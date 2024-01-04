H.S. Results 1/3: Four score in double digits for unbeaten Waynesville

Maggie Stephensen tallied 21 points, Tori See added 12 and Emme Greely and Caroline Stupp added 10 apiece to pace undefeated Waynesville (12-0) in girls basketball on Wednesday.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Northmont 59, Sidney 47: N: Wilkins 12, Tyree 10.
Stivers 65, Meadowdale 56
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 62, Mississinawa Valley 40
Arcanum 47, Fort Recovery 34
Centerville 65, Wayne 59
Fairbanks 65, Greenon 40: G: Bowman 15, Turner 15. F: Kennedy 13, Wiedmann 12, Maine 11, Green 10.
Fairborn 70, Monroe 61
Fairlawn 72, Middletown Christian 37
Fairmont 54, Fairfield 35: Fm: Gentile 19, Baker 14, Bray 10. Ff: Sanders 11.
Fenwick 61, Edgewood 48
Harrison 51, Colerain 49, OT
Lebanon 62, Turpin 60
Lehman Catholic 55, Calvary Christian 46: LC: Frantz 17, Lachey 14, Carlisle 11.
Miamisburg 60, West Carrollton 51
Russia 62, Botkins 57: R: Cordonnier 16, Quinter 11. B: Topp 17, Doseck 16, Paul 11.
St. Xavier 56, Badin 48: B: Wissman 16, Ollis 13.
Tri-Village 62, Carlisle 48
Trotwood 85, Thurgood Marshall 53: T: Adkins 16.
West Liberty-Salem 62, Greeneview 48
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 60, Carroll 54
Beavercreek 56, Springboro 54
Bellefontaine 51, Urbana 46: U: Forson 22, Mounce 12.
Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 32
Fairfield 46, Middletown 32: F: Richardson 22.
Fairmont 37, Northmont 27: F: Thornton 14.
Graham 40, Catholic Central 36
Greenon 64, Springfield Shawnee 31: SS: Botkin 14.
Harrison 62, Norwood 44
Mason 55, Lakota East 47: LE: Blount 12, Asher 10.
McNicholas 46, Badin 43: B: Mulcare 10.
Mechanicsburg 51, Worthington Christian 29: M: DeLong 18, Skillings 17. S: Wray 18.
Oak Hills 65, Colerain 25
Southeastern 53, Kenton Ridge 23
Sycamore 61, Hamilton 36: H: McKinzie 13, Beamon 10.
Thurgood Marshall 64, Trotwood 45: Th: Postell 20. Tr: Cummings 16.
Wayne 40, Miamisburg 38: M: Turner 19.
Waynesville 59, Summit Country Day 33: W: Stephensen 21, See 12, Stupp 10, Greely 10.
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 46, Kings 42
Butler 48, Oakwood 26
Marion Local 51, Celina 17
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.