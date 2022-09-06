BreakingNews
First trial in Pike County murders begins today; George Wagner IV faces 22 charges
High School Football Week 4 Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

Alter at Trotwood-Madison

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Edgewood at Fenwick

Badin at Roger Bacon

Northwest at Carroll

Chaminade Julienne at Hughes

Wayne at Springfield

Centerville at Miamisburg

Fairmont at Northmont

Beavercreek at Springboro

Little Miami at Lebanon

Franklin at Carlisle

Dixie at Tri-County North

Madison at Waynesville

Lehman Catholic at Milton-Union

Preble Shawnee at Twin Valley South

Eaton at Bellbrook

Monroe at Brookville

Valley View at Oakwood

Sidney at Butler

Greenville at Fairborn

Piqua at Xenia

Tippecanoe at West Carrollton

Troy at Stebbins

Ross at Dunbar

Thurgood Marshall at Mount Healthy

Ponitz at Bethel-Tate

Anna at Coldwater

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

Parkway at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Minster

Versailles at New Bremen

Sycamore at Fairfield

Princeton at Hamilton

Lakota East at Middletown

Oak Hills at Lakota West

Talawanda at New Richmond

North Union at Kenton Ridge

Indian Lake at Shawnee

Graham at Tecumseh

Northwestern at Jonathan Alder

Triad at Catholic Central

West Jefferson at Cedarville

Greeneview at Fairbanks

West Liberty-Salem at Greenon

Southeastern at Mechanicsburg

Madison Plains at Northeastern

