H.S. Results 10/6: Centerville golf qualifies for state

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Monday’s Results
Badin 1, Cin. Fire 0: B: Francis goal, Parr shutout.
Bethel 6, Miami East 0: B: Rincon 2 goals 2 assists, Newell 2 goals, Gulaliev 1 goal 2 assists.
Brookville 5, Northmont 1: N: Graham goal. B: King 3 goals, Fowler goal, Vance goal.
Calvary Christian 2, Jackson Center 2
Indian Lake 4, London 1
Kenton Ridge 5, Northwestern 0: KR: Leffel 2 goals, Adams 2 goals, Brandeberry shutout.
Tecumseh 4, Ben Logan 0
Urbana 3, Graham 0
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Results
Alter 1, Fairmont 0: A: Kyre goal, Southworth assist, Jones shutout.
Badin 6, Fenwick 1
Ben Logan 2, Tecumseh 1
Coldwater 2, Ottoville 0
Eaton 8, Greenville 1: E: McMullen goal.
Franklin 1, Carlisle 1: C: Smalley goal.
Kenton Ridge 3, Northwestern 0: KR: Fyffe 2 goals 1 assists, Briggs goal assist, Swords shutout.
Lebanon 4, Wyoming 0
Milton-Union 9, Belmont 0: MU: Crabtree 2 goals, Nichols 1 goal 3 assists, Shortridge/Thompson shutout.
North Union 1, Jonathan Alder 1
Springfield Shawnee 7, Bellefontaine 1: B: Shumaker goal.
Stivers 6, Ponitz 0
Tri-County North 3, Dixie 2
Troy 5, Anna 1
West Clermont 4, Middletown 0
West Liberty-Salem 5, West Jefferson 1: WLS: King 2 goals, Weaver 2 goals, Powell goal.
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Division I
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Xavier 287; 2. Anderson 290; 3. Centerville 294 (Colton 72, Whitt 76, Reddy 75, Allen 75, Jasti 72).
Area Individual Qualifiers: Standifer (Franklin) 67; Fujiwara (Lakota West) 68; Sargent (Troy) 68.
Girls Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Cedarville 3, Franklin Monroe 0
New Knoxville 3, Lincolnview 1
Parkway 3, Anna 1
Russia 3, Newton 0: N: Stetzel 9 assists, Avila 13 digs, Rapp 5 kills.
Tippecanoe 3, Coldwater 1
Twin Valley South 3, Tri-County North 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.