High School Football Week 7 Preview: Northeastern looking to bounce back against West Liberty-Salem

Week 7 marks the part of the high school football season where league races are tightening and playoff hopes are on the line.
Both the Ohio Heritage Conference and the Central Buckeye Conference feature key division games with seeding implications.
Here are preview capsules for games within the the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Springfield (3-3) at Wayne (4-2), 6 p.m.
The Wildcats and Warriors will resume their rivalry in a battle of GWOC unbeatens. It will feature Wayne’s high-powered offense against Springfield’s stout defense. The Wildcats are 8-11 against the Warriors since the North-South merger in 2008, including playoff games. The game was moved to 6 p.m. due to security concerns.
CBC Kenton Trail Division
Tecumseh (2-4) at Kenton Ridge (4-2)
The Cougars are seeking their third straight win against their Clark County rivals. After a 2-1 start, the Arrows have lost three straight. After taking a 21-20 lead on a 3-yard run by junior Bryndyn Parsons, Kenton Ridge fell to Bellefontaine last week 23-21 on a late field goal. The Cougars two losses have come by a combined three points.
Urbana (1-5) at Jonathan Alder (6-0)
The Hillclimbers have lost four in a row since a thrilling 47-43 victory over Mechanicsburg. They’ve lost to the Pioneers in three consecutive games dating back to 2019.
CBC Mad River Division
Northwestern (4-2) at Graham (5-1)
The Warriors will hit the road for the third straight week and the fourth time this season. Graham beat the Warriors 37-21 last season. Northwestern beat the Falcons 12-0 in 2023.
Shawnee (0-6) at Indian Lake (4-2)
The Braves have improved recently, falling to Northwestern 28-13 last week. They trailed 14-7 at the half. Sophomore quarterback went 32-for-39 for a school record 401 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Braves have played a tough schedule as just one of their 10 opponents have a losing record through seven weeks.
OHC North Division
Fairbanks (2-4) at Mechanicsburg (5-1)
The Indians are 14-2 against the Panthers since 2002, but fell to the 48-36 last season in Milford Center. Since a Week 2 loss, Mechanicsburg has beaten its opponents 216-19.
West Liberty-Salem (4-2) at Northeastern (5-1)
The Jets and Tigers will face off in one of the best matchups of the weekend. Northeastern fell to the Tigers 24-21 last season.
West Jefferson (6-0) at Triad (0-6)
The Cardinals have lost eight straight to the Roughriders and will face a tough test again this season against West Jefferson’s high-powered offense. West Jeff beat Northeastern 42-36 last week to remain unbeaten.
OHC South Division
Greenon (3-3) at Cedarville (3-3)
Greenon bounced back from a 17-13 loss to WLS, opening division play with a 34-0 win at Southeastern. Cedarville came up just short of beating Greeneview for the first time since 2013, falling to the Rams 19-14 in the Battle of 72.
Madison-Plains (1-5) at Greeneview (3-3)
The Golden Eagles last beat the Rams in 2015. Greeneview extended its South Division winning streak to 21 games with its win over rival Cedarville.
Southeastern (0-6) at Catholic Central (3-3)
After starting 3-0, the Irish have lost three straight, including a 46-34 loss to Madison-Plains last week. Southeastern will look to bounce back after falling to Greenon in Week 5. The Trojans beat the Irish 28-8 last season.
