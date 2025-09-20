High School Football Week 5 Roundup: Northeastern seniors Taylor, Newman set school records, KR beats Northwestern

Taylor went 15-for-18 for 403 yards and seven TD passes, setting school records for single game passing yards and passing TDs. Newman caught eight passes for 277 yards and five TDs, setting school records for single game receiving yards and receiving TDs as the Jets improved to 5-0.

Jets senior Kaleb Moone caught four passes for 99 yards and two TDs for Northeastern, which begins Ohio Heritage Conference North Division play next week at unbeaten West Jefferson.

Kenton Ridge 21, Northwestern 17: Warriors senior Xander Stacey kicked a 37-yard field goal with about seven minutes remaining to cut the lead to four points, but Northwestern couldn’t get any closer.

The Cougars (4-1) won their fourth straight game and beat the Warriors for the third straight season.

Warriors senior quarterback Ried Smith threw for 192 yards and a TD and rushed for 67 yards and a score for Northwestern (3-2), which Junior Mason McDermott caught nine passes for 102 yards and a TD in the loss.

London 42, Graham 0: London handed Graham its first loss of the season in a battle of unbeatens. West Liberty-Salem 17, Greenon 13: Corbin Wallace rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Jake Lauck drilled a 34-yard field goal for WLS (3-2).