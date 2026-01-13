H.S. Results 1/12: Keeton, Boeke pace Centerville in Monday win

Centerville improved to 7-6 with the win and will play next at Northmont on Wednesday.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

Twin Valley South 61, Legacy Christian 54: TVS: Ray 17.

Sunday’s Results

Delphos St. John’s 66, Lima Central Catholic 62, OT: DSJ: C. Elwer 31, A. Elwer 11.

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 56, St. Ursula 37

Benjamin Logan 51, Greenon 46

Centerville 62, Indian Hill 41: C: Keeton 22, Boeke 19.

Chaminade Julienne 41, Badin 36

Colerain 56, Fairfield 55, 2OT: F: Crim 17, Perry 11, Moffett 11.

Dixie 51, Dayton Christian 22

Edgewood 49, Carlisle 27

Franklin 42, Eaton 26: F: Burnett 12.

Lebanon 72, Turpin 44: L: Lamb 18.

London 69, Bloom-Carroll 42

McNicholas 61, Roger Bacon 44

Meadowdale 46, Thurgood Marshall 34

Middletown Christian 47, Cin. Christian 40

Minster 52, Sidney 25: M: Albers 15, Dirksen 10.

Monroe 53, Fairborn 8

Northmont 46, Tecumseh 36

Parkway 48, Crestview 25: P: Bruns 11, Williamson 11.

Purcell Marian 69, Wayne 58

Ridgemont 45, Triad 10

Stivers 60, Ponitz 25

Trotwood 52, Yellow Springs 7

Valley View 67, Xenia 12

Western Brown 75, Ross 30

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2175, Northmont 1866

Western Brown 2887, Wilmington 2459

Xenia 2237, Sidney 2015: X: Brittingham 394 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 1952, Northmont 1847

Wilmington 2356, Western Brown 2072

Xenia 1509, Sidney 1499: X: Cox 361 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

