H.S. Results 10/16: Girls Soccer, Volleyball tournaments begin

PREP RESULTS

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 10, Ponitz 0

Chaminade Julienne 8, Springfield 0

Fairfield 2, Harrison 1

Fairmont 4, Stebbins 0

Kings 2, Ross 1, OT

Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0: LE: Richburg goal, Bencic goal, Kamphuis goal.

Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0

Little Miami 2, Sycamore 0

Miamisburg 8, Stivers 0

Northmont 3, Fairborn 1

Oak Hills 8, Edgewood 0

Seton 8, Talawanda 0

St. Ursula 8, Colerain 0

Troy 8, Belmont 0

Ursuline Academy 3, Princeton 1

Wayne 8, Piqua 0

Xenia 8, West Carrollton 0

Division II

Alter 4, Oakwood 1

Bellbrook 15, Wilmington 0

Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal.

Ben Logan 6, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Henderson 3 goals 1 assist, Burrey 2 goals 3 assists, Bates shutout.

Carroll 9, Indian Lake 0

Eaton 2, Fenwick 0: E: Heggs 2 goals, Miller assist, Roberts assist.

McAuley 3, CHCA 2, OT

McNicholas 2, Taylor 0

Monroe 8, Carlisle 0

Roger Bacon 8, Goshen 0

Summit Country Day 8, Northwest 0

Tippecanoe 10, Trotwood 0: Ti: Shafer 2 goals 3 assists, Dettwiller 1 goal 2 assists, Adkins shutout.

Valley View 7, Clinton-Massie 0

Wyoming 3, Batavia 1

Division III

Botkins 8, Tri-County North 0

Clark Montessori 2, Cin. Christian 1

Dayton Christian 1, Twin Valley South 0

Felicity Franklin 3, Finneytown 0

Georgetown 4, Ripley Union Lewis 0

Greeneview 8, Blanchester 0: G: Simpson 2 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin goal assist.

Greenon 8, Northeastern 0: G: Gilbreth 3 goals, Riley 2 goals, Minteer 1 goal 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 8, Southeastern 0

Norwood 7, SBEP 0

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2

Hamilton 3, Edgewood 0

Division II

Graham 3, Tecumseh 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Northridge 0

Tippecanoe 3, Meadowdale 0: T: Aselage 10 kills, Krimm 14 assists, Sessions 14 aces.

Division III

Anna 3, Triad 0

Brookville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Deer Park 3, Norwood 0

Miami East 3, Greeneview 0

Summit Country Day 3, SBEP 0

Blanchester vs. Georgetown

Division IV

Botkins 3, Ansonia 2

Cin. Christian 3, Felicity-Franklin 0

Covington 3, Mississinawa Valley 0

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 0

Fayetteville Perry 3, Lockland 0

Fort Loramie 3, Jefferson 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Twin Valley South 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

