H.S. Results 12/10: Wayne wrestling takes pair of Wednesday wins

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Norwood 57, Cin. Christian 54
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 78, Carroll 48: A: Guess 20, Bakos 15, Fenton 12, Nicholas 10. C: Dent 13, Valentine 11.
Anna 51, New Knoxville 50
Belmont 48, Ponitz 40, OT
Botkins 48, Russia 38: B: Huelskamp 19.
Butler 70, Fairborn 32
Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 55
Dayton Christian 72, Graham 46
Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 38
Edgewood 62, Preble Shawnee 41
Fairbanks 71, Southeastern 38
Fairmont 55, CHCA 43
Fort Recovery 50, Fort Loramie 45: FR: Barga 12.
Greenville 67, Troy 64
Jackson Center 47, Upper Scioto Valley 25: JC: Serr 16, Klopfenstein 13.
Jonathan Alder 68, River Valley 46
Lakota West 62, Fairfield 42: LW: Tyson 15, Dunn 14, Curry 11. F: Ross 10.
Loveland 67, Lebanon 46
Mason 65, Colerain 51
McNicholas 55, Badin 41
Meadowdale 48, Jefferson Township 14
Middletown Madison 70, Dixie 55
Northmont 56, Versailles 50: N: Jacobs 14, Kelly 11, Hoard 10. V: Ahrens 19, Monnin 17.
Northridge 47, Miami East 40: N: Davis 11. ME: Crane 19.
Northwest 58, Franklin 52: F: Roberts 30.
Oak Hills 54, Lakota East 47: LE: Bowman 12, Shaw 11, King 10.
Oakwood 63, Monroe 47
Princeton 56, Hamilton 55, OT: H: Wilson 12, Simms 12.
Stebbins 66, Sidney 46
Sycamore 51, Middletown 36: M: Hunter 12.
Talawanda 50, Eaton 42: T: Shepherd 23, Douglas 10.
Tri-County North 60, New Miami 14
Trotwood 69, Stivers 48
Troy Christian 67, Covington 27
Wayne 71, Miamisburg 42
West Carrollton 58, Piqua 24
West Liberty-Salem 50, Greenon 29
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 46, Alter 41
Beavercreek 51, Northmont 33
Carroll 62, Chaminade Julienne 53
Eaton 41, Carlisle 39
Fairmont 52, Springboro 46: F: Thornton 21.
Greenville 31, Troy 27
Indian Lake 43, Bellefontaine 37
Lakota East 48, Oak Hills 40: LE: Sturgill 13, Bacher 13, McCune 11.
London 52, Northwestern 31
Madison Plains 64, Greenon 19
Mason 61, Colerain 35
McNicholas 57, Fenwick 38
Monroe 47, Mt. Healthy 29
Princeton 64, Hamilton 18
Reading 47, Edgewood 40
SBEP 28, New Miami 19
Springfield 48, Centerville 38: S: Davis 12, Gillem 11.
Springfield Shawnee 53, Jonathan Alder 33
Stebbins 40, Sidney 31: Si: Shroyer 11.
Sycamore 79, Middletown 12
Tippecanoe 85, Xenia 11
Wayne 60, Miamisburg 20
West Carrollton 39, Piqua 29: WC: Grigsby 22.
West Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 44: M: Forrest 14.
West Liberty-Salem 69, Triad 10
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 70, Lehman Catholic 13: A: Barga 20, Reichert 13, McKenna 11.
Butler 55, Fairborn 33: B: Dady 26.
Celina 37, Minster 35
Crestview 45, Fort Recovery 33
Delphos St. John’s 61, Woodward 8
Fort Loramie 62, Arcanum 42
Jackson Center 52, Riverside 37
Lima Shawnee 53, New Knoxville 29: NK: Albers 16.
Wapakoneta 39, New Bremen 34
Boys Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Lebanon 36, Little Miami 28
Mason 41, Miamisburg 27
Wayne 46, Stebbins 36
Wayne 47, Fenwick 18
Tuesday’s Results
Sidney 51, Stebbins 23
