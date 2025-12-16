H.S. Results 12/15: Faust buzzer beater gives Greenon girls win

Cassidy Faust drilled a three-point basket as time expired to give Greenon a 50-49 overtime win versus Northwestern in girls basketball on Monday.
Faust finished with 26 points and Gabby Blevins added 11 points with 10 rebounds for Greenon.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Northmont 45, Oakwood 40
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Ansonia 37, Fort Recovery 35
Bethel 44, Northmont 41
Franklin 45, Carlisle 36: F: Burnett 14.
Greenon 50, Northwestern 49, OT: G: Faust 26, Blevins 11.
Houston 51, New Knoxville 38
Legacy Christian 68, Calvary Christian 11
Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 40: DSJ: Kerner 14, Klaus 10.
London 47, River Valley 22
Madison Plains 62, Jonathan Alder 16
Mt. Notre Dame 57, Beavercreek 38
Ottoville 67, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 14.
Parkway 38, Celina 28: P: Hughes 18.
Talawanda 67, Taylor 23: Tal: Brown 22, Cobb 14, McCullough 10.
Tri-Village 44, Milton-Union 27: TV: Wilcox 10.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2490, Springboro 2287
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2220, Springboro 1837
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
Northmont 45, Oakwood 40
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Ansonia 37, Fort Recovery 35
Bethel 44, Northmont 41
Franklin 45, Carlisle 36: F: Burnett 14.
Greenon 50, Northwestern 49, OT: G: Faust 26, Blevins 11.
Houston 51, New Knoxville 38
Legacy Christian 68, Calvary Christian 11
Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 40: DSJ: Kerner 14, Klaus 10.
London 47, River Valley 22
Madison Plains 62, Jonathan Alder 16
Mt. Notre Dame 57, Beavercreek 38
Ottoville 67, Coldwater 42: C: Knapke 14.
Parkway 38, Celina 28: P: Hughes 18.
Talawanda 67, Taylor 23: Tal: Brown 22, Cobb 14, McCullough 10.
Tri-Village 44, Milton-Union 27: TV: Wilcox 10.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2490, Springboro 2287
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 2220, Springboro 1837
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.