H.S. Results 12/10: Wayne wrestling takes pair of Wednesday wins

Wednesday’s Results

Norwood 57, Cin. Christian 54

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 78, Carroll 48: A: Guess 20, Bakos 15, Fenton 12, Nicholas 10. C: Dent 13, Valentine 11.

Anna 51, New Knoxville 50

Belmont 48, Ponitz 40, OT

Botkins 48, Russia 38: B: Huelskamp 19.

Butler 70, Fairborn 32

Chaminade Julienne 64, Fenwick 55

Dayton Christian 72, Graham 46

Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 38

Edgewood 62, Preble Shawnee 41

Fairbanks 71, Southeastern 38

Fairmont 55, CHCA 43

Fort Recovery 50, Fort Loramie 45: FR: Barga 12.

Greenville 67, Troy 64

Jackson Center 47, Upper Scioto Valley 25: JC: Serr 16, Klopfenstein 13.

Jonathan Alder 68, River Valley 46

Lakota West 62, Fairfield 42: LW: Tyson 15, Dunn 14, Curry 11. F: Ross 10.

Loveland 67, Lebanon 46

Mason 65, Colerain 51

McNicholas 55, Badin 41

Meadowdale 48, Jefferson Township 14

Middletown Madison 70, Dixie 55

Northmont 56, Versailles 50: N: Jacobs 14, Kelly 11, Hoard 10. V: Ahrens 19, Monnin 17.

Northridge 47, Miami East 40: N: Davis 11. ME: Crane 19.

Northwest 58, Franklin 52: F: Roberts 30.

Oak Hills 54, Lakota East 47: LE: Bowman 12, Shaw 11, King 10.

Oakwood 63, Monroe 47

Princeton 56, Hamilton 55, OT: H: Wilson 12, Simms 12.

Stebbins 66, Sidney 46

Sycamore 51, Middletown 36: M: Hunter 12.

Talawanda 50, Eaton 42: T: Shepherd 23, Douglas 10.

Tri-County North 60, New Miami 14

Trotwood 69, Stivers 48

Troy Christian 67, Covington 27

Wayne 71, Miamisburg 42

West Carrollton 58, Piqua 24

West Liberty-Salem 50, Greenon 29

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 46, Alter 41

Beavercreek 51, Northmont 33

Carroll 62, Chaminade Julienne 53

Eaton 41, Carlisle 39

Fairmont 52, Springboro 46: F: Thornton 21.

Greenville 31, Troy 27

Indian Lake 43, Bellefontaine 37

Lakota East 48, Oak Hills 40: LE: Sturgill 13, Bacher 13, McCune 11.

London 52, Northwestern 31

Madison Plains 64, Greenon 19

Mason 61, Colerain 35

McNicholas 57, Fenwick 38

Monroe 47, Mt. Healthy 29

Princeton 64, Hamilton 18

Reading 47, Edgewood 40

SBEP 28, New Miami 19

Springfield 48, Centerville 38: S: Davis 12, Gillem 11.

Springfield Shawnee 53, Jonathan Alder 33

Stebbins 40, Sidney 31: Si: Shroyer 11.

Sycamore 79, Middletown 12

Tippecanoe 85, Xenia 11

Wayne 60, Miamisburg 20

West Carrollton 39, Piqua 29: WC: Grigsby 22.

West Jefferson 48, Mechanicsburg 44: M: Forrest 14.

West Liberty-Salem 69, Triad 10

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 70, Lehman Catholic 13: A: Barga 20, Reichert 13, McKenna 11.

Butler 55, Fairborn 33: B: Dady 26.

Celina 37, Minster 35

Crestview 45, Fort Recovery 33

Delphos St. John’s 61, Woodward 8

Fort Loramie 62, Arcanum 42

Jackson Center 52, Riverside 37

Lima Shawnee 53, New Knoxville 29: NK: Albers 16.

Wapakoneta 39, New Bremen 34

Boys Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 36, Little Miami 28

Mason 41, Miamisburg 27

Wayne 46, Stebbins 36

Wayne 47, Fenwick 18

Tuesday’s Results

Sidney 51, Stebbins 23

