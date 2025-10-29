H.S. Results 10/28: Oakwood girls beat Ross in penalty kicks

PREP RESULTS
Girls Soccer
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Centerville 3, Milford 1: C: Hogendoorn goal, Davis goal, Robillard goal.
Pickerington North 1, Beavercreek 0, OT
Seton 1, Springboro 0
Division III
Badin 1, McNicholas 0: B: Kemper goal.
Oakwood 1, Ross 0, PK
Division IV
Summit Country Day 8, Miami East 0
Division V
Fairbanks 2, Leesburg Fairfield 1, 2OT
Legacy Christian 3, Cin. Country Day 1
Madeira 5, Greeneview 0
REPORTING RESULTS
