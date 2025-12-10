H.S. Results 12/9: Greenville boys beat Troy

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 78, Carroll 48: A: Guess 20, Bakos 15, Fenton 12, Nicholas 10. C: Dent 13, Valentine 11.
Anna 51, New Knoxville 50
Botkins 48, Russia 38: B: Huelskamp 19.
Butler 70, Fairborn 32
Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 55
Dayton Christian 72, Graham 46
Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 38
Edgewood 62, Preble Shawnee 41
Fairbanks 71, Southeastern 38
Fairmont 55, CHCA 43
Fort Recovery 50, Fort Loramie 45: FR: Barga 12.
Greenville 67, Troy 64
Jackson Center 47, Upper Scioto Valley 25: JC: Serr 16, Klopfenstein 13.
Jonathan Alder 68, River Valley 46
Lakota West 62, Fairfield 42: LW: Tyson 15, Dunn 14, Curry 11. F: Ross 10.
Loveland 67, Lebanon 46
Mason 65, Colerain 51
McNicholas 55, Badin 41
Middletown Madison 70, Dixie 55
Northmont 56, Versailles 50: N: Jacobs 14, Kelly 11, Hoard 10. V: Ahrens 19, Monnin 17.
Northridge 47, Miami East 40: N: Davis 11. ME: Crane 19.
Northwest 58, Franklin 52: F: Roberts 30.
Oak Hills 54, Lakota East 47: LE: Bowman 12, Shaw 11, King 10.
Oakwood 63, Monroe 47
Princeton 56, Hamilton 55, OT: H: Wilson 12, Simms 12.
Stebbins 66, Sidney 46
Sycamore 51, Middletown 36: M: Hunter 12.
Talawanda 50, Eaton 42: T: Shepherd 23, Douglas 10.
Tri-County North 60, New Miami 14
Trotwood 69, Stivers 48
Troy Christian 67, Covington 27
Wayne 71, Miamisburg 42
West Carrollton 58, Piqua 24
West Liberty-Salem 50, Greenon 29
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 64, Miami Valley 47
Middletown Christian 53, Twin Valley South 52
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 70, Lehman Catholic 13: A: Barga 20, Reichert 13, McKenna 11.
Butler 55, Fairborn 33: B: Dady 26.
Celina 37, Minster 35
Crestview 45, Fort Recovery 33
Delphos St. John’s 61, Woodward 8
Fort Loramie 62, Arcanum 42
Jackson Center 52, Riverside 37
Lima Shawnee 53, New Knoxville 29: NK: Albers 16.
Wapakoneta 39, New Bremen 34
Monday’s Results
Bellbrook 58, Beavercreek 38
Dixie 50, New Miami 11
Dunbar 54, Thurgood Marshall 35
Franklin 40, National Trail 21: F: Burnett 13.
Georgetown 47, Cin. Christian 39
Indian Lake 38, Greenville 26
Legacy Christian 61, Miami Valley 34
London 51, Delaware Hayes 36
Mississinawa Valley 52, Botkins 35
Northeastern 48, Triad 12
Northmont 58, Urbana 56
Northridge 65, Franklin Monroe 33
Northwestern 49, Emmanuel Christian 41
Oakwood 60, Edgewood 18
Ponitz 52, Belmont 36
Ross 62, Northwest 24
Russia 47, Covington 16: R: Francis 16.
Sidney 56, Xenia 31: S: Shroyer 12, Foy 12, Kennedy 11, Fenton 10.
Stivers 52, Trotwood 43
Talawanda 63, Mt. Healthy 27: T: Cobb 22, Stapleton 15.
Waynesville 69, Eaton 29
Wilmington 54, Clinton-Massie 35: W: Brooks 17, Kibler 17.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2667, Northeastern 1563: M: Bryant 453 series, Dean 431 series.
Sidney 2143, West Carrollton 1808
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Centerville 1627, Wayne 1547
Mechanicsburg 2549, Northeastern 1431: M: Waller 434 series, Picklesimer 376 series.
Sidney 1359, West Carrollton 1250
Boys Wrestling
Monday’s Results
Sidney 51, Stebbins 23
