High School Football Week 5 Schedule: Centerville at Springfield, Tipp at Butler, Lakota West at Fairfield

Week 5
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday, Sept. 18
Belmont at Dunbar
Friday, Sept. 19
Alter vs. Bellbrook at Miamisburg HS
Anna vs. St. Henry
Ansonia vs. Tri-Village
Badin vs. Hartley
Beavercreek vs. Miamisburg
Bellefontaine vs. Indian Lake
Bethel vs. Miami East
Butler vs. Tippecanoe
Carroll vs. Talawanda
Catholic Central vs. West Jefferson
Cedarville vs. Triad
Centerville vs. Springfield
Clinton Massie vs. Monroe
Colerain vs. Oak Hills
Covington vs. Riverside
Dixie vs. National Trail
Eaton vs. Valley View
Edgewood vs. Chaminade Julienne
Fairborn vs. Troy
Fairbanks vs. Southeastern
Fairfield vs. Lakota West
Fairmont vs. Wayne
Franklin vs. Carlisle
Graham vs. London
Greenon vs. West Liberty-Salem
Greenville vs. Stebbins
Hamilton vs. Mason
Harrison vs. Ross
Hillsboro vs. Ponitz
Jonathan Alder vs. Shawnee
Kenton Ridge vs. Northwestern
Mechanicsburg vs. Greeneview
Meadowdale vs. Cincinnati College Prep
Middletown vs. Sycamore
Middletown Madison vs. Brookville
Milton-Union vs. Northridge
Minster vs. Coldwater
Mississinawa Valley vs. Twin Valley South
New Bremen vs. Marion Local
Parkway vs. Versailles
Preble Shawnee vs. Arcanum
Purcell Marian vs. McNicholas
Taft vs. Thurgood Marshall
Trotwood-Madison vs. Center Grove
Troy Christian vs. Lehman Catholic
Tri-County North vs. Bradford
Urbana vs. North Union
Waynesville vs. Oakwood
West Carrollton vs. Piqua
Xenia vs. Sidney
Saturday, Sept. 20
Stivers at Cincinnati Eagles
Delphos St. John’s at Parkway