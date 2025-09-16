High School Football: Middletown, Tippecanoe, Badin among ranked area teams

Division I: Middletown (4-0) fell from No. 7 to No. 8 after a 31-0 victory at home against Colerain (0-4). It’s the second straight 4-0 start for the Middies, who can earn their first 5-0 start since 2010 with a victory at Sycamore (0-4) on Friday.

Middletown is the last unbeaten team in the Greater Miami Conference.

Division III: Tippecanoe (4-0), the last unbeaten team in the Miami Valley League, jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 after a 41-6 victory at Stebbins (2-2). The Red Devils will put an 18-game regular-season winning streak on the line at Butler (3-1) on Friday.

• Badin (4-0) moved from No. 10 to No. 7 after a 38-21 victory at Columbus St. Francis DeSales (3-1). Badin is 4-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons. It’s the only team in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with a winning record.

Division IV: Valley View (3-1) moved into the top 10 at No. 10 with its third straight victory, 35-14 at Carlisle (3-1). Division V: Versallies (3-1), one of seven ranked Midwest Athletic Conference teams, is No. 9 after not being ranked last week. The Tigers lost 26-25 last week at New Bremen (4-0), which is No. 3 in Division VII. Division VI: Coldwater (2-2) fell from No. 4 to No. 6 after a 14-7 loss at Anna.

• Anna (3-1) moved from unranked to No. 7 after beating Coldwater, ending a six-game losing streak in the series.

Division VII: No. 1 Marion Local (4-0) extended its winning streak to 68 games, beating winless Delphos St. John’s 61-0.

• New Bremen (4-0), which plays at home against Marion Local in Week 5, moved from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Versailles.

• St. Henry (3-1) climbed three spots to No. 4 after a 33-13 victory at Fort Recovery (2-2).

• Minster (3-1) moved into the top 10 at No. 8 after a 49-20 victory at Parkway (0-4).

COMPLETE POLL

Division I

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Lakewood St. Edward (16) (4-0) 168 1 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) (4-0) 133 2 3. Mentor (4-0) 109 4 4. Cincinnati Elder (4-0) 105 5 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-0) 105 3 6. Cincinnati Moeller (3-1) 85 6 7. Columbus Upper Arlington (4-0) 68 8 8. Middletown (4-0) 53 7 9. Pickerington North (3-1) 33 NR 10. Cincinnati Princeton (3-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Pickerington Central 12. 12, Toledo Whitmer 12. 13, Canton McKinley 11. 14, Lewis Center Olentangy 10. 15, Dublin Jerome 10. 16, Findlay 10. 17, Strongsville 7. 18, West Chester Lakota West 7. 19, Dublin Coffman 6. 20, Perrysburg 6. 21, Brunswick 5. 22, Hilliard Bradley 5. 23, Cleveland John Marshall 4. 24, Berea-Midpark 2. 25, Cincinnati Winton Woods 1. 26, Springfield 1.

Division II

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Cincinnati Anderson (7) (4-0) 140 2 2. Uniontown Lake (5) (4-0) 107 1 3. Avon (2) (3-1) 92 5 4. Medina Highland (4-0) 91 7 5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) (4-0) 76 9 6. Canal Winchester (4-0) 74 3 7. Wadsworth (4-0) 68 4 8. Akron Hoban (3-1) 55 NR 9. Kings Mills Kings (1) (4-0) 46 8 10. Macedonia Nordonia (4-0) 40 6

Others receiving votes: 11, Louisville 26. 12, Twinsburg 23. 13, Trotwood-Madison 21. 14, Ashland 21. 15, Massillon Washington 18. 16, Sunbury Big Walnut 12. 17, Olmsted Falls 9. 18, Marion Harding 9. 19, Fremont Ross 8. 20, Massillon Perry 7. 21, Toledo St. John’s 7. 22, Wooster 6. 23, Sylvania Southview 5. 24, Cincinnati La Salle 5. 25, Avon Lake 4. 26, Cincinnati Withrow 4. 27, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 3. 28, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3. 29, North Royalton 3. 30, North Canton Hoover 2. 31, Holland Springfield 2. 32, Hudson 2. 33, Toledo Start 1.

Division III

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13) (4-0) 145 1 2. Wapakoneta (4-0) 106 2 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-0) 101 5 4. Canfield (1) (4-0) 93 6 5. Medina Buckeye (4-0) 88 3 6. Gates Mills Hawken (2) (4-0) 82 4 7. Hamilton Badin (1) (4-0) 78 10 8. London (4-0) 60 7 9. Cleveland Benedictine (4-0) 46 NR 10. Columbus Hamilton Township (4-0) 38 8

Others receiving votes: 11, Toledo Central Catholic 28. 12, Chardon 25. 13, Newark Licking Valley 12. 14, Mansfield Madison 9. 15, Alliance 8. 16, Lexington 7. 17, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 7. 18, Columbus Bishop Hartley 7. 19, Columbus Linden McKinley 7. 20, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 7. 21, Toledo St. Francis DeSales 7. 22, Oxford Talawanda 6. 23, Mansfield 5. 24, Bowling Green 4. 25, Maumee 3. 26, Kettering Archbishop Alter 3. 27, Delaware Buckeye Valley 2. 28, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 2. 29, Norwalk 2. 30, Tiffin Columbian 1. 31, Jackson 1.

