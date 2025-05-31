High school softball: Unbeaten Kenton Ridge headed back to state tournament

Kenton Ridge (30-0) advanced to play Lexington in a D-VI state semifinal game at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Akron Firestone Stadium. The winner will play either Cortland Lakeview or Hillsboro in the state championship game at 3 p.m. Thursday in Akron.

Cougars sophomore Jayden Davis went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and freshman Sophia Shingler went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs, including a single in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the run rule victory. Junior Brenna Fyffe had two hits and junior Cara Cammon had two RBIs for Kenton Ridge.

Freshman Ivee Rastatter allowed an unearned run in the first inning, but held the Panthers scoreless the rest of the way. She threw six innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.

The Cougars won a regional championship for the eighth time (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999, 1998, 1997). Kenton Ridge has finished as state runner-up four times (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999).

Kenton Ridge won a D-II regional championship last season before falling to eventual state champion Canfield in a state semifinal. This year, the Cougars moved to D-IV as the OHSAA expanded to seven divisions for its postseason softball tournament.