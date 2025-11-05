Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

High school sports: Area seniors to compete at Mid-East Cross Country Championships

Mechanicsburg seniors Clair Rodgers (6453) and Isabelle Rodgers (6454) run at the OHSAA Division IV State Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Mechanicsburg seniors Clair Rodgers (6453) and Isabelle Rodgers (6454) run at the OHSAA Division IV State Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
17 minutes ago
X

Senior cross country runners from several area schools will compete at the 2025 Mid-East Cross Country Championships.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Nov. 15, at Indian Riffle Park in Kettering.

ExplorePHOTOS: 2025 State Cross Country Championships

The competition is in its 38th annual edition and invites 12 individuals from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and other nearby states.

Cameron Lindsey (Oakwood), Caleb Larson (West Liberty Salem), and Tony Moorman (Versailles) all will participate on Team Ohio in the boys race.

Talawanda’s Abra Mills, and Clair and Isabelle Rodgers of Mechanicsburg all will be in the girls race.

All three boys placed on the podium at the 2025 Division III State Championships. Mills made the podium in the D-II girls race, as did Clair Rodgers in D-IV girls.

Michigan and Ohio teams have combined to win the team titles at the last seven meets.

Oakwood senior Cameron Lindsey (7350) runs at the OHSAA Division III State Cross Country Championships, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

icon to expand image

Credit: Steven Wright

In Other News
1
Bengals: Rookie LBs sad to see mentor Wilson traded to Dallas, but...
2
Taylor: Defensive coaches ‘working like crazy’ to fix Bengals issues
3
Bengals trade veteran linebacker Logan Wilson to Dallas Cowboys
4
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson on trade talk: ‘Be where your feet are’
5
High school sports: Football playoffs, state soccer, state volleyball...

About the Author

Follow Steven Wright on twitter

Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.