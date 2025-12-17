Prep Roundup 12/16: Bailey paces Tippecanoe boys in season opener

The Red Devils basketball program got a late start this winter after their football program advanced to the D-III state semifinals.

West Carrolton fell to 4-3.

OTHER GAMES

GMC

Hamilton 58, Fairfield 54: Jordon Johnson-Perdomo turned in 25 points, R.J. Wilson added 14 and Hamilton rallied from a double-digit deficit in the final quarter. Cam Arington had 24 points for Fairfield.

Lakota West 72, Sycamore 44: Josh Tyson tallied 19 points, Bryce Curry added 15 and Lakota West improved to 4-0.

Middletown 75, Colerain 52: Keith Daniels and Cale Curtis scored 20 points apiece to help Middletown pick up its first win of the season.

MVL

Troy 55, Xenia 52: Troy snapped a two-game losing skid and handed Xenia its first loss of the season.

GCLC

Fenwick 86, Purcell Marian 61: Will Duba and George Luers each chipped in 14 points to lead five players in double-digit scoring for Fenwick.

SWBL

Franklin 51, Carlisle 50: Kendol Roberts scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute for Franklin.

CBC

Tecumseh 45, Shawnee 41: The Arrows trailed by three points after three quarters, but outscored the Braves 16-9 in the final eight minutes to improve to 5-1.

Tecumseh senior Corey Russell had 16 points and Austin Clark added 11 for the Arrows. Braves senior Breylon Haddock had a game-high 17 for Shawnee.

Kenton Ridge 76, Graham 39: Kenton Ridge jumped out to a 42-22 halftime lead and cruised to a crossover division victory.

WOAC

Preble Shawnee 40, Franklin Monroe 30: Braylon Dorrel paced Preble Shawnee with 24 points and Brody Morton added 12.

TRC

Northridge 84, Covington 34: Deonte Smith led Northridge with 25 points and Keonte Smith added 17.

MBC

Emmanuel Christian 62, Yellow Springs 22: Nate Hudson scored 23 points to help Emmanuel Christian win its fifth straight game.

SCAL

Fort Loramie 41, New Bremen 40, OT: Landon Drees put up 13 points and D.J. Barhorst added 12 for Fort Loramie in the overtime win.

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 79, Van Wert 45: Cam Elwer poured in 32 points, all in the first half, to help DSJ improve to 4-0.

Minster 54, Russia 49: Cole Albers had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats in a win against the defending D-VII state champions.

Girls Basketball

MAC

Minster 52, Jackson Center 28: Minster head coach Mike Wiss earned his 200th career victory.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 56, Bradford 51

Arcanum 71, Dixie 46

Butler 48, Piqua 30

Dayton Christian 67, Meadowdale 57

Delphos St. John’s 79, Van Wert 45: DSJ: C. Elwer 32, A. Elwer 17.

Emmanuel Christian 62, Yellow Springs 22: EC: Hudson 23, Kohl 10.

Fairbanks 70, Greeneview 52

Fenwick 86, Purcell Marian 61: F: Duba 14, Luers 14, Lenz 12, Kreke 11, Shouse 11.

Fort Loramie 41, New Bremen 40, OT: FL: Drees 13, Barhorst 12, Grillot 10. NB: Quellhorst 10.

Franklin 51, Carlisle 50: F: Roberts 19, Hurst 11. C: Conger 14, Rust 10.

Goshen 67, Wilmington 54

Greenon 63, Triad 27

Hamilton 58, Fairfield 54: H: Johnson-Perdomo 25, Wilson 14. F: Arington 24.

Harrison 61, Talawanda 26

Jonathan Alder 53, Indian Lake 51: IL: Pequignot 22, Reisinger 16.

Lakota West 72, Sycamore 44: LW: Tyson 19, Curry 15.

Legacy Christian 69, Calvary Christian 23

Lehman Catholic 75, Bethel 44

London 80, Northwestern 42

Mason 34, Oak Hills 32, OT

Mechanicsburg 86, Madison Plains 63

Middletown 75, Colerain 52: M: Daniels 20, Curtis 20, Nevers 10.

Minster 54, Russia 49: M: Albers 27. R: Bergman 14, Unverferth 10.

Mississinawa Valley 37, National Trail 27: MV: Scott 19, Wehkamp 12. NT: Blevins 14, Laird 12.

New Knoxville 39, Ada 38: NK: Lammers 10.

Northridge 84, Covington 34: N: D. Smith 25, K. Smith 17, Davis 12.

Preble Shawnee 40, Franklin Monroe 30: PS: Dorrel 24, Morton 12.

Princeton 62, Lakota East 37

Sidney 51, Fairborn 49

Stebbins 66, Greenville 48

Tippecanoe 78, West Carrollton 57: Bailey 24, Ganger 15, Turner 15, Otto 10.

Tri-Village 77, Newton 49

Trotwood 67, Belmont 41

Troy 55, Xenia 52

Troy Christian 70, Riverside 36

Twin Valley South 60, Tri-County North 24

Valley View 65, Brookville 60: B: Smart 23, Lamb 13, King 12.

Wayne 71, Centerville 51

West Jefferson 52, Elgin 18

West Liberty-Salem 67, Catholic Central 55

Monday’s Results

Northmont 45, Oakwood 40

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Cin. Christian 67, New Miami 18

Minster 52, Jackson Center 28: M: Albers 17, Belcher 12.

Spencerville 47, Marion Local 42

Monday’s Results

Ansonia 37, Fort Recovery 35

Bethel 44, Northmont 41

Franklin 45, Carlisle 36: F: Burnett 14.

Greenon 50, Northwestern 49, OT: G: Faust 26, Blevins 11.

Houston 51, New Knoxville 38

Legacy Christian 68, Calvary Christian 11

Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 40: DSJ: Kerner 14, Klaus 10.

London 47, River Valley 22

Madison Plains 62, Jonathan Alder 16

Mt. Notre Dame 57, Beavercreek 38

Ottoville 67, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 14.

Parkway 38, Celina 28: P: Hughes 18.

Talawanda 67, Taylor 23: Tal: Brown 22, Cobb 14, McCullough 10.

Tri-Village 44, Milton-Union 27: TV: Wilcox 10.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 2800, Miamisburg 2718: C: Parker 493 series, White 492 series.

Mechanicsburg 2594, Triad 1996: M: Trainer 431 series, Wittman 411 series.

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2490, Springboro 2287

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2471, Triad 1599: M: Waller 410 series, Picklesimer 392 series.

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2220, Springboro 1837

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.