H.S. Results 10/28: Oakwood girls beat Ross in penalty kicks

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Centerville 3, Milford 1: C: Hogendoorn goal, Davis goal, Robillard goal.

Pickerington North 1, Beavercreek 0, OT

Seton 1, Springboro 0

Division III

Badin 1, McNicholas 0: B: Kemper goal.

Oakwood 1, Ross 0, PK

Division IV

Summit Country Day 8, Miami East 0

Division V

Fairbanks 2, Leesburg Fairfield 1, 2OT

Legacy Christian 3, Cin. Country Day 1

Madeira 5, Greeneview 0

