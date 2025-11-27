H.S. Results 11/26: Sidney girls win in 3OT thriller

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Hamilton 58, Miamisburg 34: H: Johnson-Perdomo 21.
Monroe 62, Middletown Madison 43
New Bremen 48, Ottoville 27
Versailles 64, Celina 49: V: Ahrens 25.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Monroe 44, Middletown Madison 21
Sidney 54, Greenville 49, 3OT: S: South 15, Kennedy 11, Foy 11.
Stebbins 56, West Carrollton 42
Troy 38, Piqua 22
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 53, Jackson Center 31
Ansonia 55, Tri-County North 23: A: Barga 18, McKenna 14.
Bellbrook 68, Oakwood 25: B: Bunsold 20, Fabrick 17. O: Connor 15.
Bluffton 72, Benjamin Logan 45
Botkins 33, New Knoxville 24
Centerville 67, Graham 50: C: Keeton 20, Boeke 14, Gillem 14.
Coldwater 50, Celina 40: C: Knapke 15.
Delphos Jefferson 40, New Bremen 39
Delphos St. John’s 81, Perry 5
Eaton 40, Edgewood 37
Fenwick 52, Anderson 47
Fort Loramie 47, Houston 21: FL: Meyer 12, Siegel 12, Poeppleman 11.
Gamble Montessori 46, Stivers 27
Indian Lake 42, Waynesfield-Goshen 24
Kenton Ridge 54, Fairborn 35: KR: Swords 19, Cammon 16. F: Kimball 12.
Lima Shawnee 51, Marion Local 48: ML: Schoenlein 14.
Madison Plains 76, Catholic Central 17
Mechanicsburg 48, Jonathan Alder 27: M: Forrest 13, DeLong 12, Rodgers 12.
Minster 37, Kalida 17: M: Albers 17.
Mississinawa Valley 60, Dixie 18
National Trail 23, Franklin Monroe 15
Riverside 58, Triad 32
Russia 55, Fairlawn 22
Southeastern 42, Legacy Christian 36
Springboro 56, Lakota East 33: S: Martin 16, Jones 11.
St. Henry 56, Lima Bath 52
Talawanda 47, Valley View 30: T: Cary 14, Cobb 14. VV: Phillips 11.
Tri-Village 84, Preble Shawnee 24
Twin Valley South 57, Emmanuel Christian 37: TVS: Childers 13, Day 11, Butler 10.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2635, Greeneview 1965: M: Bryant 463 series, Dean 412 series.
