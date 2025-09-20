High school football: Week 5 scores: Beavercreek beats Miamisburg, Badin improves to 5-0

Week 5

Friday’s Results

Alter 21, Bellbrook 3

Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24

Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19

Carlisle 21, Franklin 18

Cedarville 41, Triad 6

CHCA 38, Aiken 0

Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13

Cin. College Prep 18, Meadowdale 0

Cin. Country Day 35, Clermont Northeastern 8

Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6

Coldwater 34, Minster 7

Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13

Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Fairbanks 42, Southeastern 28

Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7

Harrison 33, Ross 7

Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14

Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0

Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21

Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6

Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6

Lima Central Catholic 45, Fort Loramie 26

Lima Shawnee 35, Celina 21

Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Mechanicsburg 42, Greeneview 6

Middletown 62, Sycamore 0

Mississinawa Valley 15, Twin Valley South 12

Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13

National Trail 51, Dixie 22

Northeastern 60, Madison-Plains 18

Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16

Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8

Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13

Princeton 42, Lakota East 7

Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22

Springboro 35, Northmont 7

Springfield 35, Centerville 0

St. Henry 28, Anna 7

Stebbins 35, Greenville 28

Talawanda 49, Carroll 8

Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0

Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22

Troy 52, Fairborn 7

Versailles 43, Parkway 7

Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7

Wayne 21, Fairmont 18

West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7

West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13

Xenia 52, Sidney 7

Thursday’s Results

Dunbar 26, Belmont 20

