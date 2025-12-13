H.S. Results 12/12: Elwer sets MAC scoring record

OTHER GAMES

GWOC

Northmont 66, Beavercreek 41: Northmont picked up a second consecutive win after starting the season 0-3.

GMC

Lakota West 82, Hamilton 61: Elijah Dunn turned in 25 points off the bench to help Lakota West improve to 3-0. Josh Tyson added 20 and Andre Richardson 18.

GCLC

Alter 61, Badin 58, OT: William Peagler scored 18 points off the bench, including a pair of clutch foul shots in the final seconds of overtime, to help Alter claim the victory. Grant Guess also had 18 for Alter. Eli Stroud paced Badin with 18.

MVL

Butler 58, Troy 53: Butler held off a Troy rally effort to improve to 4-0 overall and in league play.

SWBL

Brookville 52, Waynesville 49: Braedan Smart finished with 19 points and Brookville bumped to 2-0.

Monroe 59, Edgewood 53: Colt Howard turned in 28 points and Ty Perkins added 23 to lead Monroe in a bounce-back win.

WOAC

Tri-Village 80, Tri-County North 18: Trey Sagester tallied 25 points and Dom Black tacked on 14 for to help Tri-Village move to 3-0.

TRC

Northridge 83, Riverside 36: Keonte Smith netted 28 points and Dorryen Davis added 12 points with 10 rebounds for Northridge.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 61, Badin 58, OT: A: Guess 18, Peagler Jr. 18, Cripps 10. B: Stroud 18, Knapp 11, Taylor 10.

Anna 65, Houston 26

Bellbrook 60, Franklin 53

Bethel 54, Covington 33

Botkins 63, Fairlawn 33: B: Zimpfer 16, Monnin 15, Huelskamp 14.

Brookville 52, Waynesville 49: B: Smart 19, Bost 12.

Butler 58, Troy 53

Cedarville 70, Greenon 35

Centerville 65, Springfield 56

Chaminade Julienne 56, Carroll 51

Coldwater 50, New Knoxville 35: NK: Jones 14.

Dayton Christian 52, Middletown Madison 48

Delphos St. John’s 64, Minster 44: DSJ: Elwer 45. M: Albers 18, McClurg 10, Stephey 10.

Dixie 68, Ansonia 56

Emmanuel Christian 67, Calvary Christian 24

Fairbanks 47, Mechanicsburg 27

Fairborn 34, Piqua 31

Fairmont 48, Springboro 40

Franklin Monroe 46, Mississinawa Valley 44

Jonathan Alder 59, Kenton Ridge 53

Lakota East 53, Middletown 34: LE: Bowman 22, Shaw 10. M: Daniels 18.

Lakota West 82, Hamilton 61: LW: Dunn 25, Tyson 20, Richardson 18. H: Mills 15, Johnson-Perdomo 12, Simms 12.

Marion Local 53, Fort Recovery 39: ML: Mescher 17, Ahrens 13. FR: Fortkamp 11.

Mason 42, Fairfield 39: F: Jones 15.

McNicholas 64, Fenwick 52

Middletown Christian 60, Yellow Springs 45

Monroe 59, Edgewood 53: M: Howard 28, Perkins 23.

National Trail 52, Bradford 31

Northmont 66, Beavercreek 41

Northridge 83, Riverside 36: Smith 28, Smith 13, Davis 12, Conners 10.

Oak Hills 67, Colerain 34

Oakwood 61, Eaton 33

Preble Shawnee 41, Arcanum 35

Ross 45, Talawanda 29: R: Fulmer 14, Fuersich 11. T: Shepherd 11.

Seven Hills 41, Cincinnati Christian 29

Sidney 54, West Carrolton 36

Tecumseh 55, London 52

Tri-Village 80, Tri-County North 18: TV: Sagester 25, Black 14, Finkbine 11, Bedinghaus 11.

Troy Christian 66, Milton-Union 22

Twin Valley South 49, Newton 46

Valley View 66, Carlisle 64

Versailles 68, Parkway 46: V: Ahrens 19, Monnin 11. P : Korte 15.

West Carrollton 54, Sidney 36

West Liberty-Salem 48, Northeastern 39

Wilmington 59, Western Brown 42: Wi: Kibler 20, Fickert 18.

Xenia 63, Greenville 43: X: Caudill 12.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 50, Middletown 3: LE: Sturgill 16, Buker 10.

Mason 52, Fairfield 38: F: Crim 11, Lopez 11.

Piqua 42, Fairborn 31

Thursday’s Results

Anna 43, Botkins 20

Arcanum 65, Preble Shawnee 21

Coldwater 40, New Knoxville 31

Fort Loramie 39, Fairlawn 30: FL: Poeppelman 14.

Houston 40, Jackson Center 33

Legacy Christian 58, Miami Valley 20

Lima Bath 43, St. Marys 33

Marion Local 47, Fort Recovery 29

Miami East 60, Milton-Union 40

Minster 54, Delphos St. John’s 18

Newton 60, Twin Valley South 41: TVS: Day 20.

Riverside 46, Troy Christian 38

St. Henry 44, New Bremen 32

Tippecanoe 42, Butler 30

Trotwood 64, Thurgood Marshall 47: Tr: Boykin 20. TM: Morgan 14.

Valley View 63, Dayton Christian 11: VV: Lemke 15.

Versailles 62, Parkway 53: V: Hager 23, Stammen 10. P: Hughes 25.

West Clermont 70, Lebanon 35

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 52, Lakota West 26

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2337, Northeastern 1433: M: Picklesimer 414, Waller 388.