Division IV

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Shelby (8) (4-0) 148 1 2. Cincinnati Taft (2) (4-0) 120 2 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (4-0) 101 3 4. Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) (4-0) 82 10 5. Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) (4-0) 75 NR 6. Cleveland Glenville (4) (2-2) 72 4 7. Hubbard (4-0) 59 6 8. New Lexington (4-0) 49 7 9. Galion (1) (3-1) 33 8 10. Germantown Valley View (3-1) 31 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Cincinnati Wyoming 30. 12, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 19. 13, Mentor Lake Catholic 18. 14, Norton 17. 15, Vermilion 14. 16, Bellevue 14. 17, Beloit West Branch 13. 18, Brookville 13. 19, Circleville 12. 20, Lima Bath 11. 21, Dayton Oakwood 9. 22, Bellville Clear Fork 8. 23, Perry 6. 24, Chillicothe Unioto 6. 25, Ontario 5. 26, Millersburg West Holmes 5. 27, Rossford 4. 28, Van Wert 3. 29, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3. 30, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 3. 31, Napoleon 2. 32, Upper Sandusky 2. 33, Streetsboro 1. 34, Clyde 1. 35, Bay Village Bay 1.

Division V

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Liberty Center (6) (4-0) 140 1 2. Ironton (8) (4-0) 132 4 3. Oak Harbor (4-0) 127 2 4. Wheelersburg (1) (4-0) 91 5 5. Girard (1) (4-0) 69 9 6. Williamsburg (4-0) 66 6 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) (4-0) 59 8 8. Barnesville (4-0) 43 7 9. Versailles (3-1) 33 NR 10. Poland Seminary (3-1) 23 3

Others receiving votes: 11, Canfield S. Range 21. 12, Milan Edison 21. 13, Akron Manchester 20. 14, Cincinnati North College Hill 20. 15, Camden Preble Shawnee 17. 16, Carlisle 16. 17, Pemberville Eastwood 14. 18, St. Paris Graham 12. 19, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 10. 20, Nelsonville-York 10. 21, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10. 22, Fredericktown 8. 23, Genoa Area 8. 24, Northwood 6. 25, Port Clinton 5. 26, Wooster Triway 3. 27, Worthington Christian 3. 28, Willard 2. 29, Fostoria 1.

Division VI

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Kirtland (15) (4-0) 168 1 2. Bluffton (4-0) 113 2 3. Columbus Grandview Heights (4-0) 91 3 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (1) (4-0) 83 7 5. Smithville (1) (4-0) 78 6 6. Coldwater (2-2) 60 4 7. Anna (3-1) 44 NR 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (1) (4-0) 38 10 9. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-0) 35 NR (tie) Dalton (3-1) 35 5

Others receiving votes: 11, Wickliffe 26. 12, Sherwood Fairview 20. 13, Columbia Station Columbia 20. 14, Cincinnati Deer Park 17. 15, West Jefferson 17. 16, Springfield Northeastern 16. 17, New Madison Tri-Village 16. 18, Castalia Margaretta 16. 19, Sugarcreek Garaway 13. 20, Kansas Lakota 11. 21, Mechanicsburg 10. 22, Elmore Woodmore 9. 23, Attica Seneca East 8. 24, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6. 25, Collins Western Reserve 6. 26, Columbiana 5. 27, Beverly Fort Frye 5. 28, Van Buren 5. 29, Day. Christian 4. 30, Mount Gilead 4. 31, Ashland Crestview 4. 32, Huron 3. 33, Carey 2. 34, Metamora Evergreen 1. 35, Bucyrus 1.

Division VII

Rank School Total Points Previous 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) (4-0) 170 1 2. Lima Central Catholic (4-0) 116 2 3. New Bremen (4-0) 107 5 4. St. Henry (3-1) 90 7 5. McDonald (4-0) 84 3 6. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 77 4 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-0) 47 10 8. Minster (3-1) 36 NR 9. Sycamore Mohawk (3-1) 31 6 10. Fairport Harbor Harding (3-0) 26 9

Others receiving votes: 11, Arlington 22. 12, Strasburg-Franklin 19. 13, Beaver Eastern 18. 14, Sidney Lehman 16. 15, Gibsonburg 15. 16, East Palestine 15. 17, Leipsic 14. 18, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 11. 19, Ansonia 10. 20, Edgerton 10. 21, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 9. 22, Holgate 8. 23, Lucas 7. 24, East Canton 6. 25, Berlin Center Western Reserve 5. 26, Columbus Grove 5. 27, Atwater Waterloo 4. 28, Glouster Trimble 4. 29, Fremont St. Joseph 3. 30, Norwalk St. Paul 2. 31, North Baltimore 2. 32, Tiffin Calvert 1.