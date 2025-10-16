High School Football Week 9 Schedule: Springfield at Fairmont, Badin at Alter, Tipp at Troy

Week 9
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Central Buckeye Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Urbana at Bellefontaine
Indian Lake at Graham
Shawnee at North Union
Benjamin Logan at Northwestern
London at Tecumseh
Jonathan Alder at Kenton Ridge
Dayton City League
Thursday, Oct. 16
Meadowdale at Belmont
Ponitz at Columbus East
Friday, Oct. 17
Thurgood Marshall at Dunbar
Greater Catholic League Co-ed
Friday, Oct. 17
Alter at Badin
Chaminade Julienne at Carroll
McNicholas at Fenwick
Greater Miami Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Mason at Colerain
Princeton at Fairfield
Oak Hills at Lakota West
Hamilton at Middletown
Lakota East at Sycamore
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Wayne at Beavercreek
Springboro at Centerville
Springfield at Fairmont
Miamisburg at Northmont
Miami Valley League
Friday, Oct. 17
Stebbins at Fairborn
Xenia at Greenville
Butler at Piqua
West Carrollton at Sidney
Troy at Tippecanoe
Midwest Athletic Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Fort Recovery at Anna
Versailles at Coldwater
Marion Local at Minster
New Bremen at St. Henry
Parkway at Delphos St. John’s
Ohio Heritage Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Catholic Central at Cedarville
Greenon at Greeneview
Southeastern at Madison Plains
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg
Fairbanks at Triad
West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson
Southwestern Buckeye League
Friday, Oct. 17
Oakwood at Bellbrook
Waynesville at Eaton
Credit: Bryant Billing
Edgewood at Franklin
Carlisle at Middletown Madison
Ross at Monroe
Brookville at Valley View
Three Rivers Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Troy Christian at Miami East
Covington at Milton-Union
Bethel at Northridge
Saturday, Oct. 18
Riverside at Lehman Catholic
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Friday, Oct. 17
Ansonia at Arcanum
National Trail at Bradford
Tri-County North at Mississinawa Valley
Tri-Village at Preble Shawnee
Dixie at Twin Valley South
Other games
Friday, Oct. 17
Lebanon at Walnut Hills
Mount Healthy at Talawanda
Worthington Christian at Dayton Christian