H.S. Results 10/7: Carroll boys soccer secures GCLC title

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 9, Fenwick 0: A: Hess 3 goals, Miller 2 goals 2 assists, Kaufman/Mitsch shutout.
Beavercreek 7, Springfield 0: B: Anderson 2 goals, Walling 1 goal 3 assists, Martin/Smith shutout.
Bellbrook 6, Ross 1: B: Sorrell 2 goals. R: Damron goal.
Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1
Carroll 4, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Haggerty 3 goals, Carter Sproles goal, Memering shutout.
Fairborn 7, Xenia 0
Fairmont 4, Miamisburg 1: F: Niyonkuru 2 goals, Irakoze goal, Herman goal.
Harrison 2, Hamilton 1: Ham: Flores goal.
Lakota West 3, Little Miami 1: LW: Perez-Morales goal, Halusek goal, Marchand goal.
Legacy Christian 13, Miami Valley 0
Lima Shawnee 2, Botkins 1
Mason 4, Lebanon 1
McNicholas 1, Badin 0
Middletown Christian 8, Lockland 0: MC: Gross 3 goals 2 assists, Riegert 3 goals, Lykins/Riegert shutout.
Milton-Union 3, Franklin Monroe 1
Northmont 5, Wayne 3
Springboro 5, Centerville 0: S: Arnold 3 goals, Orlow goal, Rowlands goal.
Troy 8, Piqua 4
Valley View 3, Dixie 0
West Jefferson 4, Delaware Christian 0
Monday’s Results
Badin 1, Cin. Fire 0: B: Francis goal, Parr shutout.
Bethel 6, Miami East 0: B: Rincon 2 goals 2 assists, Newell 2 goals, Gulaliev 1 goal 2 assists.
Brookville 5, Northmont 1: N: Graham goal. B: King 3 goals, Fowler goal, Vance goal.
Calvary Christian 2, Jackson Center 2
Indian Lake 4, London 1
Kenton Ridge 5, Northwestern 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Adams 2 goals, Brandeberry shutout.
Tecumseh 4, Ben Logan 0
Urbana 3, Graham 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 1, Ross 0
Cin. Christian 5, Mt. Healthy 0: CC: Leonard 2 goals, Jordan shutout.
Franklin 0, Monroe 0: M: Atha shutout.
Greeneview 11, Greenon 0: Gv: Simpson 4 goals 2 assists, Leonard 2 goals 1 assist, Hendricks shutout.
Lebanon 8, Winton Woods 0
Oakwood 3, Milton-Union 0: O: Meador goal assist, Morrissey goal assist, Camacho shutout.
Monday’s Results
Alter 1, Fairmont 0: A: Kyre goal, Southworth assist, Jones shutout.
Badin 6, Fenwick 1
Ben Logan 2, Tecumseh 1
Coldwater 2, Ottoville 0
Dayton Christian 3, Clinton Massie 1
Eaton 8, Greenville 1: E: McMullen goal.
Franklin 1, Carlisle 1: C: Smalley goal.
Kenton Ridge 3, Northwestern 0: KR: Fyffe 2 goals 1 assists, Briggs goal assist, Swords shutout.
Lebanon 4, Wyoming 0
Milton-Union 9, Belmont 0: MU: Crabtree 2 goals, Nichols 1 goal 3 assists, Shortridge/Thompson shutout.
North Union 1, Jonathan Alder 1
Northmont 7, Xenia 0
Piqua 5, Wayne 2
Sidney 4, Fairborn 0
Southeastern 14, Yellow Springs 0
Springfield Shawnee 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.
Stivers 6, Ponitz 0
Tri-County North 3, Dixie 2
Troy 5, Anna 1
West Clermont 4, Middletown 0
West Liberty-Salem 5, West Jefferson 1: WLS: King 2 goals, Weaver 2 goals, Powell goal.
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Xavier 287; 2. Anderson 290; 3. Centerville 294 (Colton 72, Whitt 76, Reddy 75, Allen 75, Jasti 72).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Standifer (Franklin) 67; Fujiwara (Lakota West) 68; Sargent (Troy) 68.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Arcanum 3, Newton 1: A: Stetzel 15 assists, Denlinger 15 digs, Laughman 5 aces.
Botkins 3, Houston 0
Clinton-Massie 3, Williamsburg 1
Fairfield 3, Alter 0
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 2
Greenville 3, Piqua 2
Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 1
New Bremen 3, Coldwater 1
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 12 kills 17 digs, Hiser 4 blocks, Morris 35 assists.
Tri-Village 3, Dixie 2
Versailles 3, St. Henry 1
Xenia 3, West Carrollton 0
Monday’s Results
Cedarville 3, Franklin Monroe 0
New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 1
Parkway 3, Anna 1
Russia 3, Newton 0: N: Stetzel 9 assists, Avila 13 digs, Rapp 5 kills.
Tippecanoe 3, Coldwater 1: T: Siefring 25 digs, Sessions 6 aces, Morris 40 assists.
Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.