Prep Roundup 12/16: Bailey paces Tippecanoe boys in season opener

Four players scored in double digits for Tippecanoe boys basketball in a 78-57 season-opening win versus West Carrollton on Tuesday.
C.J. Bailey led the way with 24 points, Hudson Ganger and Colin Turner added 15 apiece and Bryton Otto had 10.
The Red Devils basketball program got a late start this winter after their football program advanced to the D-III state semifinals.
West Carrolton fell to 4-3.
OTHER GAMES
GMC
Hamilton 58, Fairfield 54: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo turned in 25 points, R.J. Wilson added 14 and Hamilton rallied from a double-digit deficit in the final quarter. Cam Arington had 24 points for Fairfield.
Lakota West 72, Sycamore 44: Josh Tyson tallied 19 points, Bryce Curry added 15 and Lakota West improved to 4-0.
Middletown 75, Colerain 52: Keith Daniels and Cale Curtis scored 20 points apiece to help Middletown pick up its first win of the season.
MVL
Troy 55, Xenia 52: Troy snapped a two-game losing skid and handed Xenia its first loss of the season.
GCLC
Fenwick 86, Purcell Marian 61: Will Duba and George Luers each chipped in 14 points to lead five players in double-digit scoring for Fenwick.
SWBL
Franklin 51, Carlisle 50: Kendol Roberts scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute for Franklin.
CBC
Tecumseh 45, Shawnee 41: The Arrows trailed by three points after three quarters, but outscored the Braves 16-9 in the final eight minutes to improve to 5-1.
Tecumseh senior Corey Russell had 16 points and Austin Clark added 11 for the Arrows. Braves senior Breylon Haddock had a game-high 17 for Shawnee.
Kenton Ridge 76, Graham 39: Kenton Ridge jumped out to a 42-22 halftime lead and cruised to a crossover division victory.
WOAC
Preble Shawnee 40, Franklin Monroe 30: Braylon Dorrel paced Preble Shawnee with 24 points and Brody Morton added 12.
TRC
Northridge 84, Covington 34: Deonte Smith led Northridge with 25 points and Keonte Smith added 17.
MBC
Emmanuel Christian 62, Yellow Springs 22: Nate Hudson scored 23 points to help Emmanuel Christian win its fifth straight game.
SCAL
Fort Loramie 41, New Bremen 40, OT: Landon Drees put up 13 points and D.J. Barhorst added 12 for Fort Loramie in the overtime win.
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 79, Van Wert 45: Cam Elwer poured in 32 points, all in the first half, to help DSJ improve to 4-0.
Minster 54, Russia 49: Cole Albers had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats in a win against the defending D-VII state champions.
Girls Basketball
MAC
Minster 52, Jackson Center 28: Minster head coach Mike Wiss earned his 200th career victory.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 56, Bradford 51
Arcanum 71, Dixie 46
Butler 48, Piqua 30
Dayton Christian 67, Meadowdale 57
Delphos St. John’s 79, Van Wert 45: DSJ: C. Elwer 32, A. Elwer 17.
Emmanuel Christian 62, Yellow Springs 22: EC: Hudson 23, Kohl 10.
Fairbanks 70, Greeneview 52
Fenwick 86, Purcell Marian 61: F: Duba 14, Luers 14, Lenz 12, Kreke 11, Shouse 11.
Fort Loramie 41, New Bremen 40, OT: FL: Drees 13, Barhorst 12, Grillot 10. NB: Quellhorst 10.
Franklin 51, Carlisle 50: F: Roberts 19, Hurst 11. C: Conger 14, Rust 10.
Goshen 67, Wilmington 54
Greenon 63, Triad 27
Hamilton 58, Fairfield 54: H: Johnson-Perdomo 25, Wilson 14. F: Arington 24.
Harrison 61, Talawanda 26
Jonathan Alder 53, Indian Lake 51: IL: Pequignot 22, Reisinger 16.
Lakota West 72, Sycamore 44: LW: Tyson 19, Curry 15.
Legacy Christian 69, Calvary Christian 23
Lehman Catholic 75, Bethel 44
London 80, Northwestern 42
Mason 34, Oak Hills 32, OT
Mechanicsburg 86, Madison Plains 63
Middletown 75, Colerain 52: M: Daniels 20, Curtis 20, Nevers 10.
Minster 54, Russia 49: M: Albers 27. R: Bergman 14, Unverferth 10.
Mississinawa Valley 37, National Trail 27: MV: Scott 19, Wehkamp 12. NT: Blevins 14, Laird 12.
New Knoxville 39, Ada 38: NK: Lammers 10.
Northridge 84, Covington 34: N: D. Smith 25, K. Smith 17, Davis 12.
Preble Shawnee 40, Franklin Monroe 30: PS: Dorrel 24, Morton 12.
Princeton 62, Lakota East 37
Sidney 51, Fairborn 49
Stebbins 66, Greenville 48
Tippecanoe 78, West Carrollton 57: Bailey 24, Ganger 15, Turner 15, Otto 10.
Tri-Village 77, Newton 49
Trotwood 67, Belmont 41
Troy 55, Xenia 52
Troy Christian 70, Riverside 36
Twin Valley South 60, Tri-County North 24
Valley View 65, Brookville 60: B: Smart 23, Lamb 13, King 12.
Wayne 71, Centerville 51
West Jefferson 52, Elgin 18
West Liberty-Salem 67, Catholic Central 55
Monday’s Results
Northmont 45, Oakwood 40
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Cin. Christian 67, New Miami 18
Minster 52, Jackson Center 28: M: Albers 17, Belcher 12.
Spencerville 47, Marion Local 42
Monday’s Results
Ansonia 37, Fort Recovery 35
Bethel 44, Northmont 41
Franklin 45, Carlisle 36: F: Burnett 14.
Greenon 50, Northwestern 49, OT: G: Faust 26, Blevins 11.
Houston 51, New Knoxville 38
Legacy Christian 68, Calvary Christian 11
Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 40: DSJ: Kerner 14, Klaus 10.
London 47, River Valley 22
Madison Plains 62, Jonathan Alder 16
Mt. Notre Dame 57, Beavercreek 38
Ottoville 67, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 14.
Parkway 38, Celina 28: P: Hughes 18.
Talawanda 67, Taylor 23: Tal: Brown 22, Cobb 14, McCullough 10.
Tri-Village 44, Milton-Union 27: TV: Wilcox 10.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Centerville 2800, Miamisburg 2718: C: Parker 493 series, White 492 series.
Mechanicsburg 2594, Triad 1996: M: Trainer 431 series, Wittman 411 series.
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2490, Springboro 2287
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2471, Triad 1599: M: Waller 410 series, Picklesimer 392 series.
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2220, Springboro 1837
