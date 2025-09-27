High School Football Week 6 Scores: Centerville gets first win, Marion Local streak hits 70

Week 6

Friday’s Results

Alter 47, Fenwick 7

Anna 42, Delphos St. John’s 0

Ansonia 38, Twin Valley South 7

Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 14

Brookville 41, Carlisle 7

Butler 31, Greenville 6

Centerville 36, Beavercreek 0

Coldwater 63, Parkway 19

Colerain 34, Sycamore 24

Elder 23, St. Xavier 13

Fairmont 37, Miamisburg 3

Fort Loramie 37, Spencerville 14

Fort Recovery 20, New Bremen 13

Franklin 23, Monroe 16

Greeneview 19, Cedarville 14

Indian Lake 17, North Union 14

Lakota East 34, Fairfield 7

Lakota West 27, Middletown 13

Lima Bath 42, Elida 17

London 47, Urbana 0

Marion Local 20, Versailles 19

Moeller 42, La Salle 7

North College Hill 52, Belmont 20

Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32

Roger Bacon 13, Danville 37

Springfield 14, Springboro 7

St. Henry 45, Minster 0

St. Marys 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Summit Country Day 30, Gamble Montessori 8

Talawanda 38, Ross 8

Tri-County North 54, Dixie 19

Tri-Village 70, Mississinawa Valley 7

Troy 35, Stebbins 7

Valley View 20, Oakwood 19

Wapakoneta 42, Van Wert 28

Wayne 45, Northmont 6

West Jefferson 42, Northeastern 36, OT

Western Hills 20, Hughes 14, OT

Wilmington 42, Western Brown 14

Xenia 42, Piqua 21

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Ponitz 0

Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0

Wednesday’s Results

Stivers 30, Jefferson Township 12

