H.S. Results 1/10: Fort Recovery records 1,000th program victory

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Brookville 48, Milton Union 18: B: Bot 16, King 11.

Chaminade Julienne 58, Ponitz 38

Cle. St. Ignatius 63, Centerville 58

Col. DeSales 60, Tippecanoe 55

Coldwater 57, Wayne Trace 44: C: Knapke 21, Gruss 12.

Delphos Jefferson 51, Parkway 49

Fairlawn 59, Covington 51

Fairmont 54, Elder 53, OT

Fort Loramie 44, Mississinawa Valley 31: FL: Eilerman 13, Grillot 13.

Fort Recovery 74, Bradford 40: FR: Overman 20, Post 13, Barga 12.

Hughes 59, Fenwick 55

Indian Lake 51, Anna 48

Jackson Center 36, New Knoxville 24

Marion Local 45, Van Wert 32: ML: Mescher 12, Hess 10.

Minster 46, Botkins 43: M: Stephey 17, Albers 13. B: Zimpfer 14, Pitts 11.

National Trail 54, Cin. Christian 39

New Bremen 56, Arcanum 33

Northmont 42, Butler 38

Northridge 68, Carlisle 47

Northwest 55, Ross 39: R: Fuersich 15, Fulmer 13.

Northwestern 76, Greenon 50: G: Spangler 16, Henry 10.

Springboro 62, Belmont 52

Talawanda 50, Ansonia 46: T: Van Gorden 15, Petri 10. A: Weiss 22, Schmitmeyer 11, Coppess 11.

Tri-Village 60, Troy Christian 43: TV: Sagester 24, Black 18.

Friday’s Results

Alter 64, Chaminade Julienne 55: A: Peagler Jr. 20, Guess 14, Bakos 14. CJ: Vaughn 21, Majack 15.

Arcanum 56, National Trail 44

Badin 79, Fenwick 61: B: Stroud 18, Lowe 16, Edwards 14, Taylor 12. F: Duba 21, Kreke 11.

Batavia 73, Wilmington 51

Beavercreek 65, Springfield 61

Belmont 63, Stivers 46

Brookville 55, Eaton 38: B: King 19, Smart 18.

Cedarville 54, Catholic Central 42

Centerville 56, Springboro 43

Dayton Christian 46, Carlisle 40

Defiance 40, St. Marys 35

Delphos St. John’s 76, New Knoxville 55: DSJ: C. Elwer 33, A. Elwer 12. NK: Jones 13, Hoge 13.

Dunbar 67, Meadowdale 32

Edgewood 58, Talawanda 44

Fairbanks 67, Triad 34

Fairmont 51, Miamisburg 42, OT

Fort Loramie 45, Houston 36: FL: Barhorst 16, Grillot 12. H: Crim 14.

Franklin Monroe 56, Tri-County North 51

Greeneview 74, Greenon 44: Gv: Reynolds 20, Climie 17, Grooms 16, Witt 11.

Indian Lake 59, Ben Logan 45

Jackson Center 50, Anna 36

Jonathan Alder 64, Bellefontaine 47

Lakota East 40, Oak Hills 34: LE: Hayes 13, Smith 10.

Lakota West 58, Fairfield 41: F: Jones 11. LW: Tyson 22, Curry 15.

Lebanon 55, Little Miami 38: Le: Coffey 24, Faler 17.

Lehman Catholic 55, Troy Christian 54, OT

Marion Local 59, Parkway 34

Mason 65, Colerain 42

McNicholas 74, Carroll 37

Mechanicsburg 52, Northeastern 50

Mississinawa Valley 55, Twin Valley South 35: MV: Scott 26. TVS: Ray 11.

Monroe 61, Franklin 33

New Bremen 52, Fort Recovery 38: NB: Dicke 15, Weidner 11. FR: Overman 15, Barga 12.

Newton 59, Ansonia 38

Northridge 86, Milton-Union 26

Oakwood 70, Valley View 63

Ponitz 48, Thurgood Marshall 38

Princeton 49, Hamilton 45: H: Johnson-Perdomo 14.

