H.S. Results 1/26-1/27

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Covington 57, Riverside 24: Anderson (C) 17, Besecker (C) 13, Harrington (C) 11.

Dixie 45, Bradford 36

Franklin Monroe 55, Ansonia 44

Miamisburg 60, Northmont 22: Long (M) 19, Frymoyer (M) 16, Russo (M) 10.

Monroe 46, Franklin 35: Berry (F) 10.

National Trail 56, Newton 38: Hess (Ne) 13.

Preble Shawnee 60, Mississinawa Valley 43

Talawanda 49, Badin 48: Pohlen (B) 16, Fears (T) 19, Farris (T) 17.

Tippecanoe 57, Stebbins 25

Tri-Village 73, Twin Valley South 10: Downing (TV) 17, Richards (TV) 17, Hunt (TV) 16, Sagester (TV) 14.

Waynesville 59, Legacy Christian 19: Cassoni (W) 14, Whitaker (W) 14.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 48, McNicholas 43: Moody (A) 18, Hansley (A) 13.

Butler 34, West Carrollton 31

Catholic Central 50, Madison Plains 21

Centerville 60, Fairmont 39: Hullinger (F) 15.

Colerain 62, Oak Hills 30

Fairfield 55, Middletown 39: Booker (F) 12, Daniels (M) 11.

Fenwick 34, Chaminade Julienne 29

Harrison 46, Ross 31

Mason 51, Lakota East 44: French (LE) 17, Sewak (LE) 12, Oldacre (M) 17.

Mechanicsburg 58, Fairbanks 52: Skillings (M) 15, Schipfer (M) 14, Conley (M) 10.

Miamisburg 47, Beavercreek 37: Haas (M) 13.

Mt. Healthy 50, Edgewood 31

Princeton 64, Lakota West 43: Williams (P) 28, Abrams (P) 13, Carter-Hartley (P) 12.

Sidney 50, Troy 41

Springboro 55, Northmont 20

Stebbins 56, Piqua 22

Sycamore 63, Hamilton 24: Mather (S) 20, Heaton (S) 12, Sheridan (S) 12.

Talawanda 57, Northwest 24: Cotton (N) 12, Motta (T) 11.

Tippecanoe 63, Fairborn 22

Triad 24, Northeastern 22

Union City 65, Mississinawa Valley 60

Wayne 44, Springfield 35

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2765, Fenwick 1711: Glynn (A) 475 series, Neer (A) 406 series, Whyle (F) 324 series, Koetter (F) 323 series.

Chaminade Julienne 2587, Badin 2132: VanDeHatert (B) 432 series, Karwisch (B) 331 series, Baird (CJ) 438 series, Turner (CJ) 422 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 2677, Greeneview 2283: Brennamann (G) 486 series, Bryant (G) 398 series, Wright (A) 397 series, Zengel (A) 381 series.

Carroll 2723, McNIcholas 2336: Griffith (C) 439 series, Wilson (C) 398 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2029, Fenwick 1310: Dearth (F) 255 series, Riegel (A) 315 series, Baker (A) 306 series.

Badin 1893, Chaminade Julienne 1729: Schneider (CJ) 270 series, Wolfe (CJ) 254 series, Hodapp (B) 293 series, Groh (B) 272 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 1992, Greeneview 1513: Perry (G) 360 series, Nolley (G) 312 series, Baker (A) 361 series, Popp (A) 288 series.

Carroll 1983, McNicholas 1791: Norman (C) 351 series, Yates (C) 287 series.

