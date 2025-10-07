High School Football: Who had the top performances in Ohio in Week 7?

Let’s take a look:

Lexington’s Joe Caudill completed 9-of-9 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns during the Minutemen’s 41-7 dismantling of West Holmes in Week 7. Brayden Fogle caught two passes for 59 yards and a 54-yard score while Avery Crawford had three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns of 23 and 22 yards. Markale Martin ran for 56 yards on 10 carries with two scores of five and 12 yards while Seven Allen added 53 yards rushing on eight carries and a 10-yard TD. Lexington piled up 279 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers on defense.

Ontario’s Gavin Miller ran for a pair of touchdowns on five carries for 28 yards in the Warriors’ 28-14 win over Marion Harding. Miller also had eight tackles on defense. Kooper Kilgore ran for 82 yards on 17 carries and a TD while Cardae Brown caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Trey Remy. Max Ciroli ran for 67 yards on 12 carries. Defensively, Trenton Maglott had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble while Maddix Smith had seven tackles with two going for a loss and Carson Moritz had 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Shelby’s Brayden DeVito completed 9-of-14 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 130 yards on eight carries with two more scores in the Whippets’ dominant 52-14 win over Clear Fork. Brady Bowman caught six passes for 209 yards and three scores and added a 64-yard interception return for a TD and a fumble recovery. while Gavin Baker added 48 yards rushing on eight carries and a TD. Defensively, Sam Gwirtz had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a 67-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Michael Shepherd had four tackles with three going for a loss.

Plymouth’s Isaiah Miller ran for 123 yards on 23 carries during the Big Red’s 20-12 win over New London. Ben Trimmer added 51 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown while Lincoln Distl had 72 yards on 19 carries with a score. Cullen Mason provided the defensive spark with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Big Red their first win of the season. Distl also had an interception on defense.

Crestview’s Liam Kuhn completed 11-of-18 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns during the Cougars’ 30-21 win over St. Paul. He also ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and an interception on defense. Ayden Reymer had 70 yards on 18 carries and a score while also catching a 26-yard TD pass. Karter Goon added five catches for 65 yards and a score while Carson Keener caught three passes for 60 yards. Max Durbin collected seven tackles with two going for a loss and 0.5 sacks to lead a big defensive effort. Goon added five tackles and a tackle for loss.

Leipsic’s Marc Kirkendall threw for 329 yards and four TDs as Leipsic improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2019 with a 32-14 victory over McComb. Aaron Hazelton carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards and a TD. Marquise Williams pulled down 3 catches for 156 yards and 2 TDs.

In a battle of unbeaten in Western Buckeye League Play, visiting Wapakoneta took down Lima Shawnee 42-14 to remain 7-0. Quarterback Caleb Moyer completed 17 of 20 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two other scores. Kaden Page caught 9 passes for 85 yards, including a 65-yard catch for Wapakoneta’s first touchdown. Jarrett Mullen caught two touchdown passes and had an interception.

Dom Bell scored the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds remaining as Sullivan Black River outlasted first-place Firelands 40-33 in Lorain County League play. The freshman rushed 14 times for 102 yards two scores and completed 18-of-25 passes for 207 yards and two TDs in a shootout that featured nine lead changes.

With Euclid facing fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and 16 seconds left on the clock, All-Ohio defensive end Eli Nichols made a 4-yard tackle for loss to preserve Brunswick’s 17-16 Greater Cleveland Conference victory.

Liam Phillips had two 79-yard kickoff returns in the opening 6:22, including one that went for a touchdown, and added two rushing scores as Medina Buckeye remained perfect with a 52-16 Cleveland West Conference win over Westlake. Brayden Bonnett broke the school career record for extra points, pushing his total to 154.

LaMarques Greenwood completed 18-of-34 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 34 yards and a score as Cleveland Heights held off Medina 42-28 in a Greater Cleveland Conference game. Greenwood also threw for a pair of two-point conversions and caught another from running back Henry Parrymond on a Philly Special.