Ross 57, Bellbrook 52: R: Fuersich 16, Fulmer 12, Jackson 12.

Russia 73, Fairlawn 38

St. Henry 67, Coldwater 33: C: Knapke 13.

Stebbins 66, Fairborn 51

Sycamore 53, Middletown 48, OT

Tippecanoe 68, Greenville 51

Troy 57, Sidney 54, OT

Urbana 57, Tecumseh 44

Versailles 67, Minster 43: M: Albers 12. V: Stonebraker 18, D. Ahrens 13, Raterman 11.

Wayne 49, Northmont 40

Waynesville 78, Middletown Madison 35

West Carrollton 53, Butler 52

West Liberty-Salem 60, West Jefferson 40

Xenia 64, Piqua 57: X: Withers 17, Caudill Jr. 17.

Yellow Springs 49, Calvary Christian 37: CC: Dillon 13, Schmidt 12.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 49, Carroll 42: A: Arcuri 20.

Arcanum 47, Fort Recovery 41: A: Long 17, Noe 16.

Bellbrook 59, Monroe 26

Bethel 62, Riverside 31

Botkins 47, Elida 40: B: Huelskamp 20, Egbert 11, Gerstner 10.

Celina 62, New Knoxville 38

Chaminade Julienne 55, Fenwick 34

Fairmont 74, Miamisburg 15: F: Thornton 22, Cornett 14, Bailey 11, Hargrave 10.

Greenon 71, Triad 39: T: Queen 15.

Highlands (KY) 51, Badin 42

Legacy Christian 56, Cedarville 49

Linden-McKinley 42, Dunbar 24

London 67, Jonathan Alder 12

Madison Plains 51, Fairbanks 30

Marion Local 44, Anna 20

McNicholas 56, Anderson 44

Mechanicsburg 69, Delaware Christian 19: M: Rodgers 14, Heizer 13.

Miami East 63, Northridge 41

Middletown Madison 49, Dayton Christian 22

Milton-Union 61, Lehman Catholic 20: MU: Case 19, Firks 16.

Mississinawa Valley 49, Ansonia 47: MV: Seubert 23. A: C. Barga 20, R. Barga 15.

National Trail 52, New Miami 19

Newton 54, Middletown Christian 42

Oak Hills 44, Lakota East 40: LE: Sturgill 13, Bacher 12.

Oakwood 61, Eaton 22

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Fort Loramie 45: FL: Meyer 12, Poeppelman 11.

Piqua 51, Xenia 18

Princeton 65, Hamilton 22: H: Clark 18.

Ross 43, Edgewood 38

Sidney 32, Troy 24: S: Kennedy 15.

St. Henry 49, Spencerville 31: SH: Buschur 11, Wendel 10.

Stivers 56, Taft 34

Sycamore 74, Middletown 11

Talawanda 52, Franklin 32: F: Truesdell 13. T: Cobb 13.

Tippecanoe 62, Greenville 31

Tri-County North 46, Emmanuel Christian 30

Urbana 69, Tecumseh 25

Valley View 46, Carlisle 29: VV: DeGroat 10.

Versailles 55, Jackson Center 16: V: Schmitmeyer 14, Hager 10.

Waynesville 50, Brookville 30: W: Stephenson 14, Cordery 13.

Westland 35, Belmont 30

Friday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 40, Indian Lake 37

Butler 56, West Carrollton 20

Lakota West 76, Fairfield 24: F: Stringer 11. LW: Bayliff 16, Fox 15, Williams 11, Odame 11.

Mason 54, Colerain 32

Springboro 66, Centerville 33: S: Wilhite 29, Martin 13, Parrett 10.

Wilmington 62, Batavia 68

Boys Bowling

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 2794, Oak Hills 2507: F: Hallman 427 series, Stark 424 series.

Girls Bowling

Friday’s Results

Oak Hills 2161, Fairfield 2004: F: Nichting 382 series.

Boys Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Piqua 52, Greenville 17

