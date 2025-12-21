H.S. Results 12/20: CJ coach Szabo records 100th career win

The win bumped CJ to 3-3 overall.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 68, McCracken 64

Arcanum 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 40

Belmont 37, DePaul Cristo Rey 34

Botkins 62, Bradford 30: B: Monnin 19.

Cedarville 57, East Clinton 26

Chaminade Julienne 65, Col. DeSales 59: CJ: Clemens 23.

Fairbanks 64, Genoa Christian 58

Fairfield 60, Ross 39: R: Fuersich 18. F: Arington 16, Jones 13, Akbar 13.

Fairlawn 67, Calvary Christian 29

Fort Recovery 52, Ansonia 27: FR: Jutte 16, Overman 11.

Hamilton 42, Badin 35: H: Johnson-Perdomo 18.

Kenton Ridge 73, Greeneview 57

McNicholas 61, Elder 46

Minster 62, Houston 31: M: Albers 15, Ketner 13, McClurg 11. H: Sybert 10.

Monroe 87, Cin. Christian 47: M: Howard 26, Perkins 20.

New Bremen 57, Anna 36: NB: Dicke 12, Weidner 11. A: Barhorst 17, Platfoot 11.

Russia 54, Coldwater 41: C: Knapke 12, Gruss 11.

Spencerville 64, St. Henry 50: SH: Zimmerman 17.

St. Xavier 74, Trotwood 55

Thurgood Marshall 64, Northwestern 54

Troy 60, Miamisburg 52

Urbana 86, Ross County Christian 52

Versailles 54, CCPA 42: V: Schwartz 15, D. Ahrens 13, C. Ahrens 11.

Wilmington 48, Carroll 46

Friday’s Results

Badin 50, Roger Bacon 28: B: Stroud 17, Lowe 11.

Botkins 61, Anna 52: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 13, Zimpfer 13. A: Platfoot 24.

Bradford 48, Tri-County North 39

Butler 56, Xenia 53

Cedarville 73, Madison Plains 60

Celina 62, St. Marys 54

Centerville 72, Fairmont 64

Dayton Christian 69, Oakwood 60

Delphos St. John’s 65, Coldwater 59: DSJ: C. Elwer 26, A. Elwer 16. C: Knapke 19, Schroer 12.

Dunbar 64, Ponitz 31

Edgewood 65, Bellbrook 53

Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56: EC: Hudson 25, Witherow 16.

Fairbanks 67, Northeastern 28

Fairfield 69, Colerain 49: F: Jones 18, Arington 14, Akbar 13, Jones 10.

Fort Loramie 55, Fairlawn 32: FL: Barhorst 19.

Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 28

Franklin Monroe 54, Dixie 51

Greenon 58, Catholic Central 54, 2OT

Indian Lake 74, Northwestern 48: IL: Reisinger 21, Tidwell 14.

Jackson Center 62, Houston 28

Jonathan Alder 62, London 44

La Salle 51, Fenwick 46

Lakota East 47, Hamilton 41: H: Wilson 11, Johnson-Perdomo 10. LE: Hayes 18.

Lakota West 61, Oak Hills 39: LW: Curry 14, Combs 14, Richardson 11.

Lehman Catholic 82, Riverside 37

Lockland 75, New Miami 52

Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 30: NK: Hoge 12, Jones 11.

Mason 38, Sycamore 24

McNicholas 78, Pitt North Catholic (PA) 54

Middletown Christian 74, Calvary Christian 51

Milford 51, Lebanon 41

Milton-Union 51, Graham 45

Mt. Healthy 49, Talawanda 9

Newton 56, Mississinawa Valley 54

Northmont 68, Springfield 60: N: Ibe 25.

Piqua 56, Sidney 53: P: Allen 16, Hancock 13.

Preble Shawnee 62, National Trail 41: PS: Morton 29.

Princeton 67, Middletown 30: M: Daniels 13.

Ross 63, Franklin 47: R: Buehner 14, Otto 12, Smith 11.

Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48: S: Gregor 17, Doliboa 16, Reinhard 12, Gutmann 10.

Springfield Shawnee 47, Benjamin Logan 35

St. Henry 59, Minster 55: SH: Zimmerman 16, Schwartz 13. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11.

Thurgood Marshall 48, Belmont 43

Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21

Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 41

Trotwood 80, Akron Hoban 45

Troy 66, Stebbins 59

Troy Christian 47, Miami East 39

Twin Valley South 59, Ansonia 43

Urbana 64, Kenton Ridge 62

Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22

Versailles 54, New Bremen 36: V: Ahrens 18, Monnin 13. NB: Quellhorst 12.

Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64

West Carrollton 63, Greenville 35

West Jefferson 49, Mechanicsburg 47

West Liberty-Salem 62, Triad 25

Wilmington 62, New Richmond 30

Yellow Springs 44, Miami Valley 43

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 49, McAuley 31

Ansonia 54, Twin Valley South 16: A: Best 12, Barga 12, Reichert 11, McKenna 10.

Badin 58, Fairfield 24

Belmont 54, DePaul Cristo Rey 24

Benjamin Logan 51, Springfield Shawnee 44: SS: Wilson 19.

Brookville 63, Dayton Christian 12

Carroll 67, Batavia 35

Catholic Central 43, Triad 22

Centerville 63, Wayne 56: C: Keeton 22, Boeke 21.

Edgewood 44, Franklin 40: F: Truesdell 20.

Fairmont 62, Beavercreek 22: F: Hargrave 23, Thornton 10.

Graham 61, Northwestern 50

Greenon 52, West Jefferson 30: G: Faust 22, Marshall 12, Johnson 10.

Legacy Christian 59, Emmanuel Christian 29: EC: Hudson 11.

McNicholas 56, St. Ursula 44

Miami East 54, Bethel 34

Milton-Union 50, Northridge 41: MU: Firks 18, Case 14, Copp 11.

Minster 42, Anna 33: M: Belcher 13.

Mississinawa Valley 57, Newton 34

Monroe 50, Cin. Christian 15: M: McComas 14, Buskirk 11.

National Trail 32, Preble Shawnee 26

North Union 66, Indian Lake 21

Oakwood 57, Middletown Madison 17

Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 52, OT

River Valley 52, Jonathan Alder 32

Ross 46, Dunbar 39

Sidney 53, Piqua 27

Southeastern 50, Mechanicsburg 41: S: Xavier 18, Workman 14. M: Forrest 27, Heizer 10.

Springboro 70, Northmont 33: S: Martin 29, Wilhite 10, Parrett 10.

Stebbins 35, Troy 31

Stivers 46, Withrow 31

Talawanda 45, Hamilton 29: T: Cary 17, Stapleton 10.

Waynesville 52, Carlisle 30: W: Berrey 21, Stephenson 11, Kolcaczkowski 10.

Friday’s Results

Butler 59, Xenia 9

Fairlawn 54, Riverside 39

Lakota East 56, Hamilton 31: LE: Bacher 14, McCune 14. H: Tipton 13.

Mason 49, Sycamore 47

Princeton 77, Middletown 11

Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 16

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 2645, Hamilton 2139: F: George 431 series, Stark 413 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.