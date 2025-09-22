High school sports: Boys and girls golf postseason is underway

Toku Fujiwara earned medalist honors with a 67 and led Lakota West to a win overall in the D-I sectional at Glenview. Lakota East, led by Brody Hayes with a 72, also qualified, placing second overall.

Lehman Catholic, led by Henry Peterson with a 77, won the D-III sectional at Shelby Oaks. Botkins, Russia and Emmanuel Christian also advanced and Reece Lefevre of Fort Recovery advanced individually after shooting a 75 for medalist honors.

D-I has sectionals at Miami Whitewater (Sept. 24), Windy Knoll (Sept. 24) and Yankee Trace (Sept. 29). D-II has sectionals at The Mill Course (Sept. 22), Windy Knoll (Sept. 23) and Yankee Trace (Sept. 25). D-III has sectionals at The Mill Course (Sept. 22) and Turtle Creek (Sept. 23).

The district tournament will be hosted by PipeStone on the following dates: D-I, Oct 7; D-II, Sept. 30; D-III, Sept. 29.

GIRLS GOLF

Centerville girls won the D-I sectional at WGC. Norah Durbin led the way with a 78 and Rebekah Hartley shot an 84.

Bellbrook and Lebanon also advanced, with Olivia Donovan of Lebanon scoring a 72 for medalist honors.

In D-I at Echo Hills Springboro, Tippecanoe, Greenville and Fairmont each advanced. Kinsley Brown of Springboro earned medalist honors with a 72 and Ella Berning of Tippecanoe was runner-up with a 75.

In D-II at WGC, Southeastern, Northwestern, Alter and West Liberty-Salem each advanced. Lauren Miller of Alter was the medalist with a 71.

Emma Lohman shot a 79 to help Fenwick advance out of the D-II tournament at Reeves.

This week will have D-I sectional tournaments at Walden Ponds on Tuesday and D-II at Stillwater Valley on Wednesday.

The district tournament will be held at PipeStone in October (D-I, Oct. 7; D-II, Oct. 1).

BOYS SOCCER

Springboro and Centerville remain tied atop the GWOC at 4-0-0. Rowen Arnold tallied a hat trick for ‘Boro in a 6-0 win versus Northmont on Tuesday.

GMC: Mason and Lakota West lead the conference at 5-0-0. Lakota West battled Springboro to a 2-2 tie on Thursday. GCLC: Jack Archibald booted a pair of goals to help Alter slip by Badin 2-1 on Tuesday. MVL: Jeremy Fernandez Bonilla broke a 47-year-old West Carrollton record with seven goals in a match last Wednesday in the victory over Greenville. SWBL: All eyes will be on Oakwood (8-3-1, 5-0) and Waynesville (5-5, 4-0) when the two face off Thursday. Each is undefeated in conference play. WOAC: Evan Marker now holds the Dixie record for career assists with 34 and counting. TRC: Bethel head coach Bob Hamlin moved into fourth place all-time in Ohio with 492 career victories. SCAL: Botkins coach Kevin Lynch recorded his 250th career victory.

GIRLS SOCCER