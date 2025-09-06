High school football: Week 3 scores

PREP RESULTS
Football
WEEK 3
Friday’s Results
Aiken 24, Reading 20
Alter 35, Linton Stockton (IN) 0
Ansonia 54, National Trail 19
Badin 32, Edgewood 18
Carmel (IN) 48, Centerville 0
Catholic Central 37, Triad 7
CCPA 30, Dunbar 0
Coldwater 28, Fort Recovery 14
Elder 21, Springboro 7
Fairfield 38, Colerain 0
Fenwick 24, Franklin 17
Fort Loramie 43, Lehman Catholic 24
Goshen 34, Waynesville 6
Harrison 28, Beavercreek 21
Indian Lake 50, Allen East 20
Kenton 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Kings 21, Loveland 14
La Salle 24, Fairmont 23
Lakewood St. Edward 63, Wayne 27
Lakota West 38, Hamilton 6
Lebanon 49, West Clermont 14
Lima Bath 35, Van Wert 28
Lima Shawnee 13, Elida 10
London 56, Franklin Heights 14
Marion Local 21, St. Henry 14
Mason 40, Lakota East 35
Middletown 14, Oak Hills 9
Middletown Madison 32, Blanchester 15
Minster 24, Anna 14
Moeller 24, Trinity (KY) 21
New Bremen 56, Parkway 14
Northeastern 32, Greeneview 0
Oakwood 48, Milton-Union 6
Piqua 50, Greenville 7
Preble Shawnee 56, Twin Valley South 12
Princeton 47, Sycamore 0
St. Marys 42, Celina 14
Stebbins 42, Sidney 7
Tippecanoe 55, Fairborn 7
Trotwood 16, Springfield 13
Troy 46, West Carrollton 0
Valley View 31, Bellbrook 14
Versailles 35, Delphos St. John’s 0
Wapakoneta 31, Defiance 7
West Jefferson 24, Greenon 21
West Liberty-Salem 21, Cedarville 15
Wilmington 30, Mt. Healthy 26
Xenia 20, Butler 0
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 53, Dixie 13
Carroll 18, Ponitz 12
Mississinawa Valley 45, Bradford 0
New Miami 32, Stivers 8
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.
