High School Football Week 9 Scores: ‘Creek stuns Wayne; Ross blanks Monroe; Marion Local extends streak

Week 9

Friday’s Results

Central Buckeye Conference

London 37, Tecumseh 0

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Lebanon 42, Walnut Hills 8

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Badin 28, Alter 14

Fenwick 16, McNicholas 14

Greater Miami Conference

Lakota East 38, Sycamore 0

Lakota West 38, Oak Hills 6

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Beavercreek 20, Wayne 17

Fairmont 10, Springfield 7

Miamisburg 28, Northmont 14

Springboro 30, Centerville 20

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe 21, Troy 0

Xenia 44, Greenville 7

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 28, Fort Recovery 24

Coldwater 44, Versailles 14

Delphos St. John’s 48, Parkway 13

Marion Local 42, Minster 0

St. Henry 20, New Bremen 0

Northwest Conference

Crestview 33, Spencerville 27

Ohio Heritage Conference

West Jefferson 20, West Liberty-Salem 7

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Clermont Northeastern 49, Fayetteville 6

Clinton-Massie 37, Western Brown 0

Goshen 49, Wilmington 21

Williamsburg 49, East Clinton 0

Southwestern Buckeye League

Carlisle 46, Middletown Madison 8

Franklin 21, Edgewood 16

Ross 9, Monroe 0

Western Buckeye League

Wapakoneta 41, Elida 10

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Ansonia 38, Arcanum 8

National Trail 55, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 40, Preble Shawnee 7

Twin Valley South 25, Dixie 7

Thursday’s Results

Dayton City League

Col. East 43, Ponitz 16

Meadowdale 36, Belmont 6

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton City League

Shroder 40, Stivers 0

