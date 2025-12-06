Boys basketball: Sagester and Black spur Tri-Village in 88-point outburst

The win was the season-opener for Tri-Village; Mississinawa Valley dropped to 0-2.

OTHER GAMES

Miamisburg 73, Beavercreek 56: ‘Burg outscored ‘Creek 32-15 in the second half to pull away for the victory in the GWOC opener for both teams.

Centerville 40, Northmont 39: Centerville came away with the win in its season opener in a back and forth contest.

Hamilton 68, Colerain 51: R.J. Wilson and Jordon Johnson-Perdomo 18 chipped in 18 points apiece to pace Hamilton, which is off to its first 2-0 start since 2019.

Lakota West 69, Middletown 45: Joshua Tyson tallied 18 points and Bryce Curry 16 for Lakota West. Keith Daniels had 21 points in a losing effort for Middletown.

Badin 65, Carroll 26: Eli Stroud scored 13 points to lead nine players in scoring for Badin, which improved to 3-0.

Alter 66, Fenwick 42: Peyton Bakos and William Peagler each tallied 18 points to lead Alter. Will Duba had 12 points for Fenwick.

McNicholas 67, Chaminade Julienne 47: Deng Majack had 12 points in a losing effort for CJ.

West Carrollton 46, Fairborn 39: West Carrollton finished the game on a 16-11 run to pick up its first win.

Monroe 54, Bellbrook 39: Monroe improved to 3-0 overall and notched its first win in SWBL play.

Franklin 65, Talawanda 49: Kendol Roberts led a balanced Franklin effort with 17 points. Brendon Bowman added 15 and Lenin Hogan 14.

Edgewood 59, Ross 42: Tyson Daley paced Edgewood with 18 points and Keegan Sullivan tacked on 14 to help Edgewood move to 2-0.

National Trail 73, Tri-County North 68: National Trail held off a TCN second-half rally to improve to 3-0.

Preble Shawnee 51, Dixie 35: Brody Foxbower put up 21 points and Brody Morton 19 to help Preble Shawnee start WOAC play with a win.

Troy Christian 79, Bethel 47: Riston Taylor poured in a career-high 32 points to help Troy Christian improve to 3-0.

Miami East 54, Covington 43: Dan Hickman tallied his first victory as head coach at Miami East.

Botkins 40, Fort Loramie 23: Eli Pitts put up 18 points and Owen Zimpfer 17 to help Botkins open the season in winning fashion.

Minster 64, Jackson Center 47: Cole McClurg led Minster with 20 points and Cole Albers tacked on 15.

New Bremen 46, Celina 38: Gavin Quellhorst turned in 23 points to pace New Bremen.

REPORTING RESULTS

