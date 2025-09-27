High School Football Week 6 Roundup: Centerville blanks Beavercreek, Lakota West beats Middletown

The Elks (1-5, 1-2 GWOC) defense held the Beavers to 102 total yards with Lucas Mullinger highlighting the effort with a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The loss halted a two-game win streak in the GWOC for the Beavers (3-3, 2-1 GWOC).

OTHER GAMES

Lakota West 27, Middletown 13: Lakota West (3-3) put the game away with a Kolyn Ogletree 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kicker Kofi Adubofuor hit two field goals, including a school record 56-yarder, for West. Joseph Ward threw a touchdown and ran for another for Middletown (5-1).

Oak Hills 42, Hamilton 32: Jayden McClain tossed three touchdowns, two to Jordan Bryant and one to Elijah Jones, in a losing effort for Hamilton (1-5). Bryant finished with 175 receiving yards and Jones had 118.

Wayne 45, Northmont 6: Kye Graham threw for 204 yards with three touchdowns and added 113 rushing yards with one TD to lead Wayne (4-2). Jamier Averette-Brown hauled in four catches, two for TDs, and Isaiah Thompson tallied a rushing and receiving score. Colby Barr hit a pair of field goals for Northmont (0-6).

Fairmont 38, Miamisburg 3: The win marked the first time this season that a Fairmont (2-4) game was decided by more than one score.

Tippecanoe 62, Sidney 0: Larkin Thomas dished out three touchdown passes and Xavier Melton tacked on three rushing TDs to lead unbeaten Tipp (6-0) in a Thursday night rout vs. winless Sidney (0-6).

Marion Local 20, Versailles 19: Unbeaten Marion Local (6-0) didn’t hold a lead until late in the fourth quarter when Brayden Mescher hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Brennen Hess. Marion Local’s win streak, the longest active win streak in the nation, has now reached 70 games.

Troy 35, Stebbins 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick put Troy (5-1) ahead with three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and Aidan Gorman added two third quarter TDs, including an 85-yard kickoff return. Devin McCormick connected with Marcell Jefferson for the lone Stebbins (3-3) touchdown.

Xenia 42, Piqua 21: Gage Stephan finished 21-of-26 for 233 yards with three touchdowns to lead Xenia (5-1) and Deaunte White tacked on 134 rushing yards with a TD. Chris Davis hit Rayshawn Garrett for a pair of Piqua (2-4) touchdowns.

Fairborn 51, West Carrollton 8: Caden Blakley and Daylen Switzer each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Fairborn (4-2) forced two safeties to build up a big first half lead. Elijah Grigsby threw the lone touchdown for West Carrollton (0-6).

Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 14: Badin (6-0) jumped out to a 42-6 lead at the half. Chase Even and Lem Grayson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece. Devon Wilcox returned a kickoff for a touchdown for CJ (0-6).

Brookville 41, Carlisle 7: Jake Lenser ran for four touchdowns to lead the way for the unbeaten Blue Devils (6-0), which rattled off 41 unanswered points after giving up a first quarter touchdown. Kolby Morgerson threw the lone TD for Carlisle (4-2).