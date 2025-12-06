H.S. Results 12/5: Divisions I-IV state football championships

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Friday’s Results
Division I
OLENTANGY ORANGE 28, ST. XAVIER 14
Second Quarter
O: Davis 2 run (Gibson kick).
SX: Britt 39 run (Taylor kick).
O: Walker 4 pass from Davis (Gibson kick).
O: Fickel 15 pass from Davis (Gibson kick).
Third Quarter
O: Fickel 4 run (Gibson kick).
Fourth Quarter
SX: Newdigate 12 pass from Frey (Taylor kick).
Division III
BISHOP WATTERSON 30, TOL. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
First Quarter
BW: McCoy 1 run (Eagan kick).
BW: Hayes 5 pass from Bellisari (Eagan kick).
Second Quarter
BW: Eagan 28 FG.
Third Quarter
BW: McCoy 13 run (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
BW: Bellisari 35 interception return (Eagan kick).
Division IV
GLENVILLE 45, SHELBY 7
First Quarter
G: Gibson 92 punt return (Lemon kick).
Second Quarter
S: Shepherd 1 run (Harris kick).
G: Lemon 34 FG.
G: Newell Jr. 14 run (kick fail).
G: Newell Jr. 6 run (Saffold reception).
Third Quarter
G: Lemon 5 pass from Nelson (Lemon kick).
Fourth Quarter
G: Saffold 31 pass from Nelson (Lemon kick).
G: Webber 14 run (Lemon kick).
Thursday’s Results
Division II
AVON 37, ANDERSON 20
First Quarter
Av: Jerdonek 15 pass from Elder (Petro kick).
Av: Clapham 22 pass from Elder (Petro kick).
Second Quarter
Av: Bennett 7 pass from Elder (Petro kick).
An: Scalf 1 run (Snider kick).
Av: Barr 37 pass from Elder (run fail).
Third Quarter
An: Moore 12 pass from Scalf (kick fail).
Av: Smith 6 run (Petro kick).
Fourth Quarter
An: Weaver 7 pass from Scalf (Snider kick).
Av: Petro 30 FG.
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 66, Fenwick 42: A: Bakos 18, Peagler 18. F: Duba 12.
Arcanum 62, Ansonia 20
Badin 65, Carroll 26: B: Stroud 13, Knapp 12, Bowling 10.
Batavia 76, Wilmington 44
Belmont 85, Jefferson Township 9
Botkins 40, Fort Loramie 23: B: Pitts 18, Zimpfer 17.
Butler 61, Greenville 35
Catholic Central 72, Madison Plains 55
Cedarville 56, Greeneview 38
Centerville 40, Northmont 39
Edgewood 59, Ross 42: E: Daley 18, Sullivan 14.
Emmanuel Christian 61, Middletown Christian 54
Fairbanks 53, West Liberty-Salem 45
Fairlawn 42, Houston 39
Fairmont 66, Wayne 62
Franklin 65, Talawanda 49: F: Roberts 17, Bowman 15, Hogan 14. T: Douglas 18, Pulaski 11, Beckett 10.
Franklin Monroe 59, Twin Valley South 56
Greenon 60, Southeastern 43
Hamilton 68, Colerain 51: H: Wilson 18, Johnson-Perdomo 18.
Lakota East 37, Sycamore 28
Lakota West 69, Middletown 45: LW: Tyson 18, Curry 16, Combs 10. M: Daniels 21, Curtis 10.
Lima Central Catholic 70, New Knoxville 43: NK: Jones 14.
Mason 50, Princeton 42
McNicholas 67, Chaminade Julienne 47: CJ: Majack 12.
Mechanicsburg 64, Triad 36
Miami East 54, Covington 43
Miamisburg 73, Beavercreek 56
Minster 64, Jackson Center 47: M: McClurg 20, Albers 15, Schwieterman 12. JC: Kolpfenstein 21.
Monroe 54, Bellbrook 39
National Trail 73, Tri-County North 68
New Bremen 46, Celina 38: NB: Quellhorst 23.
Oak Hills 39, Fairfield 24
Oakwood 60, Washington C.H. 38
Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 35: PS: Foxbower 21, Morton 19.
Springfield 56, Springboro 52
St. Marys 49, Perry 43
Stebbins 56, Piqua 36
Thurgood Marshall 38, Meadowdale 36
Tri-Village 88, Mississinawa Valley 46: TV: Sagester 30, Black 23.
Troy Christian 79, Bethel 47: TC: Taylor 32.
West Carrollton 46, Fairborn 39
Thursday’s Results
Xenia 84, Sidney 70: X: Withers 30, Lacy 17, Winegarner 15, White 12. S: Burks 20, Burns 17.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Princeton 53, Mason 45
Tri-County North 53, National Trail 23
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 58, Ansonia 54, OT
Batavia 43, Wilmington 31
Bethel 59, Riverside 32
Botkins 39, Fairlawn 37: B: Huelskamp 14.
Dunbar 59, Trotwood 42: T: Thomas 16. D: Poole 17.
Meadowdale 61, Thurgood Marshall 41
Miami East 61, Northridge 34
Middletown Madison 57, Dayton Christian 25
Minster 39, Coldwater 21: M: Albers 10, Hemmelgarn 10.
Mississinawa Valley 65, Tri-Village 38
Mt. Notre Dame 48, Lakota East 35: LE: Sturgill 15, Buker 10.
New Bremen 38, New Knoxville 18
Oakwood 70, Eaton 29
Ponitz 49, Stivers 41
Preble Shawnee 43, Dixie 38
St. Henry 52, Fort Recovery 27
St. Marys 55, Elida 44
Twin Valley South 66, Franklin Monroe 39
Valley View 54, Carlisle 12: VV: Phillips 17.
Versailles 42, Marion Local 33: V: Litten 12. ML: Eckstein 10.
Waynesville 46, Brookville 34
Boys Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Lebanon 52, Fairfield 17
Thursday’s Results
Centerville 39, Lakota West 27
Middletown 58, Princeton 17
Girls Wrestling
Friday’s Results
Lebanon 60, Fairfield 18
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Centerville 2525, Fairmont 2468: C: North 473 series, Ralston 447 series.
Kenton Ridge 2579, Jonathan Alder 2569
London 2345, Urbana 2255
Girls Bowling
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 2116, Wayne 1468
Thursday’s Results
Centerville 1858, Fairmont 1789: C: Boehm 200 game, Owens 199 game.
Kenton Ridge 2053, Jonathan Alder 1683
London 2381, Urbana 2278
