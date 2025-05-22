High school baseball: Shawnee upsets Bethel in D-IV second-round game

Shawnee senior Joey Ross picked up the win for the Braves. He allowed one earned run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Freshman Caden Rodgers pitched three scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Braves junior Kaiden Roeder went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases, and senior Blake Bowen had two RBIs. Shawnee never trailed.

Roeder singled to open the game and scored on a single by Bowen to give Shawnee a 1-0 lead.

Shawnee freshman Christian Cooper walked to lead off the top of the second, moved to third on a single by Roeder and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Bethel cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Bees senior Gabe Veldman singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Evan Goodman.

The Braves tacked on two runs in the seventh on back-to-back sacrifice bunts by senior Luke Finnell and Bowen.

Bethel, the Three Rivers Conference champion, finished its season 13-8.

Key play: After walking the bases loaded with two outs in the third, Ross induced a ground ball to the second baseman Roeder to end the Bees threat. Shawnee allowed just one hit over the final four innings.

Key stat: Shawnee stole seven bases in the game, including four by Roeder.