greenville 29
Yellow Springs 61, Franklin Monroe 42
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Eaton 43, Bradford 21
Thurgood Marshall 75, Stivers 34
Tri-County North 49, Belmont 33
Monday’s Results
Alter 51, Beavercreek 44
Badin 79, Hamilton 29: B: Beeber 17, Grawe 16, Even 13, Hegemann 13.
Bethel 59, Riverside 20: B: Moore 23.
Cin. Christian 41, SBEP 39
Clark Montessori 27, Seven Hills 22
Dixie 45, Franklin Monroe 37
Mason 57, Bellbrook 37: B: Scohy 15, Frants 13.
Meadowdale 69, Belmont 53
Mississinawa Valley 46, Houston 45
Oakwood 61, Fairborn 8
Piqua 31, Northmont 23: N: Williams 15.
Preble Shawnee 48, Fenwick 33
Princeton 63, Lakota East 58: LE: French 16, Asher 13, Smith 12, Fohl 10.
Seton 41, Ross 30
Stivers 54, Lockland 43
Summit Country Day 40, Indian Hill 28
Talawanda 59, Taylor 38: Tal: Farris 25, Keene 17.
Waynesville 63, Greeneview 33: W: Berrey 26, Stephensen 13.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Middletown Christian 2214, Dayton Christian 1998: DC: Bartley 201 game, Wiggins 194 game.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1253, Yellow Springs 769: DC: Gardner 146 game, Keck 133 game.
Monday’s Results
Dayton 1420, Middletown Christian 1363: DC: Keck 154 game, Millar 139 game.
