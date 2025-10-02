High School Football Week 7 Schedule: Springfield at Wayne, Brookville at Oakwood Lakota East at Middletown

Week 7
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Central Buckeye Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
London at Bellefontaine
North Union at Benjamin Logan
Northwestern at Graham
Shawnee at Indian Lake
Urbana at Jonathan Alder
Tecumseh at Kenton Ridge
Dayton City League
Thursday, Oct. 2
Lockland at Belmont
Friday, Oct. 3
Meadowdale at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Ponitz at Thurgood Marshall
Stivers at Vanlue
Saturday, Oct. 4
Trotwood-Madison at Dunbar, 1 p.m.
Greater Catholic League Co-ed
Friday, Oct. 3
Carroll at Alter
Fenwick at Badin
Chaminade Julienne at McNicholas
Greater Miami Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
Lakota West at Colerain
Mason at Fairfield
Lakota East at Middletown
Hamilton at Princeton
Oak Hills at Sycamore
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
Springboro at Beavercreek
Miamisburg at Centerville
Northmont at Fairmont
Springfield at Wayne, 6 p.m.
Miami Valley League
Friday, Oct. 3
Troy at Butler
Fairborn at Piqua
Greenville at Sidney
West Carrollton at Stebbins
Tippecanoe at Xenia
Midwest Athletic Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
Marion Local at Fort Recovery
Versailles at Anna
Parkway at St. Henry
New Bremen at Minster
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
Ohio Heritage Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
Southeastern at Catholic Central
Greenon at Cedarville
Madison Plains at Greeneview
Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg
West Liberty-Salem at Northeastern
West Jefferson at Triad
Southwestern Buckeye League
Friday, Oct. 3
Ross at Edgewood
Bellbrook at Franklin
Eaton at Monroe
Brookville at Oakwood
Middletown Madison at Valley View
Carlisle at Waynesville
Three Rivers Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
Bethel at Covington
Lehman Catholic at Miami East
Northridge at Riverside
Milton-Union at Troy Christian
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Friday, Oct. 3
Twin Valley South at Arcanum
Ansonia at Bradford
Tri-Village at Dixie
Tri-County North at National Trail
Mississinawa Valley at Preble Shawnee
Other games
Friday, Oct. 3
Cincinnati College Prep at Dayton Christian
Lebanon at Milford
Northwest at Talawanda
Saturday, Oct. 4
Trotwood-Madison at Dunbar