All-Ohio running backs Gavin Madigan (20 carries, 153 yards, 3 TDs) and Cooper Gray (26, 133, 1) combined for 46 carries for 286 yards and four touchdowns, leading Wadsworth to a 35-17 win over Hudson in a battle of Suburban League National Conference unbeatens.

The stars (on each team) were out when Bluffton faced Convoy Crestview in a matchup of 5-1 teams on Friday. Tayte Giesige, Bluffton’s junior quarterback, completed 9-of-13 passes for 233 and two touchdowns and ran for 138 yards and another score in leading the Pirates to a 49-34 Northwest Conference victory. Crestview’s Braxton Leeth, who entered the game leading the state in scoring (146 points) and was No. 2 in rushing yards (1,416), tan for 396 yards and five TDs for the Knights.

Liberty-Benton quarterback Conner Barbara threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another TD and returned an interception 100 yards for a fifth score as the undefeated Eagles (7-0, 5-0 BVC) beat Pandora-Gilboa 42-9. The win sets up a Week 8 Blanchard Valley Conference showdown with Leipsic, which is also 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the BVC after beating McComb 32-14.

North Baltimore ran its winning streak to seven games, its best start to a season since 1995, with a 42-12 win over Morral Ridgedale.

Since opening the season with losses to Pandora-Gilboa (4-3), Liberty-Benton (7-0) and Patrick Henry (6-1), Columbus Grove has gone 4-0 and outscored the opposition 175-7. All four wins have come in Northwest Conference play, but the Bulldogs, now tied for first place in the league standings, face a challenging stretch run with games against Convoy Crestview (5-2, 3-1 NWC) this week, Lima Central Catholic (7-0, 4-0 NWC) on Oct. 17, and Bluffton (6-1, 3-1 NWC) on Oct. 24.

Bellevue quarterback Ike Brown completed 15 of 23 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown and ran 11 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the Redmen’s 28-14 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division win over Huron.

Margaretta receiver Kale Bailey caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bouy with 12 seconds remaining as the Polar Bears upset Division VI No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon 29-26. The loss snapped H-L’s 31-game Sandusky Bay Conference River Division winning streak.

St. Marys Memorial’s Caleb Schmidt carried the ball 42 times for 315 yards, going over the 1,000-yard mark on the season, and six touchdowns as the Roughriders held on to defeat Van Wert 42-35. The 42 carries are the second-most amount of carries in team history with the 315 yards are third-most in school history. The six touchdowns tied Schmidt’s own record set in Week Three at Celina. In the same game, Van Wert quarterback Zach Crummey was 27-of-40 for 461 yards and four touchdowns, with receiver Micah Cowan making 17 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown. The teams combined for 860 yards of total offense.

Coldwater quarterback Karsyn Homan passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and a 97-yard scoring run in the Cavaliers’ 42-7 win over Delphos St. John’s

St. Henry quarterback Charlie Werling passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the Redskins’ 56-7 win over Rockford Parkway. St. Henry led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and 43-0 at the half.

Big numbers came out of Friday’s Van Wert vs. St. Marys Memorial game. Van Wert sophomore quarterback Zach Crummey completed 28-of-40 passes, all career highs, for a school record 461 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown. 18 of his completions went to Micah Cowan for 330 yards, both school records. In that game same, St. Marys Memorial fullback Caleb Schmidt had 42 carries for 315 yards and six touchdowns, as the Roughriders held off the Cougars 42-35. The game ended with Van Wert at the St. Marys Memorial three yard line.

Gavin Phillips returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown in Valley View’s 47-0 win over Madison. Brody Welfare and Anthony Valenti also had an interception each in the game for the Spartans.

Carlisle scored 14 fourth-quarter points and held Waynesville to zero in the second half for a key Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win.

Damien Pattin had his first multi-touchdown game of the season for Fairmont. He ran for 71 yards and two scores as the Firebirds blanked Northmont 31-0.

Jay Greenberg kicked two second-half field goals to help Springboro knock off Beavercreek 13-6. Greenberg’s field goals were from 32 and 34 yards.

Parker Johnson ran 27 times for 155 yards and a touchdown in leading Centerville to a 17-7 win over Miamisburg. Brayden Carpenter ran for 91 yards on just four carries and a touchdown in the loss for Miamisburg.

Talawanda senior Lance Cantrell ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Brave to a 35-3 win over Northwest on Friday. Cantrell now has 1,711 yards and 23 touchdowns through seven games and Talawanda is 7-0 heading into a key Southwest Ohio Conference matchup with Harrison.

Playing in his first game of the season, McConnelsville Morgan Senior Hayden Bankes made his presence felt in a big way in the fourth quarter. Bankes intercepted two John Glenn passes in the end zone. The second, with 16.3 seconds left, sealed the dramatic 21-14 Homecoming win for the Raiders. Running back Tanner Bankes rushed for 216 yards and two scores.

Beverly Fort Frye scored 35 first-quarter points on the way to a 55-0 victory over Greenbrier West (WV). Gavin Rauch had touchdown runs of 22 and 37 yards, and he also caught a 42-yard TD pass. Tyce Beardsley rushed for 108 yards on just two carries, including a 45-yard scoring jaunt.

Napoleon backfield mates Hayden Groll and George Eggers continued to make program marks in the Wildcats’ fourth straight win, a 48-14 rout of Holland Springfield. Groll rolled up 229 yards and four TDs, bringing him to 1,095 yards on the season, which ranks seventh all-time in a single season in school history. Eggers scored two TDs and rushed for 149 yards on 17 carries, becoming the program’s career rushing TD leader (36) and with 38 career total TDs, the senior is six scores away from tying the overall record of 44.

In a game featuring teams with a combined seven straight losses, Defiance and Kenton played to the wire and then some in a wild 43-42 overtime win for Defiance. Defiance took a 28-7 first-half lead, aided by three INTs by senior safety Jordyn Wright to tie a school record, before Kenton rallied from 35-21 down in the fourth quarter to force OT with 2:09 left. In overtime, both teams scored TDs on their possessions but down 42-41, Defiance eschewed a game-tying PAT attempt and ran a reverse pass with freshman Reid Rowlison finding freshman Easton Wagner wide open for the game-winning conversion. Kelten Gibbs had 35 rushes for 215 yards and four TDs while catching five passes for 70 yards with a 20-yard TD reception in overtime. Freshman Xavier Gammon was 26-of-36 for 352 yards and rushed for 78 yards and four total TDs for Kenton.

Archbold sophomore quarterback Maddox Pinter had a career day in the Bluestreaks’ 35-0 win over rival Wauseon, completing 23-of-29 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns. Pinter connected for scores to four different receivers, including four completions to Morgan Harris for 107 yards and two TDs as Archbold beat Wauseon for the ninth straight season.

Another week, another multi-score week with gaudy yard-per-carry numbers for Liberty Center junior running back Garrison Kruse. The two-way standout rushed seven times for 202 yards and three TDs (28.9 ypc) as the No. 1 Tigers rolled up 505 yards rushing in a 57-7 demolition of Evergreen. Kruse is averaging 16.3 ypc (58 rushes, 944 yards, 18 TDs) as the Tigers tied a Northwest Ohio Athletic League record with its 30th straight conference win.

Sophomore QB Mateo Gomez had six touchdown passes to five different receivers while throwing just 15 passes (10-of-15, 198 yards) for Holgate as the Tigers demolished Oregon Cardinal Stritch 60-6 in a Northern 8 Football Conference game that was called with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

Larkin Thomas and Will Strong twice connected on fourth-down touchdown passes to keep Tippecanoe unbeaten in a 16-14 win at Xenia. Preston Harding hit a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put Tipp ahead.

