High School Football Week 9 Preview: OHC leaders face off with conference titles on the line

Here are preview capsules for games within the the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Springfield (5-3, 5-0) at Fairmont (3-5, 3-2)

The Wildcats are seeking their first victory against the Firebirds since 2021. With a victory, Springfield will clinch at least a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The Firebirds - who will look to control the ball with their triple option offense - are led by junior running back Logan Doty, who leads the GWOC with 943 rushing yards.

Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division

London (8-0, 3-0) at Tecumseh (2-6, 0-3)

The Red Raiders have won 31 straight regular season games and were dominant in a 38-0 win over Jonathan Alder last week. With a victory, they can earn at least a share of their fifth straight division title. They haven’t been scored on since Sept. 12 at Indian Lake. The Arrows have lost five straight after back-to-back wins against Carroll and Shawnee.

Jonathan Alder (7-1, 2-1) at Kenton Ridge (5-3, 1-2)

The Cougars will look to bounce back after falling to Urbana 28-21 last week. KR beat the Pioneers 28-27 last season, snapping a seven-game losing streak to their division rivals.

Urbana (2-6, 1-2) at Bellefontaine (4-4, 2-1)

The Hillclimbers snapped a six-game losing streak with their victory over Kenton Ridge. Urbana junior QB Grady Lantz threw for 298 yards and three TDs and ran for 103 yards and a TD in the victory. The Hillclimbers have lost six straight to Bellefontaine dating back to 2015.

Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division

Indian Lake (6-2, 3-0) at Graham (7-1, 3-0)

The marquee matchup in the CBC Mad River this season will give one of the division’s co-leaders a leg up heading into the final week of the season. The Lakers have won four straight games; the Falcons have won three in a row. Graham hasn’t lost at Dallas Stadium this season and will look to make it five in a row in their regular season home finale.

Benjamin Logan (3-5, 0-3) at Northwestern (4-4, 1-2)

Both programs lost one score games last week. The Warriors fell to North Union 28-20, while the Raiders lost to Indian Lake 17-14. Ben Logan has lost all three division games by a combined nine points.

Shawnee (0-8, 0-3) at North Union (5-3, 2-1)

The Braves are seeking to snap a 15-game losing streak. The Wildcats can earn a share of the title with an Indian Lake loss and wins over Shawnee and Graham in the final two weeks of the season.

Ohio Heritage Conference North Division

Northeastern (7-1, 2-1) at Mechanicsburg (7-1, 3-0)

The North gauntlet continues for the Jets with a trip to Champaign County in another key division game. The Indians have won six straight since a Week 2 loss against Urbana. Northeastern is seeking its first win against the Indians since 2022.

West Liberty-Salem (5-3, 2-1) at West Jefferson (7-1, 2-1)

The Tigers can clinch at least a share of the title with victories over West Jefferson and Mechanicsburg in the final two weeks of the season. The Roughriders fell to Mechanicsburg 21-14 last week.

Fairbanks (2-6, 0-3) at Triad (0-8, 0-3)

The Cardinals have lost 16 straight games dating back to Week 2 of last season. The Panthers have lost three straight since beating Southeastern 42-28 in Week 5.

Ohio Heritage Conference South Division

Greenon (5-3, 3-0) at Greeneview (5-3, 3-0)

The Knights will travel to Don Nock Field hoping to do what they did in 2020 - beat the Rams to win the OHC South title. Greeneview hasn’t lost an OHC South game since that loss in 2020, winning 23 straight division games. The winner will clinch at least a share of the OHC South title. Greenon and Greeneview are the only two programs to win the South title since the OHC split into divisions in 2017.

Catholic Central (4-4, 1-2) at Cedarville (3-5, 0-3)

Both the Irish and the Indians are in the mix for a playoff berth in Division VII, Region 28. The Indians have won three straight games against Catholic Central.

Southeastern (0-8, 0-3) at Madison Plains (2-6, 2-1)

The Trojans will hope to play spoiler as the Eagles look to stay in the OHC South race. After an 0-5 start, the Golden Eagles have won two of their last three games including a 40-30 victory over Cedarville last year.