H.S. Results 11/22: Wayne girls beat Alter at Queen City Tip-Off

PREP RESULTS
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Anna 59, New Knoxville 45
Botkins 54, Coldwater 46: C: Knapke 12, Lefeld 11. B: Wendel 21, Egbert 11, Huelskamp 10.
Brookville 54, Northmont 47: N: Hall 16.
Carroll 47, Sycamore 35: C: Barron 13, Healy 12.
Chaminade Julienne 48, Springboro 45
Dixie 45, Emmanuel Christian 21
Eaton 51, Greenville 36
Indian Lake 58, Riverside 32
Lakota West 69, Urbana 38: U: Dixon 17. LW: Bayliff 14, Saunders 12, Williams 10, Fox 10.
Lebanon 41, Hamilton 38: L: Thompson 21. H: Beamon 14.
Lima Bath 40, Marion Local 28
Magnificat 48, Fenwick 35
Meadowdale 35, Withrow 28
Miami Valley 31, Stivers 26
Milton-Union 63, Newton 41: MU: Copp 18, Firks 18, Layman 14.
National Trail 39, Preble Shawnee 31
Russia 56, Arcanum 26
Stebbins 55, Miamisburg 43
Summit Country Day 47, Thurgood Marshall 22
Tri-County North 41, Twin Valley South 38, OT
Valley View 49, Monroe 43
Versailles 47, Fort Loramie 35: V: Litten 17.
Wayne 38, Alter 23
Friday’s Results
Clinton-Massie 37, East Clinton 28: CM: Brady 17.
Dublin Coffman 46, Centerville 44
Edgewood 47, Middletown 24: E: Allen 18. M: Daniels 14.
Graham 53, Southeastern 44
Hardin Northern 36, New Bremen 32
Kenton Ridge 53, Catholic Central 27
Legacy Christian 47, Botkins 26
Mechanicsburg 58, Waynesfield Goshen 14: M: Forrest 15, DeLong 12, Rodgers 11.
Middletown Madison 47, Franklin 30
National Trail 37, Tri-County North 31
Northwestern 53, Troy Christian 51
Oakwood 61, Tecumseh 52
Parkway 39, Mississinawa Valley 36
Preble Shawnee 34, Twin Valley South 33
Springfield Shawnee 71, Triad 13: SS: Fout 20, Wilson 15, Blackburn 12, Mattern 11.
15.
Waynesville 60, Ross 31
West Carrollton 55, Stivers 34
West Liberty Salem 54, Bellefontaine 17
Boys Bowling
Saturday’s Results
New Bremen 2828, Lincolnview 2608
Versailles 2386, Minster 1812
Girls Bowling
Saturday’s Results
Lincolnview 2401, New Bremen 2340
REPORTING RESULTS
