High school football: Week 5 scores: Beavercreek beats Miamisburg, Badin improves to 5-0

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 5
Friday’s Results
Alter 21, Bellbrook 3
Badin 42, Bishop Hartley 24
Beavercreek 21, Miamisburg 19
Carlisle 21, Franklin 18
Cedarville 41, Triad 6
CHCA 38, Aiken 0
Chillicothe 18, Wilmington 13
Cin. College Prep 18, Meadowdale 0
Cin. Country Day 35, Clermont Northeastern 8
Clinton-Massie 34, Monroe 6
Coldwater 34, Minster 7
Edgewood 31, Chaminade Julienne 13
Elida 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Fairbanks 42, Southeastern 28
Fairfield 10, Lakota West 7
Harrison 33, Ross 7
Hillsboro 50, Ponitz 14
Hughes 28, Clark Montessori 0
Indian Lake 45, Bellefontaine 21
Lehman Catholic 64, Troy Christian 6
Lima Bath 48, Kenton 6
Lima Central Catholic 45, Fort Loramie 26
Lima Shawnee 35, Celina 21
Marion Local 40, New Bremen 7
Mason 28, Hamilton 21
Mechanicsburg 42, Greeneview 6
Middletown 62, Sycamore 0
Mississinawa Valley 15, Twin Valley South 12
Moeller 30, St. Xavier 13
National Trail 51, Dixie 22
Northeastern 60, Madison-Plains 18
Oakwood 28, Waynesville 16
Piqua 49, West Carrollton 8
Preble Shawnee 49, Arcanum 13
Princeton 42, Lakota East 7
Roger Bacon 42, New Richmond 22
Springboro 35, Northmont 7
Springfield 35, Centerville 0
St. Henry 28, Anna 7
Stebbins 35, Greenville 28
Talawanda 49, Carroll 8
Tippecanoe 42, Butler 0
Tri-County North 41, Bradford 0
Tri-Village 55, Ansonia 22
Troy 52, Fairborn 7
Versailles 43, Parkway 7
Wapakoneta 42, St. Marys 7
Wayne 21, Fairmont 18
West Jefferson 41, Catholic Central 7
West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13
Xenia 52, Sidney 7
Thursday’s Results
Dunbar 26, Belmont 20
