H.S. Results 12/19: Trotwood boys take down Akron Hoban

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Badin 50, Roger Bacon 28: B: Stroud 17, Lowe 11.
Botkins 61, Anna 52: B: Pitts 15, Monnin 13, Zimpfer 13. A: Platfoot 24.
Bradford 48, Tri-County North 39
Butler 56, Xenia 53
Cedarville 73, Madison Plains 60
Celina 62, St. Marys 54
Centerville 72, Fairmont 64
Dayton Christian 69, Oakwood 60
Delphos St. John’s 65, Coldwater 59: DSJ: C. Elwer 26, A. Elwer 16. C: Knapke 19, Schroer 12.
Dunbar 64, Ponitz 31
Edgewood 65, Bellbrook 53
Emmanuel Christian 61, Legacy Christian 56: EC: Hudson 25, Witherow 16.
Fairbanks 67, Northeastern 28
Fairfield 69, Colerain 49: F: Jones 18, Arington 14, Akbar 13, Jones 10.
Fort Loramie 55, Fairlawn 32: FL: Barhorst 19.
Fort Recovery 41, Parkway 28
Franklin Monroe 54, Dixie 51
Indian Lake 74, Northwestern 48: IL: Reisinger 21, Tidwell 14.
Jackson Center 62, Houston 28
Jonathan Alder 62, London 44
La Salle 51, Fenwick 46
Lakota East 47, Hamilton 41: H: Wilson 11, Johnson-Perdomo 10. LE: Hayes 18.
Lakota West 61, Oak Hills 39: LW: Curry 14, Combs 14, Richardson 11.
Lehman Catholic 82, Riverside 37
Lockland 75, New Miami 52
Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 30: NK: Hoge 12, Jones 11.
Mason 38, Sycamore 24
McNicholas 78, Pitt North Catholic (PA) 54
Middletown Christian 74, Calvary Christian 51
Milford 51, Lebanon 41
Milton-Union 51, Graham 45
Mt. Healthy 49, Talawanda 9
Newton 56, Mississinawa Valley 54
Northmont 68, Springfield 60: N: Ibe 25.
Piqua 56, Sidney 53: P: Allen 16, Hancock 13.
Preble Shawnee 62, National Trail 41: PS: Morton 29.
Princeton 67, Middletown 30: M: Daniels 13.
Ross 63, Franklin 47: R: Buehner 14, Otto 12, Smith 11.
Springboro 72, Miamisburg 48: S: Gregor 17, Doliboa 16, Reinhard 12, Gutmann 10.
Springfield Shawnee 47, Benjamin Logan 35
St. Henry 59, Minster 55: SH: Zimmerman 16, Schwartz 13. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11. M: Ketner 14, Albers 11.
Thurgood Marshall 48, Belmont 43
Tippecanoe 58, Fairborn 21
Tri-Village 43, Arcanum 41
Trotwood 80, Akron Hoban 45
Troy 66, Stebbins 59
Troy Christian 47, Miami East 39
Twin Valley South 59, Ansonia 43
Urbana 64, Kenton Ridge 62
Valley View 72, Middletown Madison 22
Versailles 54, New Bremen 36: V: Ahrens 18, Monnin 13. NB: Quellhorst 12.
Wayne 76, Beavercreek 64
West Carrollton 63, Greenville 35
West Jefferson 49, Mechanicsburg 47
West Liberty-Salem 62, Triad 25
Wilmington 62, New Richmond 30
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Lakota East 56, Hamilton 31: LE: Bacher 14, McCune 14. H: Tipton 13.
Mason 49, Sycamore 47
Princeton 77, Middletown 11
Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 16
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 65, Talawanda 49: T: Brown 14.
Bethel 42, Milton-Union 40
Botkins 41, Jackson Center 18: B: Gerstner 12, Huelskamp 10.
Coldwater 63, Delphos St. John’s 26: C: Knapke 18, Heyne 16.
Dunbar 52, Ponitz 49
Fenwick 44, Edgewood 36
Fort Loramie 40, Anna 37: FL: Tennery 15. A: Platfoot 12, Bales 12.
Marion Local 46, New Knoxville 12
Miami East 66, Riverside 14
Mississinawa Valley 53, National Trail 27
Monroe 39, Ross 33
Parkway 46, Fort Recovery 29
Russia 37, Houston 23: R: Cordonnier 23.
St. Henry 25, Minster 22
Tri-Village 47, Newton 22
Trotwood 55, Meadowdale 42
Twin Valley South 52, Tri-County North 42
Versailles 61, New Bremen 36: V: Litten 14, Stammen 12. NB: Kuenning 13, Patch 10.
Waynesville 84, Dayton Christian 13
Boys Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Fairmont 60, Miamisburg 17
Boys Bowling
Friday’s Results
Fairfield 2645, Hamilton 2139: F: George 431 series, Stark 413 series.
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 2622, Centerville 2582
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 2127, Centerville 1867
REPORTING RESULTS
