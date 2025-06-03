High School softball: Kenton Ridge’s quest for elusive state title starts Wednesday in Akron

The Cougars went undefeated in both the preseason and the regular season. Kenton Ridge won the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division championship and finished as the top-ranked team in Division IV in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Coaches Association regular state poll.

They’ve won 30 straight games, including five straight postseason games – four of which were won by run rule. They beat Newark Licking Valley 11-1 in six innings on Saturday to advance to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

They’ll play fifth-ranked Lexington (24-3) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in a Division IV state semifinal game at Akron Firestone Stadium. The winner will play either Hillsboro or Cortland Lakeview in the D-IV state title game at 3 p.m. Thursday.

“The kids are prepared,” Schalnat said. “We’ve had a great week of practices. They’re really hitting the ball. They’ve been hitting it all year, but they continue to hit. I feel like if we continue on that same path, doing a great job playing defense – our defense has been great. Right now we’re all jelling together, playing the best that we possibly can and peaking at the right time.”

The Cougars won a regional championship for the eighth time (2025, 2024, 2013, 2003, 2002, 1999, 1998, 1997). Kenton Ridge has finished as state runner-up four times (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999).

The Cougars are two wins away from achieving their ultimate goal – winning a state championship. KR is 5-2 in state semifinal games but has yet to bring home the elusive state championship trophy.

“Obviously, this is what we wanted in tournament time, but we have some unfinished business from last year and keeping the kids focused and prepared is the biggest thing,” Schalnat said.

A year ago, the Cougars fell to eventual state champion Canfield 3-0 in a D-II state semifinal game. This year, with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s expansion to seven divisions in softball, Kenton Ridge is competing in D-IV.

They’re seeking their first trip to the state final since 2013. They fell to Licking Valley 6-5 in the D-II title game that season.

With three more divisions, the OHSAA state tournament is being played over five days this season with the D-IV tournament kicking off the semifinal games. The quick turnaround may be a good thing for the Cougars, who have outscored their opponents 83-3 in five postseason games.

“It feels more like regular season where you’re not having a long time to get prepared,” Schalnat said. “Sometimes you take it a little easy too much. We’re not going to do that. We’re gonna be ready to go for Wednesday.”

The Cougars know what to expect in their second trip to Akron. The key, Schalnat said, will be having fun and staying loose on the field.

“We’re always talking to them about having fun,” Schalnat said. “There’s a reason why you play this game and that’s because you love it and enjoy the moment. We’re not overlooking anybody. We’ve got to play hard in that first game, get to the championship game and win it.”

Softball

D-IV STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Wednesday

Semifinals

Kenton Ridge vs. Lexington, 10 a.m.

Cortland Lakeview vs. Hillsboro, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.