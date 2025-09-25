High School Football Week 6 Preview: Springfield at Springboro, Kenton Ridge at Bellefontaine

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Springfield at Springboro

The Wildcats (2-3, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference) have won back-to-back GWOC games against Miamisburg and Centerville after an 0-3 start. Springfield’s defense caused five turnovers and earned their second straight shutout in their 35-0 win over the Elks. After a 48-23 loss to Wayne in their GWOC opener, Springboro (3-2, 1-1) bounced back with a 35-7 win over Northmont. Springfield has won six straight in the series, including a 16-6 victory last season.

CBC Kenton Trail Division

Kenton Ridge at Bellefontaine

The 4-1 Cougars will begin CBC Kenton Trail Division play seeking their first win against the Chieftains since 2015 and their first at Bellefontaine’s AccuSport Stadium since 2012. The game will feature two of the top passers in the CBC - Kenton Ridge senior Julian Daniels (959 yards passing) and Bellefontaine sophomore Reign St. Clair (947 yards), the brother of Ohio State quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Jonathan Alder at Tecumseh

The Arrows (2-3) have lost two in a row since starting the season 2-1. They’ve lost eight straight against the Pioneers since they joined the CBC in 2017. Alder beat the Arrows 41-8 last season.

London at Urbana

The Hillclimbers will have to play their best game against the Red Raiders, who have won 29 straight regular season games dating back to Week 7 of the 2022 season. The game will feature the two top-scoring teams in the division - London is averaging 41.8 points per game, while Urbana is averaging 34.6 ppg.

CBC Mad River Division

Benjamin Logan at Graham

The Falcons (4-1) will look to get back on track after a 42-0 loss at London last week. The Raiders (3-2) are off to their best start since going 9-1 in 2016.

Northwestern at Shawnee

The Warriors (3-2) will look to get off to a fast start in the division against the winless Braves, who scored a season-high 20 points against Alder last week. The Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak to Shawnee with a 35-20 victory in Week 10 of last season.

OHC North Division

Northeastern at West Jefferson

The unbeaten Jets have won three straight against the unbeaten Roughriders, including a 40-13 victory last season at Kile Field. They’ll return to West Jefferson this season due to OHC crossover scheduling conflicts.

Mechanicsburg at Triad

The Indians (4-1) have won 11 straight against their Champaign County rivals. They’ve outscored their opponents 154-19 over the past three weeks.

Fairbanks at West Liberty-Salem

The Division V state semifinalist Tigers have won three straight since falling to Jonathan Alder and Benjamin Logan to open the season. WLS beat Fairbanks 29-27 in a Week 10 thriller last season.

OHC South Division

Catholic Central at Madison Plains

After a 3-0 start, the Irish (3-2) have lost back-to-back games against West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem. They’ll look to bounce back to start division play against the winless Golden Eagles, who have given up 58 and 60 points each of the past two weeks.

Cedarville at Greeneview

The Indians (3-2) will look to win “The Battle of 72″ for the first time since 2012. The Rams (2-3) enter the Green County rivalry matchup with a 20-game winning streak in the OHC South, claiming the last four division titles.

Greenon at Southeastern

The Knights (2-3) will look to bounce back after a 17-13 loss to West Liberty-Salem. Greenon has lost two games by four points or less. The Trojans (0-5) scored a season-best 28 points last week in a loss at Fairbanks. Southeastern has won two straight in the series.