High School Football Week 3 Schedule: Springfield at Trotwood, Lakota West at Hamilton, Wayne at St. Ed’s and more

Week 2
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday, Sept. 4
Stivers at New Miami, 6 p.m.
Carroll at Ponitz
Dixie at Arcanum
Bradford at Mississinawa Valley
Friday, Sept. 5
Allen East at Indian Lake
Alter at Linton Stockton, IN
Anna at Minster
Beavercreek at Harrison
Bellefontaine at Westerville Central
Bellbrook at Valley View
Benjamin Logan at Urbana
Bethel at Carlisle
Centerville at Carmel (IN)
Colerain at Fairfield
Covington at Graham
Dunbar at Cincinnati College Prep
Edgewood at Badin
Elder at Springboro
Fairborn at Tippecanoe
Fairmont at La Salle
Franklin at Fenwick
Franklin Heights at London
Ft. Recovery at Coldwater
Greeneview at Northeastern
Greenville at Piqua
Hillard Davidson at Miamisburg
Ironton at McNicholas
Jonathan Alder at Bloom Carroll
Kenton Ridge at Batavia
Lakota East at Mason
Lakota West at Hamilton
Lehman Catholic at Fort Loramie
Madison Plains at Fairbanks
Marion Local at St. Henry
Middletown at Oak Hills
Middletown Madison at Blanchester
Milton Union at Oakwood
Monroe at Wyoming
Northmont at Withrow
Northmor at North Union
Northwestern at Miami East
Northwest at Ross
Northridge at Brookville
Parkway at New Bremen
Princeton at Sycamore
Riverside at Spencerville
Shawnee at Tecumseh
South at Belmont
Southeastern at Mechanicsburg
Springfield at Trotwood
Stebbins at Sidney
Taft at Chaminade Julienne
Talawanda at Eaton
Thurgood Marshall at Western Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Triad at Catholic Central
Troy at West Carrollton
Versailles at Delphos St. John’s
Wayne at Lakewood St. Edward
West Jefferson at Greenon
West Liberty-Salem at Cedarville
Xenia at Butler
Saturday, Sept. 6
Troy Christian at Meadowdale
