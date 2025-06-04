High School softball: Davis’ walk-off single sends Kenton Ridge to state title game

Explore 5 things to know about the OHSAA state softball tournament

The D-IV top-ranked Cougars improved to 31-0 and advanced to face either Hillsboro (22-3) or Cortland Lakeview (22-4) in the D-IV state championship game at 3 p.m. Thursday in Akron.

Davis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and freshman Lily Foulk went 2-for-3 with a double for Kenton Ridge. Cougars freshman starter Ivee Rastatter threw seven innings, allowing five hits and one earned run with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a single by Davis, but the Lady Lex added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-2 lead.

Cougars senior Kyanne Tyson singled to open the seventh inning. Sophomore Jordyn Johnson pinch ran for Tyson, scoring from second base on Glass’ triple.

Lexington finished its season 24-4.

Kenton Ridge is making its first trip to the state final since 2013. They fell to Licking Valley 6-5 in the D-II title game that season.

Kenton Ridge has finished as state runner-up four times (2013, 2003, 2002, 1999).