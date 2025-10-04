High School Football Week 7 Roundup: Unbeaten Tippecanoe hangs on to beat Xenia, Middletown beats Lakota East

Then with 1:34 to play Tipp broke up Xenia’s 4th and 4 pass at the Tipp 30-yard line to hold off the upset bid.

White ran for 195 yards with a touchdown, becoming the all-time leading rusher for Xenia. White passed Cedric Tolbert Jr., who had set the record in 2004.

Tippecanoe moved to 7-0 overall, 6-0 in the MVL, and will host Greenville next week for homecoming; Xenia dropped to 5-2 and 4-2.

Middletown 27, Lakota East 6: Middletown (6-1) rattled off 20 unanswered points in the second half to earn the bounce-back win. Jordan Vann finished with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including an 82-yard scamper at the end of the third quarter. A.J. Fitzstephens kicked a pair of field goals for East (4-3). Springboro 13, Beavercreek 6: Andrew Kowalski scored on a short touchdown run and Jay Greenberg connected on a pair of field goals for Springboro (4-3). Evan Weinberg tallied 16 tackles, eight solo, to lead a stingy ‘Boro defensive effort that limited Beavercreek (3-4) to 64 total yards of offense. Fairmont 31, Northmont 0: Logan Doty put Fairmont on the board with a rushing touchdown, J.J. Hill hit Nolan Stringer for a 55-yard TD pass and Damien Pattin tacked on two second half rushing scores to lead Fairmont (3-4). Centerville 17, Miamisburg 7: Shane Cole put Centerville (2-5) ahead early with an 11-yard touchdown run and Parker Johnson put the game out of reach with a fourth quarter rushing TD. Johnson finished with 155 rushing yards on the night. Brayden Carpenter had a 79-yard touchdown run for Miamisburg (1-6). Fairfield 14, Mason 13, OT: Fairfield stuffed Mason on the potential go-ahead two-point conversion in overtime to earn the win. Mason Wheeler put Fairfield (4-3) ahead with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and that capped the scoring until late in the fourth, when Mason (3-4) tied the game. Corrious Booker scored the touchdown for Fairfield in overtime. Lakota West 48, Colerain 9: Jackson Smith threw three touchdowns on an 8-of-12 night and added a rushing TD to lead Lakota West (4-3). Kenyon Norman tacked on a rushing and receiving TD and Chris Bradley returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score.

Princeton 28, Hamilton 16: Jayden McClain connected with Jordan Bryant on a touchdown throw and Hamilton (1-6) ran a double pass for an 80-yard TD but Princeton (6-1) pulled away for the win. Troy 31, Butler 21: Aiden Kirkpatrick became the first quarterback in Troy history to start 31 games. Kirkpatrick tallied three rushing touchdowns and added a TD pass to Michael Tucker as Troy (6-1) built up a big lead. Butler (4-3) closed the gap with a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes, but Troy recovered an onside kick to hold on for the win. Stebbins 47, West Carrollton 0: Devin McCormick threw for 274 yards with four touchdowns, two to Marcell Jefferson, and Andre McConnell had 174 rushing yards with two TDs as Stebbins (4-3) racked up 466 total yards of offense. West Carrollton (0-7) was held to 60 total yards. Piqua 28, Fairborn 14: Zaydyn Allen ran for 122 yards with three touchdowns and John Hess added a rushing TD to pace Piqua (3-4). Caden Blakley ran for both Fairborn (4-3) touchdowns. Greenville 34, Sidney 20: Gabe Rammel rumbled for 192 yards with three touchdowns for Greenville (3-4). Gage Denham added a rushing score and Aiden Manix tossed a TD to Isaac Kerg. Andrew Lundy threw for 274 yards with a touchdown in a losing effort for Sidney (0-7).

Alter 55, Carroll 0: Alter improved to 2-0 in league play, tied with undefeated Badin at the top of the GCLC. Lebanon 37, Milford 21: Daniel Wallace tossed an 85-yard touchdown to Wyatt Lessen on a trick play and tacked on two more rushing TDs to lead Lebanon (5-2). Valley View 47, Middletown Madison 0: Valley View won its sixth consecutive game with ease, keeping pace with Brookville atop the SWBL Buckeye division. Franklin 21, Bellbrook 7: After starting the season 0-5 Franklin won its second straight game, putting them in the lead in the SWBL Southwestern division. Edgewood 20, Ross 14: Carter Breedlove scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Bryce Davidson drilled two field goals for Edgewood (3-4). Talawanda 35, Northwest 3: Lance Cantrell put up 176 rushing yards with three touchdowns for unbeaten Talawanda (7-0). Windon Lowe highlighted the defense with a 55-yard interception return for a TD. Ponitz 16, Thurgood Marshall 8: Ponitz (1-6) picked up its first win of the season. Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 25: Undefeated Preble Shawnee (7-0) built up a big first half lead to keep pace atop the WOAC. Tri-Village 58, Dixie 6: Undefeated Tri-Village (7-0) has now outscored its opponents 404 to 59 this season. Miami East 51, Lehman Catholic 32: Miami East (6-1) handed Lehman Catholic (6-1) its first loss, taking the lead in the TRC. Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 7: Brady Dillion tallied two rushing touchdowns and Kaden Zantene tossed two TDs to lead Clinton-Massie in the Clinton County Backyard Bash. St. Marys 42, Van Wert 35: Caleb Schmidt recorded 315 rushing yards with six touchdowns to lead St. Marys in a game that saw 850 total yards of offense. Marion Local 42, Fort Recovery 7: Marion Local kept its undefeated streak against Fort Recovery intact, improving to 34-0 all-time. It also marks Marion Local’s 71st consecutive victory, the longest active win streak in the nation. Catholic Central 42, Southeastern 0: The Irish snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 4-3 and 1-1 in the OHC South. The Trojans fell to 0-7 and 0-2 in the division. Greenon 54, Cedarville 22: Knights junior quarterback Teagan Henry threw four TD passes and ran for another as the Knights improved to 4-3 and 2-0 in the OHC South.

Cedarville senior Will Mossing threw two TD passes to Luke Bowman and rushed for another for the Indians (3-4, 0-2).

Greeneview 21, Madison-Plains 8: The Rams won back-to-back games for the first time this season, improving to 2-0 in the OHC South. Mechanicsburg 41, Fairbanks 7: The Indians (6-1, 2-0 OHC North) led 28-7 and cruised to their fifth straight win.