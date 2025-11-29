H.S. Results 11/28: Elwer scores 25 in season opener for DSJ

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 46, Covington 45
Arcanum 68, Bethel 38
Badin 49, Loveland 38
Butler 55, West Carrollton 46
Delphos St. John’s 45, Kalida 30: DSJ: Elwer 25.
Dixie 52, Northeastern 47
Fairfield 54, Little Miami 35: F: Arington 13, Jones 13, Cunningham 11.
Fenwick 53, Mariemont 41
Fort Loramie 45, Houston 19
Lakota East 54, Chaminade Julienne 47
Middletown Christian 57, Tri-County North 45
MVCA 94, New Miami 30: NM: Baker 14, Strong 11.
National Trail 47, Eaton 30
New Knoxville 54, St. Marys 41
North College Hill 76, Stivers 46
Parkway 58, Calvary Christian 37
Russia 53, Fairlawn 52, 2OT
Stebbins 57, Fairborn 39
Temple Christian 46, Ben Logan 44
Turpin 63, Ross 49
Wilmington 66, Hillsboro 54
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Dixie 37, Northeastern 13
Mississinawa Valley 46, Fort Recovery 29
Springboro 56, Lebanon 30
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.