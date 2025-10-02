High School Football Week 7 Preview: Northeastern looking to bounce back against West Liberty-Salem

Here are preview capsules for games within the the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Springfield (3-3) at Wayne (4-2), 6 p.m.

The Wildcats and Warriors will resume their rivalry in a battle of GWOC unbeatens. It will feature Wayne’s high-powered offense against Springfield’s stout defense. The Wildcats are 8-11 against the Warriors since the North-South merger in 2008, including playoff games. The game was moved to 6 p.m. due to security concerns.

CBC Kenton Trail Division

Tecumseh (2-4) at Kenton Ridge (4-2)

The Cougars are seeking their third straight win against their Clark County rivals. After a 2-1 start, the Arrows have lost three straight. After taking a 21-20 lead on a 3-yard run by junior Bryndyn Parsons, Kenton Ridge fell to Bellefontaine last week 23-21 on a late field goal. The Cougars two losses have come by a combined three points.

Urbana (1-5) at Jonathan Alder (6-0)

The Hillclimbers have lost four in a row since a thrilling 47-43 victory over Mechanicsburg. They’ve lost to the Pioneers in three consecutive games dating back to 2019.

CBC Mad River Division

Northwestern (4-2) at Graham (5-1)

The Warriors will hit the road for the third straight week and the fourth time this season. Graham beat the Warriors 37-21 last season. Northwestern beat the Falcons 12-0 in 2023.

Shawnee (0-6) at Indian Lake (4-2)

The Braves have improved recently, falling to Northwestern 28-13 last week. They trailed 14-7 at the half. Sophomore quarterback went 32-for-39 for a school record 401 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Braves have played a tough schedule as just one of their 10 opponents have a losing record through seven weeks.

OHC North Division

Fairbanks (2-4) at Mechanicsburg (5-1)

The Indians are 14-2 against the Panthers since 2002, but fell to the 48-36 last season in Milford Center. Since a Week 2 loss, Mechanicsburg has beaten its opponents 216-19.

West Liberty-Salem (4-2) at Northeastern (5-1)

The Jets and Tigers will face off in one of the best matchups of the weekend. Northeastern fell to the Tigers 24-21 last season.

West Jefferson (6-0) at Triad (0-6)

The Cardinals have lost eight straight to the Roughriders and will face a tough test again this season against West Jefferson’s high-powered offense. West Jeff beat Northeastern 42-36 last week to remain unbeaten.

OHC South Division

Greenon (3-3) at Cedarville (3-3)

Greenon bounced back from a 17-13 loss to WLS, opening division play with a 34-0 win at Southeastern. Cedarville came up just short of beating Greeneview for the first time since 2013, falling to the Rams 19-14 in the Battle of 72.

Madison-Plains (1-5) at Greeneview (3-3)

The Golden Eagles last beat the Rams in 2015. Greeneview extended its South Division winning streak to 21 games with its win over rival Cedarville.

Southeastern (0-6) at Catholic Central (3-3)

After starting 3-0, the Irish have lost three straight, including a 46-34 loss to Madison-Plains last week. Southeastern will look to bounce back after falling to Greenon in Week 5. The Trojans beat the Irish 28-8 last season.