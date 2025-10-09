High School Football Week 8 Preview: Greenon seeks to keep pace in OHC South race

Here are preview capsules for games within the the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Beavercreek (3-4, 2-2) at Springfield (4-3, 4-0)

The Wildcats have won four in a row after an 0-3 start. They’ll face a run-heavy Beavercreek squad who ranks second in the GWOC with 212.7 rushing yards per game. The Beavers will face a tough test in the Wildcats defense, who have allowed 21 points in GWOC play. Springfield senior Royce Rogers, a Buffalo commit, ranks among the GWOC leaders in both sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (9.0).

Central Buckeye Conference

Mad River Division

North Union (4-3, 1-1) at Northwestern (4-3, 1-1)

The Warriors will look to get back on track after a 48-21 loss at Graham last week. They trailed 21-13 at the half, but were outscored 21-0 in the second half. The Wildcats fell to Indian Lake 17-14 in their CBC Mad River Division opener, but beat Benjamin Logan 14-13 last week.

Graham (6-1, 2-0) at Shawnee (0-7, 0-2)

Falcons junior Danny Hoke rushed for 267 yards and four TDs and sophomore Jakob Hoke rushed for 118 yards and two TDs in last week’s victory against Northwestern. They’ll face a Braves squad who fell to Indian Lake 45-0 last week.

Kenton Trail Division

Bellefontaine (3-4, 1-1) at Tecumseh (2-5, 0-2)

The Arrows have lost four straight after back-to-back wins against Carroll and Shawnee. They’ve lost four straight games against the Chieftains. Tecumseh sophomore Devin Berner leads the CBC with 1,057 rushing yards.

Kenton Ridge (5-2, 1-1) at Urbana (1-6, 0-2)

The Cougars are seeking their first win against the Hillclimbers since the 2020 season. The Cougars had three return TDs in last week’s 49-20 victory over Tecumseh, including a kickoff return and a punt return by senior Xavier White. Hillclimbers junior QB Grady Lantz leads the CBC in passing yards at 2,039, while senior teammate Colton Teepe leads the conference with 837 receiving yards.

Ohio Heritage Conference

North Division

Mechanicsburg (6-1, 2-0) at West Jefferson (7-0, 2-0)

The marquee game of the week will see the Indians travel to rival West Jefferson, who are both undefeated in the division. The game features the two top passers in the OHC in Roughriders senior Austin Buescher (2,377 yards, 22 TDs) and senior Conley Bogard (1,612, 20 TDs). The Indians beat West Jeff 18-7 last season.

Northeastern (6-1, 1-1) at Fairbanks (2-5, 0-2)

The Jets will look to keep pace in the OHC North against the Panthers, who beat Northeastern 24-21 last season. Northeastern senior Jacoby Newman set a school record with a 90-yard punt return TD against the Tigers. Jets seniors Cody Houseman and Jackson Jones rank among the league leaders with 89 and 82 tackles, respectively.

Triad (0-7, 0-2) at West Liberty-Salem (4-3, 1-1)

The Tigers will look to bounce back after a tough loss at Northeastern last week. WLS senior wideout Reese Oder caught five passes for 128 yards and two TDs in the loss. The Cardinals have scored seven or less points in five straight games.

South Division

Catholic Central (4-3, 1-1) at Greenon (4-3, 2-0)

The Irish snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 42-0 victory at Southeastern. Greenon junior Teagan Henry threw for 283 yards and four TDs and rushed for another score as the Knights beat Cedarville 54-22. Greenon has won eight straight games against their Clark County rivals.

Cedarville (3-4, 0-2) at Madison Plains (2-8, 0-2)

After a 2-0 start, the Indians have lost four of their last five games. They’ll look to get back on track against the Golden Eagles, who beat them 28-14 last season.

Greeneview (4-3, 2-0) at Southeastern (0-7, 0-2)

Greeneview has won 22 straight OHC South games, as well as six straight games against the Trojans. The Rams had six sacks in last week’s 21-8 win over Madison Plains, including three from sophomore Chase Muterspaw.