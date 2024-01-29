Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

By Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The top 10 teams in this week’s boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5) 16-0 103

2. Garfield Hts. (3) 17-0 93

3. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 14-3 90

4. Cin. Moeller 14-1 81

5. Findlay 12-1 63

6. Tol. Whitmer 13-1 57

7. Cin. Elder 15-1 45

8. Centerville (2) 11-4 39

9. Delaware Hayes 15-1 38

10. Cin. Sycamore 13-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 25. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13. Sandusky 12.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (8) 14-2 120

2. Cin. Wyoming (2) 13-0 103

3. Lexington (2) 16-1 94

4. Cols. Hartley 14-1 91

5. Alter (1) 11-3 78

6. Youngs. Ursuline 10-2 43

7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14-1 42

8. Shelby 11-2 34

9. Creston Norwayne 13-1 31

10. Willard 11-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 18.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 13-3 114

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 14-2 111

3. Malvern 13-0 88

4. Ashland Crestview 15-0 54

5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 50

6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 11-2 46

(tie) Preble Shawnee 12-1 46

8. Tri-Village (2) 15-1 39

9. Minford 11-2 28

10. Haviland Wayne Trace 12-2 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bluffton 19. Williamsburg 18. Archbold 15. Cin. Mariemont 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (10) 15-0 124

2. Tol. Christian 14-1 80

(tie) Lima Cent. Cath. 13-2 80

4. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 13-0 66

5. Warren JFK 12-2 64

(tie) Richmond Hts. (3) 8-8 64

7. Leesburg Fairfield 16-1 60

8. Berlin Hiland 10-4 34

9. S. Webster 14-2 26

10. Troy Christian 11-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John’s 19. Tol. Maumee Valley 17. Antwerp 15.

