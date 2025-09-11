High School Football Week 4 Preview: Northwestern hosts Tecumseh, Springfield travels to Miamisburg

Catholic Central (3-0) at West Liberty-Salem (0-3): The Irish are 3-0 for the first time since 2022. They beat the Tigers 33-26 in overtime that season, the last matchup between the two teams. ... The Irish have outscored their opponents 126-21 through the first three weeks, including a 37-7 win over Triad last week. ... The Irish defense has intercepted 10 passes this season, including three from Berkeley Little and two each by Will Bias and Ben Thomas.

Cedarville (2-1) at West Jefferson (3-0): Two of the best quarterbacks in the OHC - Indians senior Will Mossing and Roughriders Austin Buescher will face off in their first meeting since 2022. Mossing is tied atop the OHC with seven TD passes, while Buescher leads in passing yards with 856. ... The Roughriders beat the Indians 55-26 in 2022.

Fairbanks (1-2) at Greeneview (1-2): The Rams will look to bounce back after a 32-0 loss to Northeastern in Springfield last week. ... The Panthers held on to beat Madison Plains 32-31 last week, stopping a game-winning two-point conversion by the Eagles to seal the win.

Greenon (1-2) at Triad (0-3): After a season-opening win at Shawnee, the Knights have lost two straight. ... Knights quarterback Teagan Henry threw for 275 yards and three TDs last week against West Jefferson, including two in the fourth quarter to the game at 21. Roughriders kicker Jaxon Bare hit a 26-yard field goal to win it for WJ. ... The Cardinals have lost 11 straight dating back to Week 2 of last season.

Kenton Ridge (2-1) at Shawnee (0-3): Kenton Ridge junior Brody Runkle rushed for 286 yards and three TDs in last week’s 42-35 victory at Batavia. ... The Cougars beat Shawnee 28-7 last season. They haven’t beaten the Braves in back-to-back seasons since earning victories in 2014 and 2015. ... The Braves have lost 10 straight games dating back to Week 3 of last season.