H.S. Results 10/1: Mechanicsburg boys, Fenwick girls earn state golf bids

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 10, Meadowdale 0
Carlisle 12, Trotwood 3: C: Byrnes 6 goals, Anadres 2 goals 3 assists, Dobbins 2 goals 1 assist.
Graham 2, Bellefontaine 0
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 3, McNicholas 0: A: Miller 2 goals 1 assist, Hess goal assist, Kaufman shutout.
Badin 0, Chaminade Julienne 0: B: Parr shutout.
Beavercreek 0, Centerville 0
Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 0
Botkins 9, Temple Christian 0
Brookville 4, Milton-Union 0: B: Seitz 2 goals 1 assist, Allen goal assist, Cowens shutout.
Butler 2, Stebbins 0
Carroll 5, Fenwick 0: C: Haggerty 2 goals 2 assists, Lougeman/Memering shutout.
Cin. Christian 6, Purcell Marian 0: CC: Burton 3 goals, Ball 2 goals, Bosse/King shutout.
Fairbanks 8, Grove City Christian 0
Fairmont 9, Springfield 0: F: Niyonkuru 3 goals 1 assist, Weaver 3 goals, Dewald/Fourman shutout.
Legacy Chrisitan 4, Ponitz 0
Piqua 17, Greenville 0: P: Penrod 3 goals 5 assists, Larger 3 goals, Stevens/Thompson/Willoughby shutout.
Preble Shawnee 6, Franklin Monroe 1: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Geise 1 goal 2 assists.
Ross 2, Franklin 0: R: Allen goal, Beske goal, Luther/Montgomery shutout.
Springboro 6, Wayne 1
Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0
Troy 8, Fairborn 1
Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Morris 2 goals.
Walnut Hills 6, Hamilton 0
Wilmington 3, Goshen 2
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 1, Graham 0: B: Shumaker goal, Whitaker shutout.
Ben Logan 9, London 1
Centerville 2, Beavercreek 0
Fairmont 5, Springfield 0
Greenville 2, Piqua 2: G: Lyons 2 goals.
Kenton Ridge 1, Springfield Shawnee 0: KR: Glass goal, Swords shutout.
Northmont 2, Miamisburg 1
Springboro 9, Wayne 0: S: Fry/Schaaf shutout.
Troy 3, Fairborn 0
Tuesday’s Results
Belmont 7, Middletown Christian 4
Botkins 1, Continental 1
Brookville 2, Milton-Union 2: MU: Copp 2 goals.
Dixie 1, National Trail 0
Goshen 4, Wilmington 1: W: Benitez goal.
Lebanon 2, Turpin 2
Monroe 3, Talawanda 1
Oakwood 8, Middletown Madison 0: O: Altenburg 2 goals 1 assist, Montgomery 1 goal 2 assists, Camacho shutout.
Preble Shawnee 7, Tri-County North 0: PS: Unger 4 goals, Leach 4 assists, Murphy/Lebsack shutout.
Ross 5, Franklin 1: R: Bush 2 goals, Taylor 1 goal 2 assists.
Southeastern 9, Northeastern 0: S: Henry 4 goals 1 assist, Spracklen 2 goals 2 assists, Choi/Horner shutout.
Spencerville 2, Calvary Christian 1
Valley View 2, Eaton 1: VV: Heater goal assist, Schmidt goal.
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division III
At Turnberry
Qualifying Teams: 1. Mechanicsburg 307 (Reiser 74, Reiser 80, Eyink 74, Roach 79, Bandy 91).
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 300 (Gochenouer 72, Kreusch 74, Anderson 79, Soin 78, Hein 76); 2. Roger Bacon 308.
Area Individual Qualifiers: Adkins (Northwestern) 72; Stephens (Arcanum) 75.
Girls Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At PipeStone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Madeira 332; 2. Fenwick 333 (Lohman 78, Blankenship 84, Haas 90, King 81, Weber 94).
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 3, Jefferson Township 0
Trotwood 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Wayne 3, Chaminade Julienne 1
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Preble Shawnee 0
Arcanum 3, Twin Valley South 0
Badin 3, Alter 0
Botkins 3, Jackson Center 0
Centerville 3, Wayne 0
Coldwater 3, Miller City 0
Dixie 3, National Trail 0
Fenwick 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Goshen 3, Wilmington 1
Lebanon 3, Walnut Hills 0
Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: Rapp 12 kills, Stetzel 14 assists 5 aces, Denlinger 9 digs.
Ross 3, Franklin 0
Russia 3, Houston 0
Sidney 3, Piqua 0
Springboro 3, Northmont 1
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Mader 11 kills, Post 11 kills, Morris 21 assists.
Tri-Village 3, Franklin Monroe 0
Troy 3, Stebbins 0
