H.S. Results 12/5: Divisions I-IV state football championships

STATE TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Friday’s Results

Division I

OLENTANGY ORANGE 28, ST. XAVIER 14

Second Quarter

O: Davis 2 run (Gibson kick).

SX: Britt 39 run (Taylor kick).

O: Walker 4 pass from Davis (Gibson kick).

O: Fickel 15 pass from Davis (Gibson kick).

Third Quarter

O: Fickel 4 run (Gibson kick).

Fourth Quarter

SX: Newdigate 12 pass from Frey (Taylor kick).

Division III

BISHOP WATTERSON 30, TOL. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0

First Quarter

BW: McCoy 1 run (Eagan kick).

BW: Hayes 5 pass from Bellisari (Eagan kick).

Second Quarter

BW: Eagan 28 FG.

Third Quarter

BW: McCoy 13 run (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

BW: Bellisari 35 interception return (Eagan kick).

Division IV

GLENVILLE 45, SHELBY 7

First Quarter

G: Gibson 92 punt return (Lemon kick).

Second Quarter

S: Shepherd 1 run (Harris kick).

G: Lemon 34 FG.

G: Newell Jr. 14 run (kick fail).

G: Newell Jr. 6 run (Saffold reception).

Third Quarter

G: Lemon 5 pass from Nelson (Lemon kick).

Fourth Quarter

G: Saffold 31 pass from Nelson (Lemon kick).

G: Webber 14 run (Lemon kick).

Thursday’s Results

Division II

AVON 37, ANDERSON 20

First Quarter

Av: Jerdonek 15 pass from Elder (Petro kick).

Av: Clapham 22 pass from Elder (Petro kick).

Second Quarter

Av: Bennett 7 pass from Elder (Petro kick).

An: Scalf 1 run (Snider kick).

Av: Barr 37 pass from Elder (run fail).

Third Quarter

An: Moore 12 pass from Scalf (kick fail).

Av: Smith 6 run (Petro kick).

Fourth Quarter

An: Weaver 7 pass from Scalf (Snider kick).

Av: Petro 30 FG.

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 66, Fenwick 42: A: Bakos 18, Peagler 18. F: Duba 12.

Arcanum 62, Ansonia 20

Badin 65, Carroll 26: B: Stroud 13, Knapp 12, Bowling 10.

Batavia 76, Wilmington 44

Belmont 85, Jefferson Township 9

Botkins 40, Fort Loramie 23: B: Pitts 18, Zimpfer 17.

Butler 61, Greenville 35

Catholic Central 72, Madison Plains 55

Cedarville 56, Greeneview 38

Centerville 40, Northmont 39

Edgewood 59, Ross 42: E: Daley 18, Sullivan 14.

Emmanuel Christian 61, Middletown Christian 54

Fairbanks 53, West Liberty-Salem 45

Fairlawn 42, Houston 39

Fairmont 66, Wayne 62

Franklin 65, Talawanda 49: F: Roberts 17, Bowman 15, Hogan 14. T: Douglas 18, Pulaski 11, Beckett 10.

Franklin Monroe 59, Twin Valley South 56

Greenon 60, Southeastern 43

Hamilton 68, Colerain 51: H: Wilson 18, Johnson-Perdomo 18.

Lakota East 37, Sycamore 28

Lakota West 69, Middletown 45: LW: Tyson 18, Curry 16, Combs 10. M: Daniels 21, Curtis 10.

Lima Central Catholic 70, New Knoxville 43: NK: Jones 14.

Mason 50, Princeton 42

McNicholas 67, Chaminade Julienne 47: CJ: Majack 12.

Mechanicsburg 64, Triad 36

Miami East 54, Covington 43

Miamisburg 73, Beavercreek 56

Minster 64, Jackson Center 47: M: McClurg 20, Albers 15, Schwieterman 12. JC: Kolpfenstein 21.

Monroe 54, Bellbrook 39

National Trail 73, Tri-County North 68

New Bremen 46, Celina 38: NB: Quellhorst 23.

Oak Hills 39, Fairfield 24

Oakwood 60, Washington C.H. 38

Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 35: PS: Foxbower 21, Morton 19.

Springfield 56, Springboro 52

St. Marys 49, Perry 43

Stebbins 56, Piqua 36

Thurgood Marshall 38, Meadowdale 36

Tri-Village 88, Mississinawa Valley 46: TV: Sagester 30, Black 23.

Troy Christian 79, Bethel 47: TC: Taylor 32.

West Carrollton 46, Fairborn 39

Thursday’s Results

Xenia 84, Sidney 70: X: Withers 30, Lacy 17, Winegarner 15, White 12. S: Burks 20, Burns 17.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Princeton 53, Mason 45

Tri-County North 53, National Trail 23

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 58, Ansonia 54, OT

Batavia 43, Wilmington 31

Bethel 59, Riverside 32

Botkins 39, Fairlawn 37: B: Huelskamp 14.

Dunbar 59, Trotwood 42: T: Thomas 16. D: Poole 17.

Meadowdale 61, Thurgood Marshall 41

Miami East 61, Northridge 34

Middletown Madison 57, Dayton Christian 25

Minster 39, Coldwater 21: M: Albers 10, Hemmelgarn 10.

Mississinawa Valley 65, Tri-Village 38

Mt. Notre Dame 48, Lakota East 35: LE: Sturgill 15, Buker 10.

New Bremen 38, New Knoxville 18

Oakwood 70, Eaton 29

Ponitz 49, Stivers 41

Preble Shawnee 43, Dixie 38

St. Henry 52, Fort Recovery 27

St. Marys 55, Elida 44

Twin Valley South 66, Franklin Monroe 39

Valley View 54, Carlisle 12: VV: Phillips 17.

Versailles 42, Marion Local 33: V: Litten 12. ML: Eckstein 10.

Waynesville 46, Brookville 34

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 52, Fairfield 17

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 39, Lakota West 27

Middletown 58, Princeton 17

Girls Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Lebanon 60, Fairfield 18

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 2525, Fairmont 2468: C: North 473 series, Ralston 447 series.

Kenton Ridge 2579, Jonathan Alder 2569

London 2345, Urbana 2255

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 2116, Wayne 1468

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 1858, Fairmont 1789: C: Boehm 200 game, Owens 199 game.

Kenton Ridge 2053, Jonathan Alder 1683

London 2381, Urbana 2278

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.