Xenia running back DeAunte White set a new career rushing record for the school this week during a 16-14 defeat against Tippecanoe, achieving 195yards and one touchdown. The previous record was held by Cedric Tolbert Jr., who maintained it since 2004 with a total of 2,931 yards. White has now surpassed this record, bringing his total to 3,096 yards, and is also just five touchdowns away from breaking the all-time touchdown record, currently standing at 49.

Massillon running back Savior Owens contributed to a win over an out-of-state opponent, Cardinal Ritter (MO) 28-14. He amassed 168 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. A bounce-back game for the now 4-3 Tigers. Savior is the younger brother of former Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens, who currently plays for Slippery Rock University.

Another record was established by West Jefferson quarterback Austin Buescher, who achieved the school’s record for passing yards, totaling 10,578, during a victory against Triad with a score of 55-7 and stay undefeated at 7-0. In this game, he passed for 413 yards on 21 of 22 attempts and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for two more touchdowns on three carries for 13 yards.

Trenton Mash carried 19 times for 148 yards as Alexander defeated Bidwell River Valley 26-6 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game. Alexander won its fourth game in a season for the first time since 2022.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers ran 10 plays from scrimmage and scored 44 first-half points in Saturday’s 58-0 shutout victory at Uniontown, Pa. Uniontown had just three plays that gained yardage for the entire game, as the hosts had no first downs and minus-23 total yards.

Portsmouth junior running back Fernando Poxes carried 31 times for 292 yards and five touchdowns - all easily career-highs - in the Trojans’ 48-26 Ohio Valley Conference victory at Fairland on Friday night.

Portsmouth West extended its winning streak over Lucasville Valley to six on Friday night with a 44-20 Southern Ohio Conference Division II triumph over the host Indians. Braden Adkins returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, made four receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and made two defensive interceptions. Anthony Bishop rushed for thee touchdowns and 145 yards on 25 carries, and senior quarterback Brody Hall completed 6-of-11 passes for 155 yards with the two TDs to Adkins. The Senators scored 32 of their 44 points in the second half.

Portsmouth Notre Dame is now 7-0 for the first time since 2000, following Friday night’s 70-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory at Franklin Furnace Green. The Titans tallied 42 first-quarter points, and scored the season-high 70 to eclipse their previous season-high of 56 - set against South Gallia in week 6. That is the most points the Titans have scored in a game since their 72-0 win at Green two years ago. Notre Dame hosts fellow 7-0 Pike Eastern on Friday night for outright first-place in the SOC I.

In a surprise result, the Springfield Wildcats jumped out on Wayne and ran off to a 42-14 win. Junior QB Chris Wallace Jr had a banner night, going 21-32 for 255 and 4 TDs, with 2 of those going to junior WR Braylon Keyes who had 7 receptions for 114 yards and 2 TDs. The defense was led by all-league DL Royce Rogers and LB Jahmiere Daniels as Rogers recovered a fumble and had a sack while Daniels forced a fumble and had two sacks. Springfield is 4-0 in the GWOC while Wayne falls to 3-1.

Fairmont won its 3rd straight, shutting out Northmont as Logan Doty, the leading rusher in the GWOC, ran for a TD in the blowout win. Duty leads the GWOC with 945 yards rushing. Fairmont is 3-1 in the GWOC.

Alter Jr RB-DB-KR Drew Cripps had a 85-yard Kickoff return, a Interception, and 2 touchdown runs (6 rushes, 88 yards) to lead Alter to a 47-7 win over Fenwick. Alter is 5-2 on the season.

Clinton-Massie scored four touchdowns in the final 2:45 of the first half en route to a 38-7 win over Wilmington Friday. The Falcons scored at 2:45, 1:18, 9.5 second and again with no time on the clock.

For the third time this season, Blanchester’s Ayden Basham ran for better than 250 yards in a 36-6 win over Clermont Northeastern Thursday. Basham had 251 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. He has ran for at least 138 yards in every game and has a season best of 254 yards against Goshen.