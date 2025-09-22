High school sports: Boys and girls golf postseason is underway

The boys and girls golf postseason has teed off, with several area teams advancing already from sectional tournaments and more to come this week before heading into district play.
BOYS GOLF
Toku Fujiwara earned medalist honors with a 67 and led Lakota West to a win overall in the D-I sectional at Glenview. Lakota East, led by Brody Hayes with a 72, also qualified, placing second overall.
Lehman Catholic, led by Henry Peterson with a 77, won the D-III sectional at Shelby Oaks. Botkins, Russia and Emmanuel Christian also advanced and Reece Lefevre of Fort Recovery advanced individually after shooting a 75 for medalist honors.
D-I has sectionals at Miami Whitewater (Sept. 24), Windy Knoll (Sept. 24) and Yankee Trace (Sept. 29). D-II has sectionals at The Mill Course (Sept. 22), Windy Knoll (Sept. 23) and Yankee Trace (Sept. 25). D-III has sectionals at The Mill Course (Sept. 22) and Turtle Creek (Sept. 23).
The district tournament will be hosted by PipeStone on the following dates: D-I, Oct 7; D-II, Sept. 30; D-III, Sept. 29.
GIRLS GOLF
Centerville girls won the D-I sectional at WGC. Norah Durbin led the way with a 78 and Rebekah Hartley shot an 84.
Bellbrook and Lebanon also advanced, with Olivia Donovan of Lebanon scoring a 72 for medalist honors.
In D-I at Echo Hills Springboro, Tippecanoe, Greenville and Fairmont each advanced. Kinsley Brown of Springboro earned medalist honors with a 72 and Ella Berning of Tippecanoe was runner-up with a 75.
In D-II at WGC, Southeastern, Northwestern, Alter and West Liberty-Salem each advanced. Lauren Miller of Alter was the medalist with a 71.
Emma Lohman shot a 79 to help Fenwick advance out of the D-II tournament at Reeves.
This week will have D-I sectional tournaments at Walden Ponds on Tuesday and D-II at Stillwater Valley on Wednesday.
The district tournament will be held at PipeStone in October (D-I, Oct. 7; D-II, Oct. 1).
BOYS SOCCER
Springboro and Centerville remain tied atop the GWOC at 4-0-0. Rowen Arnold tallied a hat trick for ‘Boro in a 6-0 win versus Northmont on Tuesday.
GMC: Mason and Lakota West lead the conference at 5-0-0. Lakota West battled Springboro to a 2-2 tie on Thursday.
GCLC: Jack Archibald booted a pair of goals to help Alter slip by Badin 2-1 on Tuesday.
MVL: Jeremy Fernandez Bonilla broke a 47-year-old West Carrollton record with seven goals in a match last Wednesday in the victory over Greenville.
SWBL: All eyes will be on Oakwood (8-3-1, 5-0) and Waynesville (5-5, 4-0) when the two face off Thursday. Each is undefeated in conference play.
WOAC: Evan Marker now holds the Dixie record for career assists with 34 and counting.
TRC: Bethel head coach Bob Hamlin moved into fourth place all-time in Ohio with 492 career victories.
SCAL: Botkins coach Kevin Lynch recorded his 250th career victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
GWOC: Beavercreek defeated Fairmont 2-1 on Wednesday behind two goals from Kelli Volmer. ‘Creek is tied with Centerville atop the league standings at 4-0-0.
CBC: Kenton Ridge senior Brenna Fyffe poured in four goals in a Monday win vs. Indian Lake and followed that up with a five-goal performance on Wednesday vs. Bellefontaine.
