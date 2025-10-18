High School Football Week 9 Scores: ‘Creek stuns Wayne; Ross blanks Monroe; Marion Local extends streak

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 9
Friday’s Results
Central Buckeye Conference
London 37, Tecumseh 0
Eastern Cincinnati Conference
Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8
Greater Catholic League Co-ed
Badin 28, Alter 14
Fenwick 16, McNicholas 14
Greater Miami Conference
Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0
Lakota West 38, Oak Hills 6
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17
Fairmont 10, Springfield 7
Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14
Springboro 30, Centerville 20
Miami Valley League
Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0
Xenia 44, Greenville 7
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 28, Fort Recovery 24
Coldwater 44, Versailles 14
Delphos St. John’s 48, Parkway 13
Marion Local 42, Minster 0
St. Henry 20, New Bremen 0
Northwest Conference
Crestview 33, Spencerville 27
Ohio Heritage Conference
West Jefferson 20, West Liberty-Salem 7
Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference
Clermont Northeastern 49, Fayetteville 6
Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0
Goshen 49, Wilmington 21
Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0
Southwestern Buckeye League
Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8
Franklin 21, Edgewood 16
Ross 9, Monroe 0
Western Buckeye League
Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8
National Trail 55, Bradford 0
Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7
Twin Valley South 25, Dixie 7
Thursday’s Results
Dayton City League
Col. East 43, Ponitz 16
Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6
Wednesday’s Results
Dayton City League
Shroder 40, Stivers 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.