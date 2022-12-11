H.S. Results 12/10

CHCA 59, Clermont Northeastern 41

Cin. Christian 71, Emmanuel Christian 37: EC: Page 11, Hudson 10.

Covington 59, Mississinawa Valley 44: C: Hile 16, Miller 13, Palsgrove 10, Angle 10. MV: Wehrkamp 12, Pisano 10.

Fenwick 73, Catholic Central 29

Fort Recovery 55, Bradford 54

Franklin Monroe 46, Fairlawn 29

Monroe 48, Edgewood 42

MVCA 60, Manchester 44

Northridge 48, Bellefontaine 47, OT: N: Smith 21, Davis 11. B: Snapp 14, St. Clair 14.

Richmond 74, Talawanda 43

Friday’s Results

Anna 62, Fairlawn 23

Bethel 54, Covington 39: B: Friend 17, Halleg 13, Brannan 12. C: Angle 12.

Bradford 58, Ansonia 46

Catholic Central 63, Southeastern 61, 2OT

Centerville 63, Beavercreek 49: C: Powell 17, O’Connor 16.

Chaminade Julienne 77, Alter 70: A: Ruffolo 33, Leen 18. CJ: Washington 30, Dickey 22.

Cin. Christian 72, New Miami 32: CC: Brown 23, Rogers 14, Rogers 11.

Coldwater 41, St. Henry 40

Dayton Christian 63, Miami Valley 31: DC: Woodall 22, Bates 21.

Defiance 67, St. Marys 61

Delphos SJ’s 64, New Knoxville 48

Dixie 52, Arcanum 49

Fairfield 68, Princeton 57: F: Crim 27, Coney 12, Rogers 12.

Fairmont 61, Springfield 44

Fenwick 58, Carroll 43

Fort Recovery 50, Parkway 43: FR: Rammel 28, Patch 10. P: Berry 18.

Greeneview 64, Cedarville 52: C: Czerniak 13, Johnson 10.

Jackson Center 46, Botkins 38

Lakota West 58, Hamilton 54: H: Matthews 20, Holden 16.

Lebanon 57, Milford 51: L: Thompson 14, Davidson 14.

Madison Plains 48, Greenon 39: MP: Williams 13. G: Griffin 21, Pacura 13.

Mason 48, Oak Hills 38

McNicholas 55, Badin 54, OT: B: Brown 13, Goldberg 11.

Miami East 59, Lehman Catholic 29: LC: Chapman 12. ME: Enis 19, Roeth 17, Haught 12.

Miamisburg 56, Northmont 41: N: Cortner 12, Hitchcock 10.

Middletown 52, Colerain 43

Middletown Christian 59, Emmanuel Christian 42: EC: Ferryman 11, Lawrence 11.

National Trail 57, Mississinawa Valley 48: NT: Laird 23, Brubaker 15, Smith 12.

Northridge 76, Riverside 57: N: White 24, Davis 23. R: Schindewolf 19, Platfoot 11.

Oakwood 40, Carlisle 37

Piqua 69, Xenia 66: P: Roberts 34, Warner 14. X: Starks 21, Weaver 15.

Preble Shawnee 62, Franklin Monroe 33: PS: Shrout 25, Hawley 16.

Ross 58, Mt. Healthy 46: R: Nunn 18, Fulmer 14.

Russia 63, Houston 27: R: Quinter 17, Cordonnier 15.

Sidney 53, Butler 33

Stebbins 76, Greenville 66

Sycamore 54, Lakota East 43: LE: Perry 17, Mitchell 10.

Talawanda 48, Harrison 43: T: Meade-Moss 15, McRoberts 14.

Tecumseh 48, Bellefontaine 39

Tri-Village 79, Newton 34

Troy 71, Fairborn 59: T: Terrell 16, Phillips 15, Prince 13, Davis 12.

Urbana 60, Ben Logan 34: U: Dixon 11, Donahoe 11, Hildbrand 10, Rogan 10. BL: Anspach 10.

Wayne 56, Springboro 53

West Jefferson 45, Triad 35

West Liberty-Salem 51, Mechanicsburg 20: WLS: Hostetler 18, Jones 12.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 59, Carroll 50

Badin 66, Fenwick 25: B: Even 18, Pate 17, Grawe 11.

Belmont 59, Miami Valley 25: MV: Coffey 11.

Bethel 49, Milton-Union 42: MU: Jacobs 13. B: Moore 17, Calhoun 13.

Brookville 33, Eaton 30

Butler 41, Troy 31

Cedarville 49, Madison Plains 32

Colerain 49, Middletown 46: M: Prince 13, Edwards 12.

Fairbanks 57, Triad 6: F: Lahmers 13.

Fairmont 48, Miamisburg 45: F: Cornett 12, Baker 11, Buskard 10.

Mason 55, Oak Hills 34

Mechanicsburg 52, West Liberty-Salem 31: M: Skillings 19, Conley 10. WLS: Weaver 16.

MVCA 43, New Miami 25

SBEP 54, Lockland 47

Seton 47, Harrison 45

Southeastern 50, Greeneview 46

Springboro 52, Springfield 25: Sb: Martin 16. Sf: Portis 13.

Stebbins 35, Fairborn 17: S: Holt 10.

Stivers 62, Woodward 31

Summit Country Day 73, North College Hill 2

Urbana 56, Graham 27: U: Dixon 15, Forson 14, Mounce 13, Cotner 12.

Waynesville 63, Franklin 31: W: Bailey 16, Stephensen 12, Whitaker 11, Berrey 11.

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2121, Middletown Christian 1873: DC: Bartley 385 series, Fuller 372 series.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1480, Middletown Christian 1348: DC: Keck 316 series, White 253 series.

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

London Tournament

Team Results: Greeneview 228; London 215.5; Triad 206; Utica 205; Dayton Christian 133; Catholic Central 122; Madison-Plains 112.5; Olentangy Orange 83; Briggs 73; Northland 65; Columbus DeSales 40; Fairbanks 29; Delaware Christian 19; Cedarville 0; Whetstone 0